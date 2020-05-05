RSHP submits hotel plans replacing canned Dexter Moren scheme in Hammersmith

Rogers Stirk Harbour + Partners (RSHP) has put forward plans to create a hotel with 800-plus beds on a troubled site in west London

Last month the double RIBA Stirling Prize-winning practice handed in proposals to Hammersmith and Fulham Council for two new buildings over four blocks at 181 Talgarth Road.

In October last year developer Dominvs withdrew an earlier application drawn up by Dexter Moren Associates for the same plot. Two months later Richard Rogers’ practice was appointed ‘to take a fresh look at the site’.

Sandwiched between the A4 dual carriageway and London Underground’s Piccadilly and District Lines, the plot is currently occupied by the vacant former Hammersmith Magistrates’ Court Building.

The latest scheme features four blocks arranged around an internal courtyard, with a North Hotel providing 442 beds and stepping from seven to 23 storeys while a South Hotel holds another 400 beds and ranges from five to 10 storeys.

Dexter Moren’s proposals for 858 rooms across two hotels on the site – also reaching 23 storeys – was withdrawn before it could be heard by the council’s Planning and Development Control Committee in October.

Officers had recommended councillors approve the scheme, which they said would ‘deliver good-quality architecture, which optimises the capacity of the site’. However, more than 100 objections were received, many focusing on the height of the proposals.

Partner Dexter Moren said: ‘While our scheme was recommended by council offices for approval, criticism resulted in its withdrawal at committee and, in the interests of securing an approval for Dominvs, we supported advice given to them to appoint RSHP.’

The council has not set a date for councillors to decide on the latest application.

The latest planning documents state: ‘Since the RSHP appointment, we have attended meetings with the local authority, statutory consultees, specialist consultants and planning consultant DP9. Engaging with the community has been an important part of the design development process.’