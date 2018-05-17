RIBA slams Hackitt’s post-Grenfell review as ‘major missed opportunity’

The Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA) has slammed the post-Grenfell review of Building Regulations as a ’major missed opportunity’ after it failed to ban combustible cladding on high-rise towers

Judith Hackitt’s final report, published this morning (17 May), calls for a new regulatory system and says that ‘indifference, lack of clarity on roles and inadequate regulation’ helped to create ‘a race to the bottom’ on safety.

But the review has been criticised for ignoring calls from survivors of the Grenfell Tower fire, the RIBA, politicians and building firms for an outright ban on the type of cladding used at Grenfellwer.

The report also stops short of recommending a ban on ‘desktop studies’ – fire-safety assessments made without any lab tests. It instead calls for the ‘restriction’ of assessment in lieu of tests – a move the RIBA has described as window dressing.

The RIBA dismissed the review as ‘a major missed opportunity’ and said it offered ‘no changes whatsoever to the actual regulations or baseline guidance’.

RIBA president Ben Derbyshire commented: ‘Whilst there are elements of Dame Judith Hackitt’s Review that we very much welcome, we are extremely concerned that it has failed to act on the urgent need to immediately protect life safety through a more detailed programme of simplified and improved regulations, standards and guidance.’

Former RIBA president Jane Duncan added: ‘By failing to ban the use of combustible materials and “desktop” studies, or require use of sprinklers, the report’s recommendations will not deliver the immediate change that is needed to reassure and safeguard the public.’

The Hackitt review recommends the government adopt a more ‘rigourous and transparent product testing regime’ and that flammable cladding be retested at least once every three years.

Speaking this morning, Hackitt said: ‘This is a systemic problem. The current system is far too complex; it lacks clarity as to who is responsible for what and there is inadequate regulatory oversight and enforcement.

‘Simply adding more prescription or making amendments to the current system, such as restricting or prohibiting certain practices, will not address the root causes.’

In the report, Hackitt also hit out at ‘social media chatter’ and ‘siloed thinking’, arguing that the industry must start seeing buildings as a system requiring layers of protection.

The basic intent of fire safety has been lost

‘The debate continues to run about whether or not aluminium cladding is used for thermal insulation, weatherproofing, or as an integral part of the fabric, fire safety and integrity of the building’, reads the report, adding: ‘It is clear that in this type of debate, the basic intent of fire safety has been lost’.

Hackitt urged the industry to start ‘living’ the changes now, and called on the government to set out a clear plan for the implementation of the review’s recommendations.

The independent review was announced last July by then communities secretary Sajid Javid in the wake of the Grenfell Tower fire, which killed 71 people the previous month.

It came as the first results of large-scale tests of building’s cladding systems were published, revealing that the system used on the Grenfell Tower had failed the test set out in Building Regulations guidance.

Since then, according to the government, fire services have checked more than 1,250 high-rises, identifying 158 where cladding should be stripped off. Work is underway at 104 blocks.

The government announced yesterday it would fund £400 million for councils and housing associations to remove and replace dangerous cladding.

The public inquiry into the fire starts on Monday (21 May), beginning with two weeks of tributes to the deceased by their friends and family.

Judith Hackitt’s key recommendations:

A ‘more rigorous and transparent product testing regime’ and a more responsible marketing regime

A ‘less prescriptive’ and outcomes-based approach to the regulatory framework overseen by a new regulator

Clearer roles and responsibilities throughout the design and construction process to ensure ‘real accountability’

Residents should be consulted and involved in decisions affecting the safety of their homes

Industry to lead on strengthening competence of those involved in building work