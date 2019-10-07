Unsupported browser

For a better experience please update your browser to its latest version.

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser

We'll assume we have your consent to use cookies, for example so you won't need to log in each time you visit our site.
Learn more

 Menu 

RSHP’s whisky distillery named Scotland’s best new building

7 October, 2019 By

Macallan jimstephenson 8 webres

Doolan Prize winner: The Macallan Distillery and Visitor Experience, Craigellachie by Rogers Stirk Harbour + Partners

Source:Jim Stephenson

1/9

Hide caption

  • Macallan jimstephenson 8 webres

    Doolan Prize winner: The Macallan Distillery and Visitor Experience, Craigellachie by Rogers Stirk Harbour + Partners

    Source:Jim Stephenson

  • 9 rogers stirk harbour + partners macallan distillery (c) joas souza

    Doolan Prize winner: The Macallan Distillery and Visitor Experience, Craigellachie by Rogers Stirk Harbour + Partners

    Source: Joas Souza

  • Macallan jimstephenson 13 webres

    Doolan Prize winner: The Macallan Distillery and Visitor Experience, Craigellachie by Rogers Stirk Harbour + Partners

    Source:Jim Stephenson

  • 18 v a dundee ®huftoncrow (kengo kuma & associates with pim.studio architects and james f stephen architects)

    SHORTLISTED: V&A Dundee by Kengo Kuma & Associates with PiM.studio Architects and James F Stephen Architects

    Source: Hufton + Crow

  • 2 dualchas the black house david barbour

    SHORTLISTED: The Black House, Isle of Skye by Dualchas Architects

    Source: David Barbour

  • 7 collective architecture collective on calton hill (c) susie lowe

    SHORTLISTED: Collective on Calton Hill, Edinburgh by Collective Architecture

    Source: Susie Lowe

  • 10 simpson & brown mackintosh at the willow (c) alexander fraser

    SHORTLISTED: Mackintosh at the Willow, Glasgow by Simpson & Brown

    Source: Alexander Fraser

  • 14 reiach & hall snbts jack copland centre image © andrew lee

    SHORTLISTED: Scottish National Blood Transfusion Service at The Jack Copland Centre, Edinburgh by Reiach & Hall Architects

    Source: Andrew Lee

  • 16 elder & cannon tollcross housing association, (c) andrew lee

    SHORTLISTED: Tollcross Housing Association Offices, Glasgow by Elder & Cannon Architects

    Source: Andrew Lee

  • Comment

Rogers Stirk Harbour + Partners’ (RSHP) Macallan Distillery has won the 2019 RIAS Andrew Doolan Best Building in Scotland Award

The £140 million building on Speyside, which is also shortlisted for this year’s RIBA Stirling Prize, was selected ahead of six other shortlisted schemes, including Kengo Kuma’s V&A Dundee.

Hailed by the judges as ’the undisputed winner’, the distillery and visitor centre was praised for its ’attention to detail and the consistency and control of aesthetic decisions [which make] the building … incredibly impressive’.

The jury added: ’The technology of how the architecture is made, is complimented by the theatrical arrangement, and format of the locally crafted copper whisky stills, mash tanks and the labyrinth of pipework that connects them and makes them work. This is a harmonious, confident, highly accomplished work at every level.

This is a harmonious, confident, highly accomplished work at every level

’The same level of care and attention to detail and painstaking co-ordination was also evident in the mechanical and electrical design of this vast machine, everything has been thought through and built expertly.’
 
However, RSHP took home less prize money than the previous 17 winners of the award – the first prize having dropped from £25,000 to £10,000. Even so the RIAS Andrew Doolan award remains the architecture accolade in the UK with the richest purse.

This year’s jury was chaired by dRMM’s Sadie Morgan, alongside judges Henry McKeown of jm architects and Mona Siddiqui from the University of Edinburgh’s School of Divinity.

The winner was announced at the National Museum of Scotland, Edinburgh, on Friday (4 October).

RIAS Andrew Doolan Award 2019

WINNER: The Macallan Distillery and Visitor Experience, Craigellachie (£140 million)
Rogers Stirk Harbour + Partners for Edrington

The Black House, Isle of Skye (value undisclosed)
Dualchas Architects for private client

Collective on Calton Hill, Edinburgh (£4 million)
Collective Architecture for City of Edinburgh Council and Collective

Mackintosh at the Willow, Glasgow (value undisclosed)
Simpson & Brown for Willow Tea Rooms Trust

Scottish National Blood Transfusion Service at The Jack Copland Centre, Edinburgh (£30 million)
Reiach and Hall Architects for Scottish National Blood Transfusion Service

Tollcross Housing Association Offices, Glasgow (£2.92 million)
Elder and Cannon Architects for Tollcross Housing Association

V&A Dundee (£80.1 million)
Kengo Kuma & Associates with PiM.studio Architects and James F Stephen Architects for Dundee City Council

Tags

Comment
  • Comment

You might also like...

Have your say

You must sign in to make a comment

Sign InRegister

Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions.

Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.

Most Popular

Most Commented

Related Jobs

AJ Jobs

More Jobs