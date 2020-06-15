RIBA president Alan Jones returns after ‘sincere and unqualified apology’

Alan Jones, who stood down in March over allegations linked to an extramarital affair, has returned to his post after giving a ‘sincere and unqualified apology’ to members

The Northern Ireland architect temporarily stepped back from the role of RIBA president amid an investigation into whether he had breached any RIBA codes of conduct, or abused his position, in the course of the affair.

He has said he had been trying to help find a job for a woman who had ‘become frustrated in her attempts to enter [the] profession’, stating that they had initially become friends before ‘the relationship became close for some months’ (see full letter to RIBA members below).

According to Jones, matters between the pair ‘came to a head [in March and] I disclosed the matter to my wife and to the RIBA, which led to a report being made to the Charity Commission’.

This prompted the RIBA Board to instruct solicitors Browne Jacobson to conduct an independent investigation into the matter.

In a statement released today by Jones, he admitted he had not given a ‘full and frank account of events’ when asked about them by RIBA staff in December 2019.

An institute spokesperson said that, following the conclusion of Browne Jacobson’s inquiries, the matter had been resolved ‘fairly and proportionately’, noting that Jones had apologised, but gave no further details of the results of the law firm’s investigation.

Jones will return to his role today (15 June).

His temporary departure made national headlines and he was criticised for leaving the institute rudderless at one of the most challenging periods the profession has experienced. At one point, the Metropolitan Police confirmed it had received a report about possible ‘malicious communications’ linked to the affair.

It is understood the matter was transferred to the Police Service of Northern Ireland but the investigation was subsequently dropped.

Jones will remain president until August 2021.