RSHP floats office plan for New York warehouse district

24 January, 2019 By Merlin Fulcher

RSHP's proposed office conversion for the West Chelsea Historic District in New York
Rogers Stirk Harbour + Partners (RSHP) has proposed a major office conversion for the West Chelsea Historic District in New York

The estimated 26,500m² project will transform three neighbouring plots close to the city’s High Line park and the KPF-masterplanned Hudson Yards redevelopment.

RSHP’s proposal is currently under review by the Landmark Preservation Committee, according to local blog New York YIMBY. The scheme will create a new 11-storey office tower on a disused plot at 550 West 27th Street while also extending the neighbouring 260 Eleventh Avenue and refurbishing nearby 549 West 26th Street.

The commission for Vornado Realty Trust comes half a year after RSHP completed the new 80-storey 3 World Trade Centre on the site of the former twin towers.

