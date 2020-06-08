RIBA Regional Awards shortlists revealed: BDP and Peter Barber lead the field

Peter Barber Architects and BDP have the most projects in the running for RIBA Regional Awards this year

Both practices have five schemes vying for the institute’s annual regional awards, the finalists for which were announced on Friday (5 June).

Some 226 completed projects have been shortlisted across 16 geographical areas, including 77 in the four London regions.

The announcement of the regional finalists is the first step on the competitive journey that ultimately leads to the coveted RIBA Stirling Prize.

Lincolnshire’s Jonathan Hendry Architects has three schemes on the regional shortlist, as does Sheffield’s Bond Bryan, Newcastle’s FaulknerBrowns and London’s Nicholas Hare Architects.

Meanwhile, the winner of the AJ’s 2020 Small Projects Award – Martin Edwards architects’ retrofit and extension of a house near Snowdonia for its wheelchair-using owner – has made it onto the three-strong shortlist in the Wales region.

The RIBA Awards are judged by experts visiting each shortlisted project but this year the process has been put on hold due to Covid-19. The RIBA hopes to conclude the awards programme in the second half of this year

See the full shortlist here.

Last year the Goldsmith Street development in Norwich by Mikhail Riches with Cathy Hawley became the first ever council housing scheme to win the RIBA Stirling Prize.

Show Fullscreen Yorkshire RIBA Regional Awards 2020, shortlisted scheme: Leeds Playhouse by Page\Park Architects Source: Jim Stephenson Yorkshire RIBA Regional Awards 2020, shortlisted scheme: Leeds Playhouse by Page\Park Architects

RIBA Regional Awards shortlists