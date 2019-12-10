RIBA names all-female list of new honorary fellows

The RIBA has named an all-female list of recipients for its honorary fellowships for the first time since the awards began, the AJ understands

The honours recognise individuals who are not registered architects but have made a ‘significant contribution towards architecture’.

The lifetime award allows recipients to use the suffix ‘Hon FRIBA’ after their name.

The 2020 winners, who will receive the fellowships at an event in February, are:

Pam Alexander – Ambassador on the London Mayor’s Cultural Leadership Group and board member of the London Legacy Development Corporation

Yolande Barnes – Professor of Real Estate and chair at the Bartlett Real Estate Institute at UCL

Jude Kelly – Director of Women of the World Festival and Foundation, former artistic director of Southbank Centre

Sadie Morgan – A founding director of the RIBA Stirling Prize-winning architecture practice dRMM

Morag Myerscough – Founder of Studio Myerscough and of collective Supergrouplondon

High-profile recipients in previous years have included politicians Boris Johnson and Sadiq Khan and artists Grayson Perry and Ai Weiwei.

In autumn, former RIBA president Angela Brady said the institute could and should strip the prime minister of the title because he had not acted with ‘honesty, integrity and legality at all times’. The move came after the Supreme Court said Johnson’s suspension of parliament was unlawful.