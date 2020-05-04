RIBA set to begin search for new president

The RIBA is poised to start looking for a new president to take over from Alan Jones when his term officially ends in August 2021
Next week the institute will open nominations for its top role, as well as regional, national, international and associate council member seats.
Incumbent president Jones is currently embroiled in controversy, having temporarily stood down from the presidency in March. It has since emerged that the circumstances surrounding a ‘serious incident’ linked to Jones’s temporary absence are now being investigated by police in Northern Ireland.
The RIBA will be hoping for a higher turnout than in previous years. Only 18.9 per cent of the institute’s membership voted for the current RIBA president.
And last year’s council elections saw just 8.4 per cent of RIBA members cast their votes as candidates raced to fill a number of vacant national and student seats.
Shortly after the result, former RIBA president Jack Pringle described the lack of interest as a ‘problem’ and a ’wake-up call’ for the Portland Place-based institute.
Last month AHMM’s Simon Allford made a stinging attack on the RIBA after learning of the latest governance shake-up at what he called ‘the sadly ever-less relevant’ institute.
Current chartered RIBA members and honorary fellows are eligible to stand for the presidency of the RIBA.
The successful candidate will take up office as president elect on 1 September 2020 and will then serve as RIBA President for a two-year term beginning on 1 September 2021.
Candidates for all the seats must be nominated. The nomination period will open on 12 May 2020 and close on 16 June 2020.
Timetable for RIBA 2020 elections
- 1 July 2020 Candidates announced
- 14 July 2020 Elections open for voting
- 4 August 2020 Voting will closes
- 11 August 2020 Results announced
Readers' comments (4)
Dominic Howe4 May, 2020 9:49 am
"embroiled in controversy" ???
The AJ is starting to sound like the Daily Mail.
You should stop sensationalizing such things and focus on more pressing matters in the world!
Robert Wakeham4 May, 2020 10:01 am
For Dominic Howe: if you think that reporting the percentage of members who can be bothered to vote and the four month time scale until another president can be appointed is 'sensationalising' - and if you're a member of the RIBA - then it seems to me that you're very much part of the problem.
Dominic Howe4 May, 2020 10:23 am
For Robert.
Not what I said!
I am referring to the way they are sensationalizing someone’s personal life. If you read my opening line you would have known.
Bye!
Robert Wakeham4 May, 2020 12:28 pm
The president is 'embroiled in controversy' - whether you like it or not, the AJ is not indulging in the sort of puerile and rabble-rousing stuff that you read in the Daily Mail - and this surely isn't a time for 'hear no evil, see no evil, speak no evil' or for subordinating the wellbeing of the RIBA in the personal interest of a president who has quite clearly got problems that extend beyond his private life.
The RIBA is worth more than that - or it should be.
