Roz Barr among speakers at AJ Specification Live: Kitchens and Bathrooms

Reserve your free place at AJ Specification Live on 2 May in London and hear what architects are specifying for kitchens and bathrooms
This month our guest speakers include Roz Barr of Roz Barr Architects, talking about the practice’s refurbishment of The Building Centre; Pereen d’Avoine of Russian for Fish on a residential project at Beresford Road, Islington; and Ben Allen of Studio Ben Allen on Vault House in York.
The presentations will focus on current and recent work, and look at the issues around specifying a range of kitchen and bathroom materials and products as well as the creation of bespoke elements.
They will talk about what informs their design and specification decisions and explore questions around context, performance, standardisation and bespoke design, craft and digital manufacture.
The talks will be followed by a Q+A session, chaired by AJ architecture editor Rob Wilson, and networking drinks. AJ Specification Live is a series of free talks providing in-depth information into the design and specification of building components and construction methods.
Event details
WhereWallacespace, 15 Artillery Lane, London E17HA
When Wednesday 2 May, 6.30–9.30pm
Free Register to attend
Sponsored by
Roca
Supported by
Schluter
