RIBA reveals 2019 South East regional awards shortlist

Walters & Cohen and Morris + Company have both been nominated twice for regional awards in the 2019 RIBA South East area

Morris + Company’s Sevenoaks mews and Wildernesse restaurant were named alongside Walters & Cohen Architects’ Mitchinson’s House at The King’s School, Canterbury, and Harrison Centre, Reigate Grammar School on the 17-strong shortlist.

Also among the finalists are Haddo Yard in Whitstable by Denizen Works and a Science and Technology Centre for Sevenoaks School by Tim Ronalds Architects.

Nine of the 17 shortlisted projects are in Kent, with four in Surrey, three in West Sussex and just one in East Sussex. Last year, 14 schemes were shortlisted in the region.

In total, 42 schemes were entered for the RIBA South East Awards this year. Next month, all shortlisted buildings will be assessed by a regional jury and the winners announced at a dinner to be held at Newbury Racecourse on Thursday 23 May.

Making the regional shortlists is the first step on the long road to winning the Stirling Prize. Regional Award winners will be considered for a RIBA National Award, and those winning a National Award will stand a chance of being shortlisted for the Stirling.

Mitchinson’s House, The King’s School, Canterbury, by Walters & Cohen Architects

View pressimage 2 Source: Walters & Cohen

Process Gallery, Lenham, by Guy Hollaway Architects

Process gallery 3030 ashley gendek pressimage 5 Source: Ashley Gendek

Mews, Sevenoaks, by Morris + Company

Mews 3232 jack hobhouse pressimage 4 Source: Jack Hobhouse

Wildernesse Restaurant, Sevenoaks, by Morris + Company

Wildernesse restaura 3231 jack hobhouse pressimage 1 Source: Jack Hobhouse

Sevenoaks School Science and Technology Centre and Global Study Centre, Sevenoaks, by Tim Ronalds Architects

Sevenoaks school sci 2840 hélène binet pressimage 1 Source: Hélène Binet

Bat & Ball Centre, Sevenoaks, by Theis + Khan

Bat and ball station 3289 nick kane pressimage 2 Source: Nick Kane

Haddo Yard, Whitstable, by Denizen Works

Haddo yard 3226 david barbour pressimage 1 Source: David Barbour

Fir Tree House, Kent, by Crew Architects

Fir tree house 3060 gillian hayes (company dapple photography) pressimage 4 Source: Gillian Hayes

Kent Downs House, Kent, by McLean Quinlan

Kent downs house 3014 jim stephenson pressimage 2 Source: Jim Stephenson

Van Hasselt Centre, Cranleigh School, Cranleigh, by Allies and Morrison

Van hasselt centre 2994 nick guttridge pressimage 3 Source: Nick Guttridge

Writ in Water, Egham, by Mark Wallinger in collaboration with Studio Octopi

Writ in water 3125 andrew butler pressimage 2 Source: Andrew Butler

Science & Mathematics Centre, Charterhouse School, by Design Engine Architects

Charterhouse science 2817 design engine pressimage 1 Source: Design Engine

The Harrison Centre, Reigate Grammar School, by Walters & Cohen Architects

View pressimage 1 Source: Walters & Cohen

Hill House Passivhaus, Lewes, by Meloy Architects

Hill house passivhau 3319 charles meloy pressimage 2 Source: Charles Meloy

Creek House, Bosham, by AR Design Studio

Creek house 2942 martin gardner pressimage 2 Source: Martin Gardner

Harbour House, West Sussex, by McLean Quinlan

Harbour house 3449 peter cook pressimage 1 Source: Peter Cook

Nithurst Farm, West Sussex, by Adam Richards Architects