Unsupported browser

For a better experience please update your browser to its latest version.

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser

We'll assume we have your consent to use cookies, for example so you won't need to log in each time you visit our site.
Learn more

 Menu 

Roz Barr among speakers at AJ Specification Live: Kitchens and Bathrooms

23 April, 2018 By

Zetteler russian for fish beresford road images photography by peter landers 28

Source: Peter Landers

1/5

Hide caption

  • Zetteler russian for fish beresford road images photography by peter landers 28

    Source: Peter Landers

  • 2 holly terrace 16 edit a

    Source: Studio Ben Allen

  • Credit mel yates ben allen york 14 a

    Source: Studio Ben Allen

  • Rba bc cafe 004@john maclean

    Source: John Maclean

  • Rba bc wc 001@john maclean

    Source: John Maclean

Reserve your free place at AJ Specification Live on 2 May in London and hear what architects are specifying for kitchens and bathrooms

This month our guest speakers include Roz Barr of Roz Barr Architects, talking about the practice’s refurbishment of The Building Centre; Pereen d’Avoine of Russian for Fish on a residential project at Beresford Road, Islington; and Ben Allen of Studio Ben Allen on Vault House in York.

The presentations will focus on current and recent work, and look at the issues around specifying a range of kitchen and bathroom materials and products as well as the creation of bespoke elements.

They will talk about what informs their design and specification decisions and explore questions around context, performance, standardisation and bespoke design, craft and digital manufacture.

The talks will be followed by a Q+A session, chaired by AJ architecture editor Rob Wilson, and networking drinks. AJ Specification Live is a series of free talks providing in-depth information into the design and specification of building components and construction methods. 

 

Event details

WhereWallacespace, 15 Artillery Lane, London E17HA
When Wednesday 2 May, 6.30–9.30pm
Free Register to attend

 

Sponsored by 

Roca

Roca

Supported by 

Schluter

Schluter

Tags

Comment

You might also like...

Have your say

You must sign in to make a comment

Sign InRegister

Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions.

Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.

Most Popular

Most Commented

Related Jobs