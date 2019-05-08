RIBA North West awards 2019: Foster Lomas house wins Isle of Man's first ever regional gong

Foster Lomas’s rural retreat on the Isle of Man has become the first building on the island to win an RIBA regional award since the prize system was launched in the 1960s

The Restorative Rural Retreat for Sartfell, which also received a special sustainability award (see below), was joined by five other winners of the institute’s regional accolades in the North West.

Among them was BDP’s Orsdall Chord infrastructure, which was named the region’s Building of the Year Award, and the refurbishment of Preston Bus Station by John Puttick Associates with Cassidy + Ashton. The revamp of BDP’s celebrated Grade-II listed Brutalist bus station took home both the Client of the Year award – for the scheme’s backer, Lancashire County Council – and the North West’s Conservation Project of the year.

The list of winners was completed by Hopkin’s addition to Alder Hey Hospital, OMI Architects’ transformation of charity Mustard Tree’s headquarters and Farnworth House by Smith Young Architects, which also picked up the Emerging Practice of the Year Award.

The region’s six award winners were chosen from a shortlist of 11, announced last month.

North West regional jury chair Suzi Winstanley, who recently joined Carl Turner Architects as a director from Penoyre & Prasad, said: ’Bravery is a big theme for the North West this year. The broad range of skills that architects are daring to adopt and the different typologies they are choosing to experiment with are truly inspiring.

’The winning schemes stretch and disrupt scales and scopes – they go beyond the original project visions of the clients. Every project is unique, contextually aware of its surroundings and has environmental strategies that are integrated from inception.’

RIBA North West’s interim regional director, Tom Mills, said: ’This year’s jury was presented with an eclectic range of building types and site responses, two of which were on the Isle of Man. All of the buildings demonstrated the wealth of architectural talent in our region; and I’m so glad to see several regionally based practices triumph.

He added: ’It is especially pleasing to see that the refurbishment of Preston Bus Station has received three Regional Awards through a collaborative architectural approach.

’The architect’s subtle, sophisticated and sustainable response to the conservation of this landmark building has ensured that a key Northern transport hub will remain in use for many more years to come.’

The winners of the regional awards were announced at a reception at the Manchester School of Art last night (8 May).

These six projects will now be considered for the RIBA National Awards, with the successful recipients announced in June. Those collecting national awards will then be put forward for the RIBA Stirling Prize.

North West regional award winners

A Restorative Rural Retreat for Sartfell, Isle of Man by Foster Lomas

Source: Edmund Sumner

Alder Hey Hospital – Institute in the Park, Liverpool by Hopkins Architects

Source: Richard Brine

Farnworth House, Widnes by Smith Young Architects

Source: Paul McMullin

Mustard Tree, Manchester by OMI Architects

Source: Paul Karalius

Ordsall Chord, Manchester by BDP

Source: Paul Karalius

Preston Bus Station refurbishment, Preston by John Puttick Associates with Cassidy + Ashton

Source: Gareth Gardner

RIBA Regional Special Awards winners

• Building of the Year Award Ordsall Chord by BDP

• Client of the Year Lancashire County Council, Preston Bus Station refurbishment by John Puttick Associates with Cassidy+Ashton

• Conservation Award Preston Bus Station refurbishment by John Puttick Associates with Cassidy+Ashton

• Emerging Practice of the Year Award Smith Young Architects for Farnworth House

• Project Architect of the Year Award sponsored by Taylor Maxwell Michael Riley of BDP for Ordsall Chord

• Sustainability Award sponsored by Michelmersh A Restorative Retreat for Sartfell by Foster Lomas