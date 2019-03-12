Unsupported browser

RIBA North East regional awards shortlist revealed

12 March, 2019 By

The seven-strong shortlist for this year’s RIBA North East Awards includes two buildings by AJ100 practice FaulknerBrowns 

The firm’s new tile-clad European IT headquarters for global electrical business City Electrical Factors and an education and sports centre next to Sunderland’s Stadium of Light are among the schemes in the running for the regional prizes. 

The other practices with projects on the list are Page\Park, the Howarth Litchfield Partnership, MailenDesign, ADP and Abstract Machine – a master of architecture design studio at Leeds Beckett University run by Keith Andrews.

RIBA North East regional director Amanda Khan said: ‘The North East shortlist showcases a range of schemes, from a seal and bird hide in Middlesbrough to a children’s day nursery in Northumberland.

‘The diversity of schemes selected, including three by regionally based practices, demonstrates the breadth of high-quality architecture that this region has to offer.’

All the shortlisted buildings will be assessed by a regional jury, with the winning buildings announced at the RIBA North East Awards evening on Thursday 16 May at Tyneside Cinema, Pilgrim Street.

Making the regional shortlists is the first step on the long road to winning the Stirling Prize. Regional award-winners will be considered for an RIBA National Award, and those winning a National Award (announced in June), will stand a chance of being put on the Stirling shortlist. 

Last year, 12 projects were shortlisted for a Regional Award in the North East. In 2018, the region’s building of the year was won by Purcell’s seven-year project to restore, remodel and open up Durham Cathedral.

Armstrong Building, Newcastle University, Newcastle upon Tyne, Howarth Lichfield

Armstrong building, 3318 jill tate pressimage 4

Armstrong Building, Newcastle University, Newcastle upon Tyne, Howarth Lichfield

Source: Jill Tate

Beacon of Light, Sunderland, FaulknerBrowns Architects

Beacon of light 3421 richard chivers pressimage 5

Beacon of Light, Sunderland by FaulknerBrowns Architects

Source: Richard Chivers

Greatham Creek Seal and Bird Hides, Middlesbrough, Abstract Machine

Greatham creek seal 3280 vicky matthers pressimage 4

Greatham Creek Seal and Bird Hides, Middlesbrough by Abstract Machine

Source: Vicky Mathers

Janet Nash House (CEF headquarters), Durham, FaulknerBrowns Architects

4. janet nash house cef faulknerbrowns ©david cadzow

Janet Nash House (CEF headquarters), Durham by FaulknerBrowns Architects

Source: David Cadzow

Meadows Nursery, Northumberland, MailenDesign

Meadows nursery 3087 kristen mccluskie pressimage 3

Meadows Nursery, Northumberland by MailenDesign

Source: Kristen McCluskie

Northumbria University School of Architecture, Newcastle upon Tyne, Page\Park

Northumbria universi 3442 simon veit wilson pressimage 4

Northumbria University School of Architecture, Newcastle upon Tyne by Page\Park

Source: Simon Veit Wilson

Spanish City, North Tyneside, ADP

Spanish city 2988 andrew heptinstall pressimage 2

Spanish City, North Tyneside, ADP

Source: Andrew Heptinstall 

