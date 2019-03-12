RIBA North East regional awards shortlist revealed

The seven-strong shortlist for this year’s RIBA North East Awards includes two buildings by AJ100 practice FaulknerBrowns

The firm’s new tile-clad European IT headquarters for global electrical business City Electrical Factors and an education and sports centre next to Sunderland’s Stadium of Light are among the schemes in the running for the regional prizes.

The other practices with projects on the list are Page\Park, the Howarth Litchfield Partnership, MailenDesign, ADP and Abstract Machine – a master of architecture design studio at Leeds Beckett University run by Keith Andrews.

RIBA North East regional director Amanda Khan said: ‘The North East shortlist showcases a range of schemes, from a seal and bird hide in Middlesbrough to a children’s day nursery in Northumberland.

‘The diversity of schemes selected, including three by regionally based practices, demonstrates the breadth of high-quality architecture that this region has to offer.’

All the shortlisted buildings will be assessed by a regional jury, with the winning buildings announced at the RIBA North East Awards evening on Thursday 16 May at Tyneside Cinema, Pilgrim Street.

Making the regional shortlists is the first step on the long road to winning the Stirling Prize. Regional award-winners will be considered for an RIBA National Award, and those winning a National Award (announced in June), will stand a chance of being put on the Stirling shortlist.

Last year, 12 projects were shortlisted for a Regional Award in the North East. In 2018, the region’s building of the year was won by Purcell’s seven-year project to restore, remodel and open up Durham Cathedral.

Armstrong Building, Newcastle University, Newcastle upon Tyne, Howarth Lichfield

Armstrong Building, Newcastle University, Newcastle upon Tyne, Howarth Lichfield Source: Jill Tate



Beacon of Light, Sunderland, FaulknerBrowns Architects

Beacon of Light, Sunderland by FaulknerBrowns Architects Source: Richard Chivers



Greatham Creek Seal and Bird Hides, Middlesbrough, Abstract Machine

Greatham Creek Seal and Bird Hides, Middlesbrough by Abstract Machine Source: Vicky Mathers



Janet Nash House (CEF headquarters), Durham, FaulknerBrowns Architects

Janet Nash House (CEF headquarters), Durham by FaulknerBrowns Architects Source: David Cadzow



Meadows Nursery, Northumberland, MailenDesign

Meadows Nursery, Northumberland by MailenDesign Source: Kristen McCluskie



Northumbria University School of Architecture, Newcastle upon Tyne, Page\Park

Northumbria University School of Architecture, Newcastle upon Tyne by Page\Park Source: Simon Veit Wilson



Spanish City, North Tyneside, ADP