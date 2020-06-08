Unsupported browser

RIBA Regional Awards shortlists revealed: BDP and Peter Barber lead the field

8 June, 2020 By Greg Pitcher

Index peckham road 3 morley von sternberg

RIBA London Regional Awards shortlisted scheme: 95 Peckham Road by Peter Barber Architects

Source:Morley von Sternberg

  • Index peckham road 3 morley von sternberg

    RIBA London Regional Awards shortlisted scheme: 95 Peckham Road by Peter Barber Architects

    Source:Morley von Sternberg

  • 2 faulknerbrowns architects lower mountjoy teaching and learning centre jack hobhouse crop

    North East RIBA Regional Awards 2020, shortlisted scheme: Lower Mountjoy Teaching and Learning Centre, Durham by FaulknerBrowns & Space Architects for Durham University

    Source:Jack Hobhouse

  • 077 oast house acme 02 acme

    South East RIBA Regional Awards 2020, shortlisted scheme: Bumpers Oast by acme

  • Cg windermere jetty museum chuftoncrow 005

    North East RIBA Regional Awards 2020, shortlisted scheme: Windermere Jetty Museum, Cumbria by Carmody Groarke

    Source:Hufron + Crow

  • Fliphouse 4055 richie lavery pressimage 1

    Northern Ireland RSUA Regional Awards shortlisted scheme: Fliphouse, Bangor by BGA Architects

    Source:Richie Lavery

  • Bennetts associates jaguar design studio nickguttridge l1030785

    West Midlands RIBA Regional Awards 2020, shortlisted scheme: Jaguar Land Rover Advanced Product Creation Centre by Bennetts Associates

    Source:Nick Guttridge

    Source:Nick Caville

  • KH House 6964

    South RIBA Regional Awards 2020, shortlisted scheme:KH House by Delvendahl Martin Architects

  • Stonecrop jamesbrittain 014

    East Midlands RIBA Regional Awards 2020, shortlisted scheme: Stonecrop, Rutland, Featherstone Young

    Source:James Brittain

  • 10 leeds playhouse jim stephenson crop

    Yorkshire RIBA Regional Awards 2020, shortlisted scheme: Leeds Playhouse by Page\Park Architects

    Source:Jim Stephenson

  • 02 house in wales mea client

    RSAW Welsh Architecture Awards 2020 shortlist scheme: House in North Wales, by Martin Edwards Architects

  • Tintagel bridge

    RIBA South West Awards 2020 shortlsited scheme: Tintagel Castle Footbridge by Ney & Partners and William Matthews Associates

    Source:Jim Holden

  • Cambridge central mosque marks barfield Cambridge Central Mosque by Marks Barfield Architects

    East RIBA Regional Awards shortlisted scheme: Cambridge Central Mosque by Marks Barfield Architects

    Source:Morley Von Sternberg

  • 2 hoskins aberdeen art gallery

    Scotland RIAS Regional Awards shortlisted scheme: Aberdeen Art Gallery by Hoskins

Peter Barber Architects and BDP have the most projects in the running for RIBA Regional Awards this year

Both practices have five schemes vying for the institute’s annual regional awards, the finalists for which were announced on Friday (5 June). 

Some 226 completed projects have been shortlisted across 16 geographical areas, including 77 in the four London regions.

The announcement of the regional finalists is the first step on the competitive journey that ultimately leads to the coveted RIBA Stirling Prize.

Lincolnshire’s Jonathan Hendry Architects has three schemes on the regional shortlist, as does Sheffield’s Bond Bryan, Newcastle’s FaulknerBrowns and London’s Nicholas Hare Architects.

Meanwhile, the winner of the AJ’s 2020 Small Projects Award – Martin Edwards architects’ retrofit and extension of a house near Snowdonia for its wheelchair-using owner – has made it onto the three-strong shortlist in the Wales region. 

The RIBA Awards are judged by experts visiting each shortlisted project but this year the process has been put on hold due to Covid-19. The RIBA hopes to conclude the awards programme in the second half of this year

See the full shortlist here.

Last year the Goldsmith Street development in Norwich by Mikhail Riches with Cathy Hawley became the first ever council housing scheme to win the RIBA Stirling Prize.

