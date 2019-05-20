Unsupported browser

For a better experience please update your browser to its latest version.

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser

We'll assume we have your consent to use cookies, for example so you won't need to log in each time you visit our site.
Learn more

 Menu 

RIBA West Midlands Awards 2019: Sheppard Robson’s Birmingham Uni lab cleans up

20 May, 2019 By

Collaborative teachi 2802 nick hufton pressimage 1

Collaborative Teaching Laboratory, University of Birmingham by Sheppard Robson

Source: Nick Hufton

1/13

Hide caption

  • Collaborative teachi 2802 nick hufton pressimage 1

    Collaborative Teaching Laboratory, University of Birmingham by Sheppard Robson

    Source: Nick Hufton

  • Collaborative teachi 2802 nick hufton pressimage 2

    Collaborative Teaching Laboratory, University of Birmingham by Sheppard Robson

    Source: Nick Hufton

  • Barn house 2877 mark bolton pressimage 2

    Barn House, Herefordshire by Stolon Studio

    Source: Mark Bolton

  • Barn house 2877 mark bolton pressimage 5

    Barn House, Herefordshire by Stolon Studio

    Source: Mark Bolton

  • Beech gardens, ludlo 3277 curtis mcnally pressimage 2

    Beech Gardens, Ludlow by K4 Architects

    Source: Curtis McNally

  • Beech gardens, ludlo 3277 curtis mcnally pressimage 3

    Beech Gardens, Ludlow by K4 Architects

    Source: Curtis McNally

  • Middle hunt house br 2816 alex ramsay pressimage 1

    Middle Hunt House Bridge, Herefordshire by Michael Crowley Architect

    Source: Alex Ramsey

  • Middle hunt house br 2816 alex ramsay pressimage 4

    Middle Hunt House Bridge, Herefordshire by Michael Crowley Architect

    Source: Alex Ramsey

  • Squirrel works 3233 tom bird pressimage 1

    Squirrel Works, Birmingham by Sjolander da Cruz Architects

    Source: Tom Bird

  • Squirrel works 3233 tom bird pressimage 2

    Squirrel Works, Birmingham by Sjolander da Cruz Architects

    Source: Tom Bird

  • The ghost house 2931 felix mooneeram pressimage 3

    The Ghost House, Stratford-Upon-Avon by BPN Architects

    Source: Felix Mooneeram

  • The ghost house 2931 felix mooneeram pressimage 2

    The Ghost House, Stratford-Upon-Avon by BPN Architects

    Source: Felix Mooneeram

  • Wrekin college busin 2834 paul harries pressimage 4

    Wrekin College Business School, Telford by Baart Harries Newall

    Source: Paul Harries

  • Comment

Sheppard Robson’s laboratory for the University of Birmingham has won big at the RIBA West Midlands Awards, scooping Building of the Year and two other special awards

The practice’s Collaborative Teaching Laboratory at the university’s Edgbaston campus also won Project Architect of the Year and a sustainability award, while six other buildings also won prizes.

Husband and wife duo Stolon Studio took home two awards for their Barn House in Herefordshire, with Jessica Barker winning Emerging Architect of the Year.

The other winners include housing by K4 Architects, a ‘bridge’ between farmhouses by Michael Crowley Architects and a business school by Baart Harries Newall Architects.

Fifteen buildings were originally shortlisted for the RIBA West Midlands Awards, including two projects each by BPN Architects and Sheppard Robson. 

RIBA West Midlands regional director Deborah Walsh said: ‘From a tiny bridge link between two parts of a farmhouse, to the sensitive restoration of a Grade II listed former silver factory within the Birmingham’s Jewellery Quarter conservation area, this year’s winners demonstrate the wealth and breadth of architectural talent in our region.

’All winning buildings have been awarded because of the way they carefully and thoughtfully respond to the brief of a client, the delight they bring to their users, and the positive impact they have on communities. I am sure they will continue to improve the lives of many for years to come.’

The regional winners will now be considered for an RIBA National Award, which will be announced on 27 June 2019. The shortlist for the RIBA Stirling Prize will be drawn from the RIBA National Award-winning buildings later in the year.

West Midlands regional awards winners

Barn House, Herefordshire by Stolon Studio

Barn house 2877 mark bolton pressimage 2

Source: Mark Bolton

Beech Gardens, Ludlow by K4 Architects

Beech gardens, ludlo 3277 curtis mcnally pressimage 3

Source: Curtis McNally

Collaborative Teaching Laboratory, University of Birmingham by Sheppard Robson

Collaborative teachi 2802 nick hufton pressimage 1

Source: Nick Hufton

Middle Hunt House Bridge, Herefordshire by Michael Crowley Architect

Middle hunt house br 2816 alex ramsay pressimage 1

Source: Alex Ramsey

Squirrel Works, Birmingham by Sjölander da Cruz Architects

Squirrel works 3233 tom bird pressimage 1

Source: Tom Bird

The Ghost House, Stratford-Upon-Avon by BPN Architects

The ghost house 2931 felix mooneeram pressimage 3

Source: Felix Mooneeram

Wrekin College Business School, Telford by Baart Harries Newall

Wrekin college busin 2834 paul harries pressimage 4

Source: Paul Harries

Special awards

  • Barn House, Herefordshire by Stolon Studio, RIBA West Midlands Small Project of the Year Award 
  • Jessica Barker of Stolon Studio for Barn House, RIBA West Midlands Emerging Architect of the Year Award 
  • Collaborative Teaching Laboratory, University of Birmingham by Sheppard Robson, RIBA West Midlands Project Architect of the Year Award, sponsored by Taylor Maxwell 
  • Collaborative Teaching Laboratory, University of Birmingham by Sheppard Robson, RIBA West Midlands Sustainability Award, sponsored by Michelmersh 
  • Collaborative Teaching Laboratory, University of Birmingham by Sheppard Robson, RIBA West Midlands Building of the Year Award. 
  • Middle Hunt House Bridge, Herefordshire by Michael Crowley Architect, RIBA West Midlands Client of the Year. 
  • Squirrel Works, Birmingham by Sjölander da Cruz Architects, RIBA West Midlands Conservation Award. 

Tags

Comment
  • Comment

You might also like...

Have your say

You must sign in to make a comment

Sign InRegister

Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions.

Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.

Most Popular

Most Commented

Related Jobs

ARCHITECTURE JOBS BY EMAIL

Do you want the latest jobs emailed to you?
Sign up for job alerts.

AJ Jobs