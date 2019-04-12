RIBA North West reveals its 11 buildings shortlisted for 2019 regional awards

Foster Lomas’s rural retreat on the Isle of Man is among the projects shortlisted for RIBA North West’s regional awards
The home at Sartfell, which received an AJ Specification Award in February, is joined by Preston bus station refurbishment by John Puttick Associates with Cassidy + Ashton.
The list is completed with buildings from BDP, Hopkins, shedKM, OMI Architects, SimpsonHaugh and Walker Simpson.
RIBA North West regional director Tom Mills said: ‘The North West region continues to play host to a remarkable array of delightful, carefully crafted buildings.
‘I congratulate all practices who have been shortlisted in this competitive process. The longlist for the 2019 North West Awards was of exceptional high calibre, with entries received from a range of national and international practices. It’s great to see so many North West-based practices in the running, representing the wealth of talent that we have in our region.’
The winners of the regional awards will be announced at a reception at the Manchester School of Art on Wednesday 8 May.
These regional winners will then be considered for the RIBA National Awards, with the successful recipients announced in June. Those collecting national awards will then be put forward for the RIBA Stirling Prize.
Shortlist
A Restorative Rural Retreat for Sartfell, Isle of Man by Foster Lomas
Alder Hey Hospital – Institute in the Park, Liverpool by Hopkins Architects
Farnworth House, Widnes by Smith Young Architects
Irwell Riverside, Salford by shedKM
Market Hall, Isle of Man by horncastle:thomas with Brinkworth Design
Mustard Tree, Manchester by OMI Architects
Ordsall Chord, Manchester by BDP
Preston Bus Station refurbishment, Preston by John Puttick Associates with Cassidy + Ashton
Roof Gardens, Manchester by Ollier Smurthwaite Architects
The Lookout, Pettypool, Cheshire by Walker Simpson Architects
Two St Peter’s Square, Manchester by SimpsonHaugh
