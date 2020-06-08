RIBA Regional Awards shortlists revealed: BDP and Peter Barber lead the field

Peter Barber Architects and BDP have the most projects in the running for RIBA Regional Awards this year
Both practices have five schemes vying for the institute’s annual regional awards, the finalists for which were announced on Friday (5 June).
Some 226 completed projects have been shortlisted across 16 geographical areas, including 77 in the four London regions.
The announcement of the regional finalists is the first step on the competitive journey that ultimately leads to the coveted RIBA Stirling Prize.
Lincolnshire’s Jonathan Hendry Architects has three schemes on the regional shortlist, as does Sheffield’s Bond Bryan, Newcastle’s FaulknerBrowns and London’s Nicholas Hare Architects.
Meanwhile, the winner of the AJ’s 2020 Small Projects Award – Martin Edwards architects’ retrofit and extension of a house near Snowdonia for its wheelchair-using owner – has made it onto the three-strong shortlist in the Wales region.
The RIBA Awards are judged by experts visiting each shortlisted project but this year the process has been put on hold due to Covid-19. The RIBA hopes to conclude the awards programme in the second half of this year
See the full shortlist here.
Last year the Goldsmith Street development in Norwich by Mikhail Riches with Cathy Hawley became the first ever council housing scheme to win the RIBA Stirling Prize.
Yorkshire RIBA Regional Awards 2020, shortlisted scheme: Leeds Playhouse by Page\Park Architects
Source: Jim Stephenson
RIBA Regional Awards shortlists
Scotland RIAS Regional Awards shortlisted scheme: Aberdeen Art Gallery by Hoskins
Have your say
You must sign in to make a comment
Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions.
Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.