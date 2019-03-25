Unsupported browser

For a better experience please update your browser to its latest version.

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser

We'll assume we have your consent to use cookies, for example so you won't need to log in each time you visit our site.
Learn more

 Menu 

RIBA reveals 2019 South East regional awards shortlist

25 March, 2019 By

Wildernesse restaura 3231 jack hobhouse pressimage 2

Wildernesse Restaurant, Sevenoaks by Morris + Company

Source: Jack Hobhouse

1/22

Hide caption

  • Wildernesse restaura 3231 jack hobhouse pressimage 2

    Wildernesse Restaurant, Sevenoaks by Morris + Company

    Source: Jack Hobhouse

  • Wildernesse restaura 3231 jack hobhouse pressimage 5

    Wildernesse Restaurant, Sevenoaks by Morris + Company

    Source: Jack Hobhouse

  • View pressimage 4

    Mitchinson’s House, The King’s School, Canterbury by Walters & Cohen Architects

    Source: Walters & Cohen

  • Process gallery 3030 ashley gendek pressimage 1

    Process Gallery, Lenham by Guy Hollaway Architects

    Source: Ashley Gendek

  • Process gallery 3030 ashley gendek pressimage 3

    Process Gallery, Lenham by Guy Hollaway Architects

    Source: Ashley Gendek

  • Mews 3232 jack hobhouse pressimage 1

    Mews, Sevenoaks by Morris + Company

    Source: Jack Hobhouse

  • Mews 3232 jack hobhouse pressimage 3

    Mews, Sevenoaks by Morris + Company

    Source: Jack Hobhouse

  • Sevenoaks school sci 2840 hélène binet pressimage 4

    Sevenoaks School Science and Technology Centre and Global Study Centre, Sevenoaks by Tim Ronalds Architects

    Source: Hélène Binet

  • Bat and ball station 3289 nick kane pressimage 3

    Bat & Ball Centre, Sevenoaks by Theis + Khan

    Source: Nick Kane

  • Haddo yard 3226 david barbour pressimage 1

    Haddo Yard, Whitstable by Denizen Works

    Source: David Barbour

  • Haddo yard 3226 david barbour pressimage 3

    Haddo Yard, Whitstable by Denizen Works

    Source: David Barbour

  • Fir tree house 3060 gillian hayes (company dapple photography) pressimage 2

    Fir Tree House, Kent by Crew Architects

    Source: Gillian Hayes

  • Kent downs house 3014 jim stephenson pressimage 5

    Kent Downs House, Kent by McLean Quinlan

    Source: Jim Stephenson

  • Van hasselt centre 2994 nick guttridge pressimage 1

    Van Hasselt Centre, Cranleigh School, Cranleigh by Allies and Morrison

    Source: Nick Guttridge

  • Van hasselt centre 2994 nick guttridge pressimage 5

    Van Hasselt Centre, Cranleigh School, Cranleigh by Allies and Morrison

    Source: Nick Guttridge

  • Writ in water 3125 andrew butler pressimage 3

    Writ in Water, Egham by Mark Wallinger in collaboration with Studio Octopi

    Source: Andrew Butler

  • Charterhouse science 2817 design engine pressimage 4

    Science & Mathematics Centre, Charterhouse School by Design Engine Architects

    Source: Design Engine

  • View pressimage 4

    The Harrison Centre, Reigate Grammar School by Walters & Cohen Architects

    Source: Walters & Cohen

  • Hill house passivhau 3319 charles meloy pressimage 4

    Hill House Passivhaus, Lewes by Meloy Architects

    Source: Charles Meloy

  • Creek house 2942 martin gardner pressimage 5

    Creek House, Bosham by AR Design Studio

    Source: Martin Gardner

  • Harbour house 3449 peter cook pressimage 2

    Harbour House, West Sussex by McLean Quinlan

    Source: Peter Cook

  • Nithurst farm 3374 katie lock pressimage 3

    Nithurst Farm, West Sussex by Adam Richards Architects

    Source: Katie Lock

  • Comment

Walters & Cohen and Morris + Company have both been nominated twice for regional awards in the 2019 RIBA South East area

Morris + Company’s Sevenoaks mews and Wildernesse restaurant were named alongside Walters & Cohen Architects’ Mitchinson’s House at The King’s School, Canterbury, and Harrison Centre, Reigate Grammar School on the 17-strong shortlist.

Also among the finalists are Haddo Yard in Whitstable by Denizen Works and a Science and Technology Centre for Sevenoaks School by Tim Ronalds Architects.

Nine of the 17 shortlisted projects are in Kent, with four in Surrey, three in West Sussex and just one in East Sussex. Last year, 14 schemes were shortlisted in the region.

In total, 42 schemes were entered for the RIBA South East Awards this year. Next month, all shortlisted buildings will be assessed by a regional jury and the winners announced at a dinner to be held at Newbury Racecourse on Thursday 23 May.

Making the regional shortlists is the first step on the long road to winning the Stirling Prize. Regional Award winners will be considered for a RIBA National Award, and those winning a National Award will stand a chance of being shortlisted for the Stirling.

Mitchinson’s House, The King’s School, Canterbury, by Walters & Cohen Architects

View pressimage 2

View pressimage 2

Source: Walters & Cohen

Process Gallery, Lenham, by Guy Hollaway Architects

Process gallery 3030 ashley gendek pressimage 5

Process gallery 3030 ashley gendek pressimage 5

Source: Ashley Gendek

Mews, Sevenoaks, by Morris + Company

Mews 3232 jack hobhouse pressimage 4

Mews 3232 jack hobhouse pressimage 4

Source: Jack Hobhouse

Wildernesse Restaurant, Sevenoaks, by Morris + Company

Wildernesse restaura 3231 jack hobhouse pressimage 1

Wildernesse restaura 3231 jack hobhouse pressimage 1

Source: Jack Hobhouse

Sevenoaks School Science and Technology Centre and Global Study Centre, Sevenoaks, by Tim Ronalds Architects

Sevenoaks school sci 2840 hélène binet pressimage 1

Sevenoaks school sci 2840 hélène binet pressimage 1

Source: Hélène Binet

Bat & Ball Centre, Sevenoaks, by Theis + Khan

Bat and ball station 3289 nick kane pressimage 2

Bat and ball station 3289 nick kane pressimage 2

Source: Nick Kane

Haddo Yard, Whitstable, by Denizen Works

Haddo yard 3226 david barbour pressimage 1

Haddo yard 3226 david barbour pressimage 1

Source: David Barbour

Fir Tree House, Kent, by Crew Architects

Fir tree house 3060 gillian hayes (company dapple photography) pressimage 4

Fir tree house 3060 gillian hayes (company dapple photography) pressimage 4

Source: Gillian Hayes

Kent Downs House, Kent, by McLean Quinlan

Kent downs house 3014 jim stephenson pressimage 2

Kent downs house 3014 jim stephenson pressimage 2

Source: Jim Stephenson

Van Hasselt Centre, Cranleigh School, Cranleigh, by Allies and Morrison

Van hasselt centre 2994 nick guttridge pressimage 3

Van hasselt centre 2994 nick guttridge pressimage 3

Source: Nick Guttridge

Writ in Water, Egham, by Mark Wallinger in collaboration with Studio Octopi

Writ in water 3125 andrew butler pressimage 2

Writ in water 3125 andrew butler pressimage 2

Source: Andrew Butler

Science & Mathematics Centre, Charterhouse School, by Design Engine Architects

Charterhouse science 2817 design engine pressimage 1

Charterhouse science 2817 design engine pressimage 1

Source: Design Engine

The Harrison Centre, Reigate Grammar School, by Walters & Cohen Architects

View pressimage 1

View pressimage 1

Source: Walters & Cohen

Hill House Passivhaus, Lewes, by Meloy Architects

Hill house passivhau 3319 charles meloy pressimage 2

Hill house passivhau 3319 charles meloy pressimage 2

Source: Charles Meloy

Creek House, Bosham, by AR Design Studio

Creek house 2942 martin gardner pressimage 2

Creek house 2942 martin gardner pressimage 2

Source: Martin Gardner

Harbour House, West Sussex, by McLean Quinlan

Harbour house 3449 peter cook pressimage 1

Harbour house 3449 peter cook pressimage 1

Source: Peter Cook

Nithurst Farm, West Sussex, by Adam Richards Architects

Nithurst farm 3374 katie lock pressimage 2

Nithurst farm 3374 katie lock pressimage 2

Source: Katie Lock

Tags

Comment
  • Comment

You might also like...

Have your say

You must sign in to make a comment

Sign InRegister

Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions.

Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.

Most Popular

Most Commented

Related Jobs