RIBA Plan of Work 2020 released with new focus on sustainability

The RIBA has beefed up the role of sustainable design in its updated Plan of Work, published today (27 February)

The new document is the first overhaul of the guidance since 2013, when the A-L steps were scrapped in favour of the current numbered steps.

The updated Plan of Work now includes a 17-page ‘sustainability project strategy’, setting out specific actions and tasks at each of the eight stages. These effectively replace the tagged-on Green Overlay from 2011.

This new advice outlines the desired outcome for each stage, with reference to eight factors derived from UN development goals and includes, for the first time, significant post-occupancy actions.

Show Fullscreen Ribaplanofwork2020template RIBA Plan of Work 2020

The RIBA has attempted to address concerns over the absence of a sustainability focus in the previous Plan of Works. The institute has spent six years consulting hundreds of construction industry professionals for the new document, the latest update in its 57-year history.

Others tweaks made to the Plan of Work include the introduction of project strategies on subjects such as cost planning and inclusive design, an addition on BIM integration and new guidance about procurement.

Alan Jones, RIBA president, said the changes were made to ‘reflect the huge environmental and societal challenges we face – as a planet and as an industry’. Jones said the challenge for architects is focusing on sustainable outcomes from the outset of a project.

‘Targets should be defined and agreed with the client during stage one briefing,’ he added.

Although the document includes a strategy on fire safety, the RIBA said it intended to address the issue with a more thorough plan of work focusing on fire safety in coming years.

The institute consulted on a plan of work for fire safety back in 2018 but decided not to publish a further document until changes to regulations had been made clear.