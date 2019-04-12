Unsupported browser

RIBA North West reveals its 11 buildings shortlisted for 2019 regional awards

12 April, 2019

A restorative rural 2886 edmund sumner pressimage 5

A Restorative Rural Retreat for Sartfell, Isle of Man by Foster Lomas

Source: Edmund Sumner

Foster Lomas’s rural retreat on the Isle of Man is among the projects shortlisted for RIBA North West’s regional awards

The home at Sartfell, which received an AJ Specification Award in February, is joined by Preston bus station refurbishment by John Puttick Associates with Cassidy + Ashton. 

The list is completed with buildings from BDP, Hopkins, shedKM, OMI Architects, SimpsonHaugh and Walker Simpson.

RIBA North West regional director Tom Mills said: ‘The North West region continues to play host to a remarkable array of delightful, carefully crafted buildings.

‘I congratulate all practices who have been shortlisted in this competitive process. The longlist for the 2019 North West Awards was of exceptional high calibre, with entries received from a range of national and international practices. It’s great to see so many North West-based practices in the running, representing the wealth of talent that we have in our region.’

The winners of the regional awards will be announced at a reception at the Manchester School of Art on Wednesday 8 May.

These regional winners will then be considered for the RIBA National Awards, with the successful recipients announced in June. Those collecting national awards will then be put forward for the RIBA Stirling Prize.

Shortlist

A Restorative Rural Retreat for Sartfell, Isle of Man by Foster Lomas

A restorative rural 2886 edmund sumner pressimage 5

Source: Edmund Sumner

Alder Hey Hospital – Institute in the Park, Liverpool by Hopkins Architects

Alder hey hospital 2846 richard brine pressimage 3

Source: Richard Brine

Farnworth House, Widnes by Smith Young Architects

Farnworth house 3307 paul mcmullin pressimage 3

Source: Paul McMullin

Irwell Riverside, Salford by shedKM

Irwell riverside t 3278 felix mooneeram pressimage 3

Source: Felix Mooneeram

Market Hall, Isle of Man by horncastle:thomas with Brinkworth Design

Market hall 3417 louise melchior pressimage 4

Source: Louise Melchior

Mustard Tree, Manchester by OMI Architects

Mustard tree 3047 paul karalius pressimage 1

Source: Paul Karalius

Ordsall Chord, Manchester by BDP

Ordsall chord, manch 3168 paul karalius pressimage 3

Source: Paul Karalius

Preston Bus Station refurbishment, Preston by John Puttick Associates with Cassidy + Ashton

Preston bus station 2959 gareth gardner pressimage 3

Source: Gareth Gardner

Roof Gardens, Manchester by Ollier Smurthwaite Architects

Roof gardens 3330 pawel paniczko pressimage 2

Source: Pawal Paniczko

The Lookout, Pettypool, Cheshire by Walker Simpson Architects

The lookout, pettypo 3039 daniel hopkinson pressimage 4

 

Source: Daniel Hopkinson

Two St Peter’s Square, Manchester by SimpsonHaugh

Two st peter's squar 3331 daniel hopkinson pressimage 5

Source: Daniel Hopkinson

