Unsupported browser

For a better experience please update your browser to its latest version.

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser

We use cookies to personalise your experience; learn more in our Privacy and Cookie Policy. You can opt out of some cookies by adjusting your browser settings; see the cookie policy for details. By using this site, you agree to our use of cookies.
 Menu 

RSHP’s Hammersmith hotel gets the go-ahead despite objections

23 July, 2020 By Greg Pitcher

Rshp hammersmith visuals april 2020

RSHP's hotel proposals at 181 Talgarth Road in Hammersmith - the plans replace an earlier application by Dexter Moren Associates

1/7

Hide caption

  • Rshp hammersmith visuals april 2020

    RSHP's hotel proposals at 181 Talgarth Road in Hammersmith - the plans replace an earlier application by Dexter Moren Associates

  • Rshp hammersmith early concept massing

    RSHP hotel proposals at 181 Talgarth Road - massing concept sketches

  • Rshp hammersmith hotel section

    RSHP hotel proposals at 181 Talgarth Road - section

  • Rshp hammersmith hotel site

    181 Talgarth Road - hotel site

  • Rshp hammersmith tempietto

    RSHP hotel proposals at 181 Talgarth Road - tempietto

  • RSH+P hotel proposals at 181 Talgarth Road against earlier designs by Dexter Moren

    RSHP hotel proposals at 181 Talgarth Road compared with earlier designs by Dexter Moren (left)

  • Dexter moren ma hmc garden square visual

    Dexter Moren's previous proposal for the site featuring a new south facing public square, lined by existing listed trees

  • Comment

Councillors have approved controversial plans by Rogers Stirk Harbour + Partners (RSHP) for an 800-bed hotel in west London, despite objections from local residents, heritage groups and politicians

Hammersmith and Fulham Council’s planning and development control committee voted to grant consent for the scheme on the site of the former Hammersmith Magistrates’ Court on Talgarth Road in line with officer recommendation.

Backed by developer Dominvs, the hotel will feature four blocks arranged around an internal courtyard, with a North Hotel stepping from seven to 23 storeys and a South Hotel ranging from five to 10 floors.

Labour MP for Hammersmith Andy Slaughter urged the council to refuse the scheme, as he said it would be a ‘significant imposition for residents’ and an ‘oppressive structure’. The Fulham Society raised concerns of over ‘development of the site to the detriment of the surrounding residential areas’.

The Hammersmith Society said it was ‘dismayed’ that the proposals ‘overload the site’, while the Hammersmith and Fulham Historic Buildings Group warned that the hotel would ‘badly affect’ the setting of Barons Court Conservation Area.

The Friends of Margravine Cemetery said the hotel would loom over the 19th century burial site and feature ‘starkly’ in views of three of its Grade II-listed structures.

But planning officers advised that the scheme would cause ‘less than substantial harm’ to the setting and significance of The Mall Conservation Area and Barons Court Conservation Area and to the settings of some important buildings within those areas.

They added that the ‘configuration, design and materiality’ of the hotel would ‘enhance the town centre’s legibility; the definition of historic urban spaces; [and] the townscape character and identity’.

Officers said that the scheme would have an ‘acceptable’ impact on the amenities and living conditions of surrounding properties. They concluded that it ‘delivers substantial design, heritage and public benefits that are considered to outweigh the harm to designated heritage assets’.

The approval marks the latest chapter in a long saga for the site. Dominvs last year withdrew an earlier application drawn up by Dexter Moren Associates (pictured below) for the same plot.

Officers had recommended councillors approve this previous scheme – which also reached 23 storeys – saying it would ‘deliver good-quality architecture, which optimises the capacity of the site’.

But amid a flurry of local opposition, the scheme was withdrawn and Richard Rogers’ practice was appointed just before Christmas ‘to take a fresh look at the site’. Fresh plans were then submitted in April, featuring 842 rooms, down marginally from the 858 proposed by Dexter Moren.

Now approved by councillors, the RSHP proposals have been passed to the Mayor of London, who has two weeks to decide whether to call it in or wave it through.

Dexter moren ma hmc garden square visual

Dexter Moren’s previous proposal for the site featuring a new south facing public square, lined by existing listed trees

Dexter Moren’s previous proposal for the site featuring a new south facing public square, lined by existing listed trees

Tags

Comment
  • Comment

You might also like...

Have your say

You must sign in to make a comment

Sign InRegister

Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions.

Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.

Most Popular

Most Commented

Related Jobs

Discover architecture career opportunities. Search and apply online for your dream job.
Find out more