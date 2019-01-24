RSHP floats office plan for New York warehouse district

Rogers Stirk Harbour + Partners (RSHP) has proposed a major office conversion for the West Chelsea Historic District in New York
The estimated 26,500m² project will transform three neighbouring plots close to the city’s High Line park and the KPF-masterplanned Hudson Yards redevelopment.
RSHP’s proposal is currently under review by the Landmark Preservation Committee, according to local blog New York YIMBY. The scheme will create a new 11-storey office tower on a disused plot at 550 West 27th Street while also extending the neighbouring 260 Eleventh Avenue and refurbishing nearby 549 West 26th Street.
The commission for Vornado Realty Trust comes half a year after RSHP completed the new 80-storey 3 World Trade Centre on the site of the former twin towers.
