Rising stars shortlisted for new Network Rail station seating

Emerging UK-based design talent has been named on a 10-strong shortlist in the competition to reimagine seating for the nation’s train stations

Network Rail has partnered with the London Festival of Architecture on the contest, which called for recent graduates and up-and-coming practitioners to design seats capable of reactivating under-used space in stations.

Picked from more than 70 different applicants, the shortlisted entrants will now be handed £400 each to develop a prototype for how the future of station seating could look.

The participants will be whittled down to four winners, each of which will receive £5,000 to manufacture their proposal and install it in a London station in time for the architecture festival in June.

Network Rail has said the best designs from the ‘Sitting Pretty’ competition may be replicated at stations across the UK. Among the judges are Frank Anatole, principal architect at Network Rail, London Festival of Architecture director Tamsie Thomson and the AJ’s Will Hurst.

The 10 shortlisted entrants are:

love without borders 06 © agnese sanvito Source: Agnese Sanvito

Atelier La Juntana

Armor Guiterrez Rivas is an architect working and living in London, interested in how new fabrication techniques are transforming the built environment. He is part of the Spanish collective Atelier La Juntana.

fathom team shot sitting pretty Fathom team shot

Fathom Architects

Founded in 2016 and based in London Bridge, Fathom designs buildings with a focus on complex briefs and sensitive sites.

hylemo team Hylemo

Hylemo

Founded by Josh Haywood in 2016, Hylemo specialises in digital design and fabrication processes. The studio has built a portfolio of pavilions, which have been constructed at a range of events from Burning Man to Versace’s catwalk show in Milan.

lc studio photolandscape Local Collective Studio

Local Collective Studio

Local Collective Studio is a London-based architecture and design studio focusing on sustainable ways of living. It is also a lab that experiments with the extraction and use of local clay deposits as a construction material.

mi ding image landscape Mi Ding

Mi Ding

Mi Ding is an architect and AA graduate who is interested in exploring how people interact with different spaces.

nick tyrer with victoria philpott Nick Tyrer with Victoria Philpott

Nick Tyrer with Victoria Philpott

Nick Tyrer is an architect and computational designer, and winner of the RIBA Rising Star Award 2019. Victoria is an award-winning garden designer – Gold Medal winner at the RHS Chatsworth Flower Show 2019.

team Our Building Design (Tumpa Fellows, top, and David Fellows, right) with Bim Burton (bottom)

Our Building Design with Bim Burton

Our Building Design was co-founded by architect Tumpa Fellows and structural engineer David Fellows and is an inter-disciplinary, research-based collaborative. They have teamed up with designer and furniture maker Bim Burton for this entry.

press photo Spatial-esk (Sam Kapasa, left) with Lazerian (Liam Hopkins, right)

Spatial-esk with Lazerian

Founded by Samuel Kapasa, Spatial-esk creates transformative spaces through engagement, sustainability and knowledge. He has teamed up with designer Liam Hopkins (Lazerian).

team 1 Temporary Autonomous Architecture Collective (clockwise from top: Hannah Vaskivuo, Genie Niu, Anna Blom)

Temporary Autonomous Architecture Collective

Temporary Autonomous Architecture consists of an international collective of creatives and activists. For this entry, their team comprises: Anna Blom (UK), Genie Niu (UK) and Hanna Vaskivuo (Finland).

United Suburbs of AmeriKa

United Suburbs of AmeriKa

The United Suburbs of AmeriKa is a London-based design initiative that aims to establish a connection between the built world and the ’imaginative, witty, and (at times) political capacities of storytelling’.