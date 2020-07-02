Unsupported browser

Rogers Stirk Harbour submits South Kensington station plans

2 July, 2020 By Greg Pitcher

Rogers Stirk Harbour + Partners' South Kensington Station scheme - from planning application July 2020

Rogers Stirk Harbour + Partners' South Kensington Station scheme - from planning application July 2020

Source:RSHP / AVR

  • The bullnose and thurloe street

    Rogers Stirk Harbour + Partners' South Kensington Station scheme - from planning application July 2020 [The Bullnose and Thurloe Street]

  • Thurloe street

    Rogers Stirk Harbour + Partners' South Kensington Station scheme - from planning application July 2020 [Thurloe Street]

  • Thurloe street and step free access

    Rogers Stirk Harbour + Partners' South Kensington Station scheme - from planning application July 2020 [Thurloe Street and step free access]

  • The bullnose 1

    Rogers Stirk Harbour + Partners' South Kensington Station scheme - from planning application July 2020 [The Bullnose]

  • Station platform view 1

    Rogers Stirk Harbour + Partners' South Kensington Station scheme - from planning application July 2020 [Station platform view]

  • Station platform view 2

    Rogers Stirk Harbour + Partners' South Kensington Station scheme - from planning application July 2020 [Station platform view]

  • thurloe st view 2

    Rogers Stirk Harbour + Partners' proposals for South Kensington Tube station redevelopment, viewed from Thurloe Street [CONSULTATION 2020]

    Source:Rogers Stirk Harbour + Partners

  • view from station platform

    Rogers Stirk Harbour + Partners' proposals for South Kensington Tube station redevelopment, viewed from the tube platform [CONSULTATION 2020]

    Source:Rogers Stirk Harbour + Partners

  • Rogers Stirk Harbour + Partners' proposals for South Kensington Tube station redevelopment

    EARLIER DESIGNS FROM MAY 2019: Rogers Stirk Harbour + Partners' proposals for South Kensington Tube station redevelopment

    Source:Rogers Stirk Harbour + Partners

  • Rogers Stirk Harbour + Partners' proposals for South Kensington Tube station redevelopment

    EARLIER DESIGNS FROM MAY 2019: Rogers Stirk Harbour + Partners' proposals for South Kensington Tube station redevelopment

    Source:Rogers Stirk Harbour + Partners

  • Rogers Stirk Harbour + Partners' proposals for South Kensington Tube station redevelopment

    EARLIER DESIGNS FROM MAY 2019: Rogers Stirk Harbour + Partners' proposals for South Kensington Tube station redevelopment

    Source:Rogers Stirk Harbour + Partners

  • Aerial 2

    Rogers Stirk Harbour + Partners' South Kensington Station scheme - from planning application July 2020 [aerial view]

  • Oxblood building and pelham street

    Rogers Stirk Harbour + Partners' South Kensington Station scheme - from planning application July 2020 [Oxblood Building and Pelham Street]

Rogers Stirk Harbour + Partners has submitted plans for the long-awaited overhaul of South Kensington Tube stop

The double Stirling Prize-winning practice handed in its formal application for the high-profile scheme to the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea. The latest proposals follow a string of unrealised designs for the west London station going back nearly two decades.

Backed by Transport for London and developer Native Land, the 12,000m² proposals would see a four-storey retail and workspace block dubbed The Bullnose added to the front of the station.

The existing Grade II-listed Tube station would be restored, and 50 homes would be built on surrounding land, 35 per cent of which would be classed as affordable.

Accessibility measures would include providing step-free access to the ticket hall and Circle and District lines.

Rogers Stirk Harbour + Partners partner Tracy Meller said: ‘These proposals build on the existing legacy of refined architecture in the area and provide for buildings of a scale, massing and carefully considered design that are sympathetic to the surrounding townscape.

‘We have carefully studied the historic context of the station and surrounding area and our designs aim to repair and enhance the streetscape, which is no longer in its best condition following the development of the railway over the past century and a half.

‘This is a unique opportunity to enhance the area around South Kensington Tube station to serve both the immediate community, but also the millions of visitors who enjoy London’s world-renowned museum and cultural quarter.’

Transport for London senior property development manager Scott Anderson said the proposals ’embrace the unique and historic setting’ as well as the station’s role as a gateway to London’s museum quarter.

‘The development will protect the heritage of the Tube station and provide new affordable homes as well as upgraded retail opportunities and commercial space, while generating vital revenue to reinvest in the transport network,’ he added.

Rogers Stirk Harbour + Partners first revealed images of the scheme earlier this year. It said the design of the new building at the front of the station had been inspired by the initial 19th-century vision for the site.

The station elements of the project are being delivered by Weston Williamson + Partners.

Three years ago BuckleyGrayYeoman revealed proposals for the station, which included redesign of the entrance, restoration of the shopfronts and redevelopment of the residential units along Thurloe Street. The practice was then part of the panel that selected the Native Land bid for the latest project.

Before that John McAslan + Partners had drawn up plans in 2009, while Terry Farrell’s proposal for a rotunda-like mixed-used scheme above the station’s listed arcade was ditched back in 2003.

Project data

Client Native Land and Transport for London
Architect Rogers Stirk Harbour + Partners and Julian Harrap Architects
Planning consultant DP9
Structural engineer AKT II
M&E consultant Sweco
Quantity surveyor Core 5
CDM adviser M-Safe
Start on site Subject to planning, first quarter 2023
Completion date Subject to planning, first quarter 2025
Gross internal floor area 12,000m²

