RIBA Stirling Prize odds reverse as big money goes on social housing scheme

Mikhail Riches and Cathy Hawley’s Goldsmith Street social housing scheme in Norwich has become the 5/2 bookies’ joint favourite to win the 2019 RIBA Stirling Prize

Bookmaker William Hill had originally offered odds of 11/1 on the residential development for Norwich City Council winning the prestigious award when the shortlist for the prize was unveiled last month, making it the rank outsider.

However the price plummeted after almost two thirds (65 per cent) of all the bets wagered went on the project to take the prize. The bookmaker told the AJ it stands to lose around £5,000 if Goldsmith Street wins.

Mikhail Riches’ much-lauded scheme is also in the running for the inaugural Neave Brown housing award, the winner of which will be named at the RIBA Stirling Prize ceremony (Tuesday 8 October) held at the Roundhouse in Camden, London.

The housing scheme has now been given the same chance of a Stirling Prize victory as Grimshaw’s huge London Bridge Station scheme, which William Hill had also initially regarded as one of the outsiders for this year’s award.

The bookmaker originally offered tempting, but long, odds of 10/1 on a win for the £1 billion infrastructure project.

Yet within hours of the announcement, its odds were slashed to 4/1. In the last few weeks the price has fallen further still, as bets of up to £75 were placed on the scheme, which has already picked up the AJ100 Building of the Year award and is being backed by the AJ’s architecture editor (see below).

The bookies’ early favourite, Roger Stirk Harbour + Partners’ Macallan Distillery and Visitor Experience in Craigellachie, Scotland, has now slipped to 4/1 with Feilden Fowles’ ‘fine, but no fire-starter’ visitor centre at the Yorkshire Sculpture Park now the overall outsider at 8/1.

