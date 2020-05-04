RIBA set to begin search for new president

The RIBA is poised to start looking for a new president to take over from Alan Jones when his term officially ends in August 2021

Next week the institute will open nominations for its top role, as well as regional, national, international and associate council member seats.

Incumbent president Jones is currently embroiled in controversy, having temporarily stood down from the presidency in March. It has since emerged that the circumstances surrounding a ‘serious incident’ linked to Jones’s temporary absence are now being investigated by police in Northern Ireland.

The RIBA will be hoping for a higher turnout than in previous years. Only 18.9 per cent of the institute’s membership voted for the current RIBA president.

And last year’s council elections saw just 8.4 per cent of RIBA members cast their votes as candidates raced to fill a number of vacant national and student seats.

Shortly after the result, former RIBA president Jack Pringle described the lack of interest as a ‘problem’ and a ’wake-up call’ for the Portland Place-based institute.

Last month AHMM’s Simon Allford made a stinging attack on the RIBA after learning of the latest governance shake-up at what he called ‘the sadly ever-less relevant’ institute.

Current chartered RIBA members and honorary fellows are eligible to stand for the presidency of the RIBA.

The successful candidate will take up office as president elect on 1 September 2020 and will then serve as RIBA President for a two-year term beginning on 1 September 2021.

Candidates for all the seats must be nominated. The nomination period will open on 12 May 2020 and close on 16 June 2020.