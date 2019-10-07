RSHP’s whisky distillery named Scotland’s best new building

Rogers Stirk Harbour + Partners’ (RSHP) Macallan Distillery has won the 2019 RIAS Andrew Doolan Best Building in Scotland Award

The £140 million building on Speyside, which is also shortlisted for this year’s RIBA Stirling Prize, was selected ahead of six other shortlisted schemes, including Kengo Kuma’s V&A Dundee.

Hailed by the judges as ’the undisputed winner’, the distillery and visitor centre was praised for its ’attention to detail and the consistency and control of aesthetic decisions [which make] the building … incredibly impressive’.

The jury added: ’The technology of how the architecture is made, is complimented by the theatrical arrangement, and format of the locally crafted copper whisky stills, mash tanks and the labyrinth of pipework that connects them and makes them work. This is a harmonious, confident, highly accomplished work at every level.

’The same level of care and attention to detail and painstaking co-ordination was also evident in the mechanical and electrical design of this vast machine, everything has been thought through and built expertly.’



However, RSHP took home less prize money than the previous 17 winners of the award – the first prize having dropped from £25,000 to £10,000. Even so the RIAS Andrew Doolan award remains the architecture accolade in the UK with the richest purse.

This year’s jury was chaired by dRMM’s Sadie Morgan, alongside judges Henry McKeown of jm architects and Mona Siddiqui from the University of Edinburgh’s School of Divinity.

The winner was announced at the National Museum of Scotland, Edinburgh, on Friday (4 October).

RIAS Andrew Doolan Award 2019

WINNER: The Macallan Distillery and Visitor Experience, Craigellachie (£140 million)

Rogers Stirk Harbour + Partners for Edrington

The Black House, Isle of Skye (value undisclosed)

Dualchas Architects for private client

Collective on Calton Hill, Edinburgh (£4 million)

Collective Architecture for City of Edinburgh Council and Collective

Mackintosh at the Willow, Glasgow (value undisclosed)

Simpson & Brown for Willow Tea Rooms Trust

Scottish National Blood Transfusion Service at The Jack Copland Centre, Edinburgh (£30 million)

Reiach and Hall Architects for Scottish National Blood Transfusion Service

Tollcross Housing Association Offices, Glasgow (£2.92 million)

Elder and Cannon Architects for Tollcross Housing Association

V&A Dundee (£80.1 million)

Kengo Kuma & Associates with PiM.studio Architects and James F Stephen Architects for Dundee City Council