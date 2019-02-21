Russ Drage plans 1,400-home overhaul of east London site

Brighton practice Russ Drage Architects is working on plans for a 1,400-home redevelopment of a supermarket site in east London

The practice is aiming to submit a planning application this spring for the scheme close to Goodmayes station in the London Borough of Redbridge.

Weston Homes and Tesco are behind the plans, which will see redevelopment of 822 High Road.

Proposals include a new Tesco store, an underground car park, a primary school, workshops, cafés and public spaces.

Preapplication talks are underway with the council about the scheme, and public engagement is planned.

The existing supermarket would remain open until the day before its replacement opens, which will be built in the current car park. The old store would then be demolished to make way for other aspects of the scheme.

Weston has a development pipeline of 6,000 homes and expects to double in size over the next five years.

Russ Drage last month won planning permission for 361 apartments across five residential buildings in Harlow, Essex.