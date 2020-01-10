Unsupported browser

For a better experience please update your browser to its latest version.

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser

We'll assume we have your consent to use cookies, for example so you won't need to log in each time you visit our site.
Learn more

 Menu 

Rising stars shortlisted for new Network Rail station seating

10 January, 2020 By

hylemo team

Hylemo

1/10

Hide caption

  • hylemo team

    Hylemo

  • fathom team shot sitting pretty

    Fathom Architects

  • love without borders 06 © agnese sanvito

    Armor Guiterrez Rivas of Atelier La Juntana

    Source:Agnese Sanvito

  • lc studio photolandscape

    Local Collective Studio

  • mi ding image landscape

    Mi Ding

  • nick tyrer with victoria philpott

    Nick Tyrer with Victoria Philpott

  • team

    Our Building Design with Bim Burton

  • press photo

    Spatial-esk (Sam Kapasa, left) with Lazerian (Liam Hopkins, right)

  • team 1

    Temporary Autonomous Architecture Collective

  • img 20191218 wa0001

    United Suburbs of AmeriKa

  • Comment

Emerging UK-based design talent has been named on a 10-strong shortlist in the competition to reimagine seating for the nation’s train stations

Network Rail has partnered with the London Festival of Architecture on the contest, which called for recent graduates and up-and-coming practitioners to design seats capable of reactivating under-used space in stations.

Picked from more than 70 different applicants, the shortlisted entrants will now be handed £400 each to develop a prototype for how the future of station seating could look.

The participants will be whittled down to four winners, each of which will receive £5,000 to manufacture their proposal and install it in a London station in time for the architecture festival in June.

Network Rail has said the best designs from the ‘Sitting Pretty’ competition may be replicated at stations across the UK. Among the judges are Frank Anatole, principal architect at Network Rail, London Festival of Architecture director Tamsie Thomson and the AJ’s Will Hurst.

The 10 shortlisted entrants are: 

love without borders 06 © agnese sanvito

love without borders 06 © agnese sanvito

Source: Agnese Sanvito

  1. Atelier La Juntana
    Armor Guiterrez Rivas is an architect working and living in London, interested in how new fabrication techniques are transforming the built environment. He is part of the Spanish collective Atelier La Juntana. 

fathom team shot sitting pretty

fathom team shot sitting pretty

Fathom team shot

  1. Fathom Architects
    Founded in 2016 and based in London Bridge, Fathom designs buildings with a focus on complex briefs and sensitive sites.

hylemo team

hylemo team

Hylemo

  1. Hylemo
    Founded by Josh Haywood in 2016, Hylemo specialises in digital design and fabrication processes. The studio has built a portfolio of pavilions, which have been constructed at a range of events from Burning Man to Versace’s catwalk show in Milan.

lc studio photolandscape

lc studio photolandscape

Local Collective Studio

  1. Local Collective Studio
    Local Collective Studio is a London-based architecture and design studio focusing on sustainable ways of living. It is also a lab that experiments with the extraction and use of local clay deposits as a construction material.

mi ding image landscape

mi ding image landscape

Mi Ding

  1. Mi Ding
    Mi Ding is an architect and AA graduate who is interested in exploring how people interact with different spaces. 

nick tyrer with victoria philpott

nick tyrer with victoria philpott

Nick Tyrer with Victoria Philpott

  1. Nick Tyrer with Victoria Philpott
    Nick Tyrer is an architect and computational designer, and winner of the RIBA Rising Star Award 2019. Victoria is an award-winning garden designer – Gold Medal winner at the RHS Chatsworth Flower Show 2019.

team

team

Our Building Design (Tumpa Fellows, top, and David Fellows, right) with Bim Burton (bottom)

  1. Our Building Design with Bim Burton
    Our Building Design was co-founded by architect Tumpa Fellows and structural engineer David Fellows and is an inter-disciplinary, research-based collaborative. They have teamed up with designer and furniture maker Bim Burton for this entry.

press photo

press photo

Spatial-esk (Sam Kapasa, left) with Lazerian (Liam Hopkins, right)

  1. Spatial-esk with Lazerian
    Founded by Samuel Kapasa, Spatial-esk creates transformative spaces through engagement, sustainability and knowledge. He has teamed up with designer Liam Hopkins (Lazerian). 

team 1

team 1

Temporary Autonomous Architecture Collective (clockwise from top: Hannah Vaskivuo, Genie Niu, Anna Blom)

  1. Temporary Autonomous Architecture Collective
    Temporary Autonomous Architecture consists of an international collective of creatives and activists. For this entry, their team comprises: Anna Blom (UK), Genie Niu (UK) and Hanna Vaskivuo (Finland).

img 20191218 wa0001

United Suburbs of AmeriKa

  1. United Suburbs of AmeriKa
    The United Suburbs of AmeriKa is a London-based design initiative that aims to establish a connection between the built world and the ’imaginative, witty, and (at times) political capacities of storytelling’.

Judges

  • Frank Anatole (Principal architect, Network Rail)
  • Anthony Dewar (Professional head, buildings and architecture, safety, technical and engineering, Network Rail)
  • Will Hurst (Managing editor, The Architects’ Journal)
  • Tamsie Thomson (Director, London Festival of Architecture)
  • Paul Priestman (Director, PriestmanGoode)
Comment
  • Comment

You might also like...

Have your say

You must sign in to make a comment

Sign InRegister

Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions.

Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.

Most Popular

Most Commented

Related Jobs

AJ Jobs

More Jobs