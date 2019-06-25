Royal Academy summer show: prizes for Threefold and Tonkin Liu

A drawing of a lavender farm built from materials found on the forest site in the South Downs National Park has won the top award for architecture at this year’s Royal Academy Summer Exhibition

The ‘beautiful [and] expressive’ pencil and charcoal design by Threefold Architects, entitled From Forest to Facade, A Woodlands Survey, was handed the £5,000 Rocco Forte Hotels architecture prize.

The 2019 show, curated by Foster + Partners’ head of design Spencer de Grey, focused on sustainable projects.

Prize judge Olga Polizzi, a director of design at Rocco Forte Hotels, said: ‘From the sketch of the proposed house, to the site survey drawings and calculations of the relationship between forestry, trees and building materials, [the work] demonstrates an inspiring, holistic design approach by an emerging architectural practice.’

The illustration of the new farm and equestrian centre, which is not for sale, was drawn by Threefold’s Ryan Hakimian. According to practice director Jack Hosea, the artwork ‘explores the potential for the building to literally come from the site’ with the ‘non-native pine forest felled and charred to supply all of the timber to create the new building’.

He added: ‘[The scheme] will harness the entropy of the seedbank of the ancient woodland, which once occupied the site, to naturally regenerate a native deciduous forest which will eventually grow up around the new building.’

Meanwhile a laser-cut paper and steel model of Tonkin Liu’s crowd-funded dino-bridge in Crystal Palace Park won the BKI Architecture and Materials Prize – a £2,500 award for the best use of materials.

The jury said the practice’s creative reuse of a ‘simple sheet of recycled steel’ had created a ‘very seductive’ and ‘elegant’ mini-replica of the proposed permanent bridge to the south London park’s Grade I-listed dinosaurs. The model is up for sale for £1,900.

Elsewhere in the show, Alexandra Blum won the £5,000 Hugh Casson Drawing Prize for her artwork Goose Eye View while the £1,000 Rose Award for Photography went to Hannah Collins for her picture of Nelson Mandela’s teenage home.

Read AJ architecture editor Rob Wilson’s review of the summer exhibition here.

The show runs until 12 August.