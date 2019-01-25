Ruff Architects reveals images of Tottenham Hale pavilion

Emerging practice Ruff Architects has revealed new images of a 450m² pavilion proposed for Argent Related’s recently approved Tottenham Hale development
The community-focused scheme, which could provide, among other things, a café and restaurant, will be built from exposed pink concrete and clad in a white perforated metal mesh screen.
The outfit won the job following an invited contest, seeing off Jamie Fobert Architects, Asif Khan, Scullion Architects and Atomik Architecture.
According to the practice’s founder, Paul Ruff, the pavilion in Ferry Square will create a ‘postcard moment’ for the Argent’s £500 million, 1,030-home project which features buildings by Allford Hall Monaghan Morris, Alison Brooks Architects, and Pollard Thomas Edwards (see AJ 12.12.19).
Ruff said: ‘Our Tottenham Hale Pavilion looks to provide a truly dynamic building that addresses the challenges of the site and the wider development aspirations.
’Our building looks to enclose the square, while providing a welcoming invitation to the passing public. This is not only a local wayfinding point but acts as a wider draw to the developing Tottenham Hale area, a pivotal marker and an identifier.
‘The form provides a clear navigational reference, with a glimpse into a new and inviting town square.’
The schedule for the scheme is not yet known.
Concept development study model for Tottenham Hale pavilion
Project data
Architect Ruff Architects
Project Tottenham Hale Pavilion
Location Tottenham Hale, north London
Project type Pavilion
Gross internal area 450m²
Client Argent Related
Structural engineer Whitby Wood
MEP SWECO
Landscape Grant Associates
Quantity surveyor Faithful & Gould
Have your say
You must sign in to make a comment
Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions.
Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.
Readers' comments (1)
Robert Wakeham25 January, 2019 11:38 am
This type of human-scale 'intervention' in a large high-density redevelopment is surely absolutely essential, not just for the amenities it provides but also for the reassurance that not everything is relatively faceless residential blocks with the occasional c-store and cafe enlivening the street level, But it can be taken too far if it involves interfering with remnant historic buildings for the sake of novelty.
Unsuitable or offensive? Report this comment