Royal Parks opposes location of Adjaye and Arad’s Holocaust Memorial

The charity that manages London’s royal parks has officially objected to Adjaye Associates and Ron Arad Architects’ proposals to build a Holocaust Memorial in Victoria Tower Gardens
A planning application has been submitted to Westminster Council for the memorial and learning centre, which is proposed for the small park near the Houses of Parliament.
But the Royal Parks is opposing the plans, arguing the site is not an ‘appropriate location’ for the project given the impact it will have on a public amenity space in an area of London with few green spaces.
The objection letter submitted to the London authority reads: ‘Overall the sombre nature of the memorial, the large structure and the necessary security measures around the curtilage of the Victoria Tower Gardens will change the nature of what is currently a relaxed park alongside a unique riverside location.’
It is the latest blow for the government-backed memorial project which has faced significant opposition from local residents who argue the memorial will ‘destroy a treasured park’.
Save Victoria Gardens (SVTG) has led the campaign against the project, with 529 objections now lodged with Westminster’s planning authorities.
Last week David Adjaye infuriated opponents of the project by arguing that ‘disrupting’ the pleasure of being in a park is key to its thinking.
Defending the project in The Times, Adjaye said he was ‘excited’ about the site, which he said had already been turned into a ‘memorial garden’ with monuments to the abolition of slavery and women’s suffrage.
‘We have the opportunity to activate the entire site and talk directly to parliament, hold it accountable,’ he said. ‘Disrupting the pleasure of being in a park is key to the thinking.’
The project has also faced criticism from Jewish peers who wrote to the The Times in October, arguing that the scheme ‘evokes neither the Holocaust nor Jewish history’.
Last week a spokesperson for the UK Holocaust Memorial Foundation admitted the plans would ‘provoke and challenge’ visitors to think about the impact of the Holocaust on our society, culture and Parliament.
The design for the government-backed project includes 23 bronze fins, an entrance pavilion and an underground learning centre which will aim to improve visitors’ understanding of the Holocaust and its impact on Britain.
Readers' comments (5)
Paul Finch11 February, 2019 10:45 am
The debate about location should have been conducted at the outset of this process, not after two years of work. For a variety of reasons, some of which have arisen since the inception of this project and some of which were there from the outset, Victoria Tower Gardens is far from ideal as a location. A site in Regent's Park would be preferable. The outstanding design team would do an excellent job there.
Unsuitable or offensive? Report this comment
Robert Wakeham11 February, 2019 10:45 am
The calm voice of reason - but will it have any effect on those who'll think this is non-pc? - and the more opportunistic of our politicians surely won't give up building the project at this location without a fight.
Unsuitable or offensive? Report this comment
Mark Westcott11 February, 2019 12:01 pm
Well said Paul and Robert
Unsuitable or offensive? Report this comment
George Dodds11 February, 2019 12:56 pm
Anyone who's designed a holocaust memorial, or even visited one for that matter, knows how impossible it is for the architecture to succeed while, at the same time, attempt to "tell a story." In the face of unspeakable inhumanity, the more silent the architecture, the powerful the message. The choice of site for this monument may have been the most powerful architectural decision. The architecture of the proposal would improve immensely were it to be less overtly didactic (mastaba-as-death chamber and heroic parallel walls demonstrating we all die alone) and simply work quietly to exploit the charged space between the Christian monument to the death of one and the memorial to the murder of millions.
Unsuitable or offensive? Report this comment
Sean Walsh11 February, 2019 2:14 pm
Perhaps a better location for the Holocaust Memorial would be at the northern end end of Victoria Embankment Gardens.....not far from the Monument of Belgium's Gratitude.
Unsuitable or offensive? Report this comment