RIBA reveals 2019 South East regional awards shortlist

Walters & Cohen and Morris + Company have both been nominated twice for regional awards in the 2019 RIBA South East area
Morris + Company’s Sevenoaks mews and Wildernesse restaurant were named alongside Walters & Cohen Architects’ Mitchinson’s House at The King’s School, Canterbury, and Harrison Centre, Reigate Grammar School on the 17-strong shortlist.
Also among the finalists are Haddo Yard in Whitstable by Denizen Works and a Science and Technology Centre for Sevenoaks School by Tim Ronalds Architects.
Nine of the 17 shortlisted projects are in Kent, with four in Surrey, three in West Sussex and just one in East Sussex. Last year, 14 schemes were shortlisted in the region.
In total, 42 schemes were entered for the RIBA South East Awards this year. Next month, all shortlisted buildings will be assessed by a regional jury and the winners announced at a dinner to be held at Newbury Racecourse on Thursday 23 May.
Making the regional shortlists is the first step on the long road to winning the Stirling Prize. Regional Award winners will be considered for a RIBA National Award, and those winning a National Award will stand a chance of being shortlisted for the Stirling.
Mitchinson’s House, The King’s School, Canterbury, by Walters & Cohen Architects
View pressimage 2
Source: Walters & Cohen
Process Gallery, Lenham, by Guy Hollaway Architects
Process gallery 3030 ashley gendek pressimage 5
Source: Ashley Gendek
Mews, Sevenoaks, by Morris + Company
Mews 3232 jack hobhouse pressimage 4
Source: Jack Hobhouse
Wildernesse Restaurant, Sevenoaks, by Morris + Company
Wildernesse restaura 3231 jack hobhouse pressimage 1
Source: Jack Hobhouse
Sevenoaks School Science and Technology Centre and Global Study Centre, Sevenoaks, by Tim Ronalds Architects
Sevenoaks school sci 2840 hélène binet pressimage 1
Source: Hélène Binet
Bat & Ball Centre, Sevenoaks, by Theis + Khan
Bat and ball station 3289 nick kane pressimage 2
Source: Nick Kane
Haddo Yard, Whitstable, by Denizen Works
Haddo yard 3226 david barbour pressimage 1
Source: David Barbour
Fir Tree House, Kent, by Crew Architects
Fir tree house 3060 gillian hayes (company dapple photography) pressimage 4
Source: Gillian Hayes
Kent Downs House, Kent, by McLean Quinlan
Kent downs house 3014 jim stephenson pressimage 2
Source: Jim Stephenson
Van Hasselt Centre, Cranleigh School, Cranleigh, by Allies and Morrison
Van hasselt centre 2994 nick guttridge pressimage 3
Source: Nick Guttridge
Writ in Water, Egham, by Mark Wallinger in collaboration with Studio Octopi
Writ in water 3125 andrew butler pressimage 2
Source: Andrew Butler
Science & Mathematics Centre, Charterhouse School, by Design Engine Architects
Charterhouse science 2817 design engine pressimage 1
Source: Design Engine
The Harrison Centre, Reigate Grammar School, by Walters & Cohen Architects
View pressimage 1
Source: Walters & Cohen
Hill House Passivhaus, Lewes, by Meloy Architects
Hill house passivhau 3319 charles meloy pressimage 2
Source: Charles Meloy
Creek House, Bosham, by AR Design Studio
Creek house 2942 martin gardner pressimage 2
Source: Martin Gardner
Harbour House, West Sussex, by McLean Quinlan
Harbour house 3449 peter cook pressimage 1
Source: Peter Cook
Nithurst Farm, West Sussex, by Adam Richards Architects
Nithurst farm 3374 katie lock pressimage 2
Source: Katie Lock
