Unsupported browser

For a better experience please update your browser to its latest version.

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser

We'll assume we have your consent to use cookies, for example so you won't need to log in each time you visit our site.
Learn more

 Menu 

Rising star Matheson Whiteley wins approval for Clapham arts centre revamp

11 January, 2019 By

APPROVED: Matheson Whiteley's designs for Studio Voltaire in Clapham, south London

APPROVED: Matheson Whiteley's designs for Studio Voltaire in Clapham, south London

1/8

Hide caption

  • APPROVED: Matheson Whiteley's designs for Studio Voltaire in Clapham, south London

    APPROVED: Matheson Whiteley's designs for Studio Voltaire in Clapham, south London

  • APPROVED: Matheson Whiteley's designs for Studio Voltaire in Clapham, south London

    APPROVED: Matheson Whiteley's designs for Studio Voltaire in Clapham, south London

  • APPROVED: Matheson Whiteley's designs for Studio Voltaire in Clapham, south London

    APPROVED: Matheson Whiteley's designs for Studio Voltaire in Clapham, south London

  • APPROVED: Matheson Whiteley's designs for Studio Voltaire in Clapham, south London

    APPROVED: Matheson Whiteley's designs for Studio Voltaire in Clapham, south London

  • APPROVED: Matheson Whiteley's designs for Studio Voltaire in Clapham, south London

    APPROVED: Matheson Whiteley's designs for Studio Voltaire in Clapham, south London

  • APPROVED: Matheson Whiteley's designs for Studio Voltaire in Clapham, south London

    APPROVED: Matheson Whiteley's designs for Studio Voltaire in Clapham, south London

  • APPROVED: Matheson Whiteley's designs for Studio Voltaire in Clapham, south London

    APPROVED: Matheson Whiteley's designs for Studio Voltaire in Clapham, south London

  • Phyllida barlow, bluff, 2010. installation view. courtesy of the artist and studio voltaire, london. 001
  • Comment

Matheson Whiteley has won approval for its £2.3 million overhaul of Studio Voltaire, a not-for-profit arts organisation in south London

Lambeth councillors have approved the practice’s designs for the expansion and refurbishment of the art gallery and artists’ studios at Nelson’s Row in Clapham.

The project will include a new public entrance, café and retail space for art gallery House of Voltaire alongside expanded exhibition and studio spaces.

Up-and-coming practice Matheson Whiteley won last year’s AJ Small Projects award for its ‘confidently understated’ Hackney extension, Wrong House. 

According to Studio Voltaire, the expansion will enable the gallery to extend its programme of exhibitions and increase its offer of affordable studio space for artists by 40 per cent.

The plans include repairs and upgrades to the existing former chapel and industrial buildings, adjusting the existing roof volume to form a new mezzanine level.

A public garden will be created on Nelson’s Row, providing a shared entrance for the public and studio users. 

Matheson Whiteley, which has worked on gallery projects such as Stuart Shave Modern Art in Clerkenwell and Künstlerhaus Stuttgart in Germany, was selected following a competition run by Studio Voltaire in collaboration with the Architecture Foundation in 2017. 

The project, which is supported by the Mayor of London’s Strategic Investment Fund and Arts Council England, will complete in 2020 in celebration of Studio Voltaire’s 25th Anniversary.

Project data 

Location Clapham, London
Type of project Exhibition and studio space
Client Studio Voltaire
Architect Matheson Whiteley
Planning consultant DP9
Tender date Q3 2019
Start on site date Q4 2019
Completion date Late 2020
Contract duration 12 months
Gross internal floor area 1285m²
Total cost £2.3m project cost

Tags

Comment
  • Comment

You might also like...

Have your say

You must sign in to make a comment

Sign InRegister

Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions.

Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.

Most Popular

Most Commented

Related Jobs