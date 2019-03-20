Unsupported browser

RIBA reveals 2019 East Midlands awards shortlist

20 March, 2019 By

Dancing Flowers of Doe Lea, Derbyshire, Tonkin Liu

Dancing Flowers of Doe Lea, Derbyshire, Tonkin Liu

Source: Tonkin Liu

1/20

A roadside sculpture by the winner of Stephen Lawrence Prize, Tonkin Liu, is among the 12 projects shortlisted for the 2019 RIBA East Midlands regional awards

The practice’s Dancing Flowers of Doe Lea next to the A619 was named alongside an eclectic mix of schemes, ranging from Bench Architects’ revamp of Buxton’s Pavilion Gardens to a new family home and deer farm in rural Northamptonshire by James Gorst Architects.

The winners will be announced at an awards evening at Nottingham Trent University on Thursday 9 May after all the shortlisted projects have been assessed individually by a regional jury.

Regional Award winners will be considered for a RIBA National Award, the results of which will be announced in June. Those winning a National Award will stand a chance of winning the Stirling Prize.

RIBA East Midlands chair Sam Culling said: ‘It’s fantastic to see 12 projects shortlisted for the RIBA East Midlands 2019 Awards.

’The quality and range of the schemes selected, including several by regionally-based practices, is testament to the exemplary standard of architecture that this region has to offer.’

Last year, 15 projects were shortlisted for the RIBA East Midlands awards.

Brackley Town Hall, Northamptonshire, Haverstock

Brackley town hall 3302 tom pengilley pressimage 3

Brackley town hall 3302 tom pengilley pressimage 3

Source: Tom Pengilley

Confetti Campus, Nottingham, Allan Joyce Architects

Confetti campus hq 3052 martine hamilton knight pressimage 1

Confetti campus hq 3052 martine hamilton knight pressimage 1

Source: Martine Hamilton Knight

Dancing Flowers of Doe Lea, Derbyshire, Tonkin Liu

Dancing flowers of d 3321 tonkin liu pressimage 1

Dancing flowers of d 3321 tonkin liu pressimage 1

Source: Tonkin Liu

Hannington Farm, Northamptonshire, James Gorst Architects

Hannington farm 3225 ståle eriksen pressimage 2

Hannington farm 3225 ståle eriksen pressimage 2

Source: Ståle Eriksen

Heart for Hathersage, Derbyshire, Architect Studio Gedye with Ares

Heart for hathersage 3174 simon bull pressimage 3

Heart for hathersage 3174 simon bull pressimage 3

Source: Simon Bull

Nevill Holt Opera, Leicestershire, Witherford Watson Mann

Nevill holt opera 3237 hélène binet pressimage 3

Nevill holt opera 3237 hélène binet pressimage 3

Source: Hélène Binet

Northampton International Academy, Architecture Initiative

Northampton internat 3010 luke hayes pressimage 5

Northampton internat 3010 luke hayes pressimage 5

Source: Luke Hayes

Sherwood Forest Visitor Centre, Nottinghamshire, JDDK Architects

Sherwood forest visi 3183 sally ann norman pressimage 3

Sherwood forest visi 3183 sally ann norman pressimage 3

Source: Sally Ann Norman

Stackyard, Derbyshire, James Boon Architects

Stackyard 3339 james boon pressimage 3

Stackyard 3339 james boon pressimage 3

Source: James Boon

Teaching and Learning Building, University of Nottingham, Make Architects

Teaching and learnin 2910 martina ferrera pressimage 3

Teaching and learnin 2910 martina ferrera pressimage 3

Source: Martine Hamilton Knight

The Octagon – Pavilion Gardens, Buxton, Bench Architects

The octagon pavili 3126 colin budenberg pressimage 1 copy

The octagon pavili 3126 colin budenberg pressimage 1 copy

Source: Colin Budenberg

University of Northampton Learning Hub, MCW Architects

University of northa 3195 alan crow pressimage 1

University of northa 3195 alan crow pressimage 1

Source: Alan Crow

