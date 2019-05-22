Rogers Stirk Harbour + Partners reveals South Kensington Tube scheme

Rogers Stirk Harbour + Partners has revealed images of its proposed overhaul of South Kensington Tube station in south-west London

The Stirling Prize-winning practice’s vision includes upgrading entrances to the station, restoring its Grade II-listed arcade and building a five-storey semi-circular addition next door.

Rogers Stirk Harbour + Partners is part of the team led by developer Native Land that was appointed by Transport for London last year to deliver the scheme.

As well as aesthetic improvements, the proposals would deliver step-free access to the ticket hall and District and Circle line platforms via a new entrance on Thurloe Street. The building would provide a range of shops, restaurants and workspaces, while 40 homes would also be created nearby.

According to the architect, the design of the new building at the front of the station was inspired by the initial 19th-century vision for the site.

Rogers Stirk Harbour + Partners partner Tracy Meller said: ’This proposal has been developed through careful study of the historic context of the station and surrounding streetscape … [it] reconnects the site to its streets and squares, with buildings of a quality, proportion and scale sympathetic to their context.

’This is a unique opportunity to shape the next chapter in the development of the area around South Kensington Tube station, to serve the immediate community but also to provide a gateway to the world-famous museum quarter to the north.

’We are building on the existing legacy of refined architecture to enhance the historic significance and distinctive character of the neighbourhood.’

The station elements of the project are being delivered by Weston Williamson + Partners (pictured below).

Three years ago BuckleyGrayYeoman revealed proposals for the station, which included redesign of the entrance, restoration of the shopfronts and redevelopment of the residential units along Thurloe Street. The practice was then part of the panel that selected the Native Land bid for the latest project.

Before that John McAslan + Partners had drawn up plans in 2009, while Terry Farrell’s proposal for a rotunda-like mixed-used scheme above the station’s listed arcade was ditched back in 2003.