RIBA reveals East region awards shortlist

Twenty-three buildings and an entire urban district for Cambridge make up the shortlist for this year’s RIBA East regional awards

Last year’s 19-strong shortlist featured two buildings in the University of Cambridge’s new urban extension, including MUMA’s Stirling Prize 2018 nominee, Storey’s Field Centre and Eddington Nursery.

Now AECOM’s wider masterplan for the development – officially North West Cambridge’s Eddington masterplan – has been nominated for a regional gong.

Other projects on the list include Black Barn by Studio Bark and Goldsmith Street social housing by Mikhail Riches with Cathy Hawley, both recently featured in the AJ.

The winners will be announced at an awards celebration at Downing College, Cambridge on Thursday 9 May, hosted by RIBA East regional chair Tom Foggin and RIBA president-elect Alan Jones.

RIBA East director Louise Todd said: ‘The range of projects clearly demonstrates the many specialist skills that practices can offer, from conservation work and reimagining outdated buildings through to designing highly energy-efficient, one-off homes and social housing.’

All shortlisted buildings will be visited by a regional jury over the next month.

Regional winners will then be put forward for the RIBA National Awards, with the successful recipients announced in July. Those collecting national awards will then be considered for the RIBA Stirling Prize shortlist.

Cambridgeshire

> Abode at Great Kneighton phase 2 by Proctor & Matthews Architects with Esposito McLean Architectural Consultants

> Cambridge Assessment by Eric Parry Architects

> Eaton Socon Preschool by Devlin Architects

> Eddington masterplan by AECOM

> Eddington Lot 1 by WilkinsonEyre with Mole Architects

> Ermine Street Church Academy, Huntingdon by Allford Hall Monaghan Morris

> Kettle’s Yard, Cambridge by Jamie Fobert Architects

> Marmalade Lane Cohousing, Cambridge by Mole Architects

> North West Cambridge Utility Buildings, Eddington by Robin Lee Architecture

> Pavilion extension near Cambridge by Ashworth Parkes Architects

> Peter Hall Performing Arts Centre The Perse School Cambridge, by Haworth Tompkins

> Simon Sainsbury Centre, Cambridge Judge Business School by Stanton Williams

> Stapleford Granary Study Centre for Arts and Music by MCW Architects

> The Dorothy Garrod Building, Newnham College by Walters & Cohen Architects

> Wesley House Theological College, Cambridge by Cowper Griffith Architects

Hertfordshire

> Bishop’s Stortford College Boarding Houses by Hawkins\Brown

> Essendonbury Farm, Hatfield by Brooks Murray Architects

> Kintyre, near St Albans by Tate Harmer

> St Albans Museum and Art Gallery by John McAslan + Partners

Norfolk

> Goldsmith Street social housing, Norwich by Mikhail Riches with Cathy Hawley

> The Lookout, Holkham by Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios with Lucas + Western

Suffolk

> Black Barn, near Woodbridge by Studio Bark

> Courtyard House, Bury St Edmunds by Williams Griffiths Architects

> The Church of St Augustine extension, Ipswich by Haward Architects