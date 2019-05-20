RIBA West Midlands Awards 2019: Sheppard Robson’s Birmingham Uni lab cleans up

Sheppard Robson’s laboratory for the University of Birmingham has won big at the RIBA West Midlands Awards, scooping Building of the Year and two other special awards
The practice’s Collaborative Teaching Laboratory at the university’s Edgbaston campus also won Project Architect of the Year and a sustainability award, while six other buildings also won prizes.
Husband and wife duo Stolon Studio took home two awards for their Barn House in Herefordshire, with Jessica Barker winning Emerging Architect of the Year.
The other winners include housing by K4 Architects, a ‘bridge’ between farmhouses by Michael Crowley Architects and a business school by Baart Harries Newall Architects.
Fifteen buildings were originally shortlisted for the RIBA West Midlands Awards, including two projects each by BPN Architects and Sheppard Robson.
RIBA West Midlands regional director Deborah Walsh said: ‘From a tiny bridge link between two parts of a farmhouse, to the sensitive restoration of a Grade II listed former silver factory within the Birmingham’s Jewellery Quarter conservation area, this year’s winners demonstrate the wealth and breadth of architectural talent in our region.
’All winning buildings have been awarded because of the way they carefully and thoughtfully respond to the brief of a client, the delight they bring to their users, and the positive impact they have on communities. I am sure they will continue to improve the lives of many for years to come.’
The regional winners will now be considered for an RIBA National Award, which will be announced on 27 June 2019. The shortlist for the RIBA Stirling Prize will be drawn from the RIBA National Award-winning buildings later in the year.
West Midlands regional awards winners
Barn House, Herefordshire by Stolon Studio
Source: Mark Bolton
Beech Gardens, Ludlow by K4 Architects
Source: Curtis McNally
Collaborative Teaching Laboratory, University of Birmingham by Sheppard Robson
Source: Nick Hufton
Middle Hunt House Bridge, Herefordshire by Michael Crowley Architect
Source: Alex Ramsey
Squirrel Works, Birmingham by Sjölander da Cruz Architects
Source: Tom Bird
The Ghost House, Stratford-Upon-Avon by BPN Architects
Source: Felix Mooneeram
Wrekin College Business School, Telford by Baart Harries Newall
Source: Paul Harries
Special awards
- Barn House, Herefordshire by Stolon Studio, RIBA West Midlands Small Project of the Year Award
- Jessica Barker of Stolon Studio for Barn House, RIBA West Midlands Emerging Architect of the Year Award
- Collaborative Teaching Laboratory, University of Birmingham by Sheppard Robson, RIBA West Midlands Project Architect of the Year Award, sponsored by Taylor Maxwell
- Collaborative Teaching Laboratory, University of Birmingham by Sheppard Robson, RIBA West Midlands Sustainability Award, sponsored by Michelmersh
- Collaborative Teaching Laboratory, University of Birmingham by Sheppard Robson, RIBA West Midlands Building of the Year Award.
- Middle Hunt House Bridge, Herefordshire by Michael Crowley Architect, RIBA West Midlands Client of the Year.
- Squirrel Works, Birmingham by Sjölander da Cruz Architects, RIBA West Midlands Conservation Award.
