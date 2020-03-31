Rogers Stirk Harbour unveils new images of South Kensington station scheme

New images of the Rogers Stirk Harbour + Partners (RSHP) design for South Kensington Tube Station have been unveiled as part of a public consultation

The double Stirling Prize-winning practice is working on upgrading entrances to the station, restoring its Grade II-listed arcade and building a five-storey semicircular addition next door.

RSHP is part of the team, led by developer Native Land, appointed by Transport for London in 2018 to deliver the scheme – the latest in a long line of proposals for the station, which serves London’s museum quarter.

It is being assisted by historic building specialist Julian Harrap Architects, while Weston Williamson + Partners is delivering the station elements of the project.



Previous architects who have worked up designs for the station’s redevelopment include Buckley Gray Yeoman, John McAslan + Partners and Terry Farrell.

One of RSHP’s new images shows the northern entrance to the station’s parade, alongside the new white-walled overdevelopment, which will feature rectangular windows with fans.

The other features a view from the tube platform, with the proposed development looking out over the platform.

view from station platform Source: Rogers Stirk Harbour + Partners NEW: Rogers Stirk Harbour + Partners’ proposals for South Kensington Tube station redevelopment, viewed from the tube platform

RSHP partner Tracy Meller previously said the station design had been ‘developed through careful study of the historic context of the station and surrounding streetscape’, adding that it ‘reconnects the site to its streets and squares, with buildings of a quality, proportion and scale sympathetic to their context.’

The latest images were released at an exhibition at the end of last month as part of ongoing consultation with the community. Transport for London and Native Land have not said when they will submit a planning application.