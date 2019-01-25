Ruff Architects reveals images of Tottenham Hale pavilion

Emerging practice Ruff Architects has revealed new images of a 450m² pavilion proposed for Argent Related’s recently approved Tottenham Hale development

The community-focused scheme, which could provide, among other things, a café and restaurant, will be built from exposed pink concrete and clad in a white perforated metal mesh screen.

The outfit won the job following an invited contest, seeing off Jamie Fobert Architects, Asif Khan, Scullion Architects and Atomik Architecture.

According to the practice’s founder, Paul Ruff, the pavilion in Ferry Square will create a ‘postcard moment’ for the Argent’s £500 million, 1,030-home project which features buildings by Allford Hall Monaghan Morris, Alison Brooks Architects, and Pollard Thomas Edwards (see AJ 12.12.19).

Ruff said: ‘Our Tottenham Hale Pavilion looks to provide a truly dynamic building that addresses the challenges of the site and the wider development aspirations.

’Our building looks to enclose the square, while providing a welcoming invitation to the passing public. This is not only a local wayfinding point but acts as a wider draw to the developing Tottenham Hale area, a pivotal marker and an identifier.

‘The form provides a clear navigational reference, with a glimpse into a new and inviting town square.’

The schedule for the scheme is not yet known.

Show Fullscreen Concept development study model for Tottenham Hale pavilion Concept development study model for Tottenham Hale pavilion

Project data

Architect Ruff Architects

Project Tottenham Hale Pavilion

Location Tottenham Hale, north London

Project type Pavilion

Gross internal area 450m²

Client Argent Related

Structural engineer Whitby Wood

MEP SWECO

Landscape Grant Associates

Quantity surveyor Faithful & Gould