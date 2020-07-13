Rogers Stirk Harbour lands Kentucky distillery deal

Rogers Stirk Harbour + Partners (RSHP) has secured a deal to design a distillery in Kentucky for a firm with links to the US Army

The practice was appointed by whisky manufacturer Horse Soldier Bourbon to progress plans for the facility.

RSHP won the 2019 RIAS Andrew Doolan Best Building in Scotland Award for its Macallan Distillery on Speyside (pictured). The £140 million whisky distillery and visitor centre was also shortlisted for last year’s RIBA Stirling Prize.

Now the practice – which also has two Stirling Prizes to its name – is to work with the Kentucky whiskey firm founded by retired members of the US Special Forces.

The project will include a visitor experience centre to attract people from around the world and boost the local economy.

RSHP will collaborate with Kentucky practice EOP as well as local landscape architects Carman and engineers Vitok on the scheme.

A spokesperson for the practice said: ‘RSHP is in the process of developing a concept design working closely with the client and the design team.’ Images are expected to emerge later this year.

Horse Soldier Bourbon says on its website: ‘Much of our brotherhood was forged in fire during the first days after the 9/11 attacks. Immediately following this affront to our nation, the US responded with a daring insertion of small teams of Green Berets into northern Afghanistan.

‘This region’s inhospitable, mountainous terrain made efforts and enemy engagements on wild Afghan horses a necessity for one special operations team nicknamed the Horse Soldiers.

‘We make history and continue to live legendary lives by instilling family values, adventurous spirits, and pride into Horse Soldier Bourbon Whiskey.’