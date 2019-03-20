RIBA reveals 2019 East Midlands awards shortlist

A roadside sculpture by the winner of Stephen Lawrence Prize, Tonkin Liu, is among the 12 projects shortlisted for the 2019 RIBA East Midlands regional awards
The practice’s Dancing Flowers of Doe Lea next to the A619 was named alongside an eclectic mix of schemes, ranging from Bench Architects’ revamp of Buxton’s Pavilion Gardens to a new family home and deer farm in rural Northamptonshire by James Gorst Architects.
The winners will be announced at an awards evening at Nottingham Trent University on Thursday 9 May after all the shortlisted projects have been assessed individually by a regional jury.
Regional Award winners will be considered for a RIBA National Award, the results of which will be announced in June. Those winning a National Award will stand a chance of winning the Stirling Prize.
RIBA East Midlands chair Sam Culling said: ‘It’s fantastic to see 12 projects shortlisted for the RIBA East Midlands 2019 Awards.
’The quality and range of the schemes selected, including several by regionally-based practices, is testament to the exemplary standard of architecture that this region has to offer.’
Last year, 15 projects were shortlisted for the RIBA East Midlands awards.
Brackley Town Hall, Northamptonshire, Haverstock
Brackley town hall 3302 tom pengilley pressimage 3
Source: Tom Pengilley
Confetti Campus, Nottingham, Allan Joyce Architects
Confetti campus hq 3052 martine hamilton knight pressimage 1
Source: Martine Hamilton Knight
Dancing Flowers of Doe Lea, Derbyshire, Tonkin Liu
Dancing flowers of d 3321 tonkin liu pressimage 1
Source: Tonkin Liu
Hannington Farm, Northamptonshire, James Gorst Architects
Hannington farm 3225 ståle eriksen pressimage 2
Source: Ståle Eriksen
Heart for Hathersage, Derbyshire, Architect Studio Gedye with Ares
Heart for hathersage 3174 simon bull pressimage 3
Source: Simon Bull
Nevill Holt Opera, Leicestershire, Witherford Watson Mann
Nevill holt opera 3237 hélène binet pressimage 3
Source: Hélène Binet
Northampton International Academy, Architecture Initiative
Northampton internat 3010 luke hayes pressimage 5
Source: Luke Hayes
Sherwood Forest Visitor Centre, Nottinghamshire, JDDK Architects
Sherwood forest visi 3183 sally ann norman pressimage 3
Source: Sally Ann Norman
Stackyard, Derbyshire, James Boon Architects
Stackyard 3339 james boon pressimage 3
Source: James Boon
Teaching and Learning Building, University of Nottingham, Make Architects
Teaching and learnin 2910 martina ferrera pressimage 3
Source: Martine Hamilton Knight
The Octagon – Pavilion Gardens, Buxton, Bench Architects
The octagon pavili 3126 colin budenberg pressimage 1 copy
Source: Colin Budenberg
University of Northampton Learning Hub, MCW Architects
University of northa 3195 alan crow pressimage 1
Source: Alan Crow
