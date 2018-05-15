Unsupported browser

RIBA names 61 London regional award winners with two ‘best buildings’

15 May, 2018 By

The AJ can reveal all 61 of the schemes to have won this year’s RIBA London regional awards including the two projects handed the region’s best building title

Unusually the capital’s top accolade in 2018 was shared – by Ian Ritchie’s Susie Sainsbury Theatre and Angela Burgess Recital Hall for the Royal Academy of Music and AL_A’s Victoria and Albert Museum Exhibition Road Quarter.

Selected from a longlist of 93 schemes, the winners include five projects by Maccreanor Lavington and three each by Hawkins\Brown, Henley Halebrown and 2015 RIBA Stirling Prize winner AHMM.

Amin Taha, who was shortlisted for last year’s Stirling Prize, has two projects on the list, as does past winner Rogers Stirk Harbour + Partners, recognised for its Cheesegrater office tower and its 806-home Riverlight scheme near Battersea Power Station.

But there was no regional recognition for Here East – the revamp of the media centre on the Olympic Park by Hawkins\Brown, nor for Níall McLaughlin’s LAMDA Drama School in Baron’s Court, Haworth Tompkins’ Bush Theatre or Peter Barber Architects’ Moray Mews housing scheme.

London’s best small project award went to 31/44 Architects’ Red House in East Dulwich; the region’s conservation award went to the refurbishment of Turner’s House by Butler Hegarty Architects; and Harry Paticas at Arboreal Architects was named the RIBA London project architect of the year for his work on the Bethnal Green Memorial.

The Sekforde by Chris Dyson Architects scooped the RIBA London Sustainability Award while Belvue School, which commissioned Studio Weave to design its new woodlands classrooms, was named the capital’s client of the year.

RIBA London director Dian Small commented: ‘London has perhaps the highest concentration of design talent found anywhere in the world. It is that concentration of diverse talent, skills, and exchange of ideas that makes London such an exciting and challenging place to work in the field of architecture.

‘It’s testament to the drive and passion of our members that again, we have seen the largest ever number of schemes shortlisted for the RIBA London Awards. Our members are building more – and better – buildings than ever before; constantly enhancing the landscape and skyline of our region.’

The regional winners go forward for the RIBA National Awards, with the successful recipients announced in July. Those collecting national awards will then be considered for the RIBA Stirling Prize.

The regional winners in full

  • 15 Clerkenwell Close by Groupwork and Amin Taha Architects
  • 25 Savile Row by Piercy & Company
  • 53 Great Suffolk Street by Hawkins\Brown
  • 70 Wilson by Astudio
  • Abell and Cleland by DSDHA
  • Alex Monroe Workshop by DSDHA
  • Belvue School Woodland Classrooms by Studio Weave
  • Bethnal Green Memorial by Arboreal Architecture
  • Black Stone House by 6a architects
  • Bloomberg, London by Foster + Partners
  • Brentford Lock West Block E by Mæ
  • Bridge Theatre by Haworth Tompkins
  • Caroline Place by Amin Taha Architects + Groupwork
  • Central Parade by Gort Scott
  • Chadwick Hall by Henley Halebrown
  • Charles Dickens School by Maccreanor Lavington
  • Dartmouth Park House by AY Architects
  • De Beauvoir Block by Henley Halebrown
  • Faraday House by dRMM architects
  • Fitzrovia House by Carmody Groarke
  • Gasholder Park by Bell Phillips Architects
  • Gasholders, London by WilkinsonEyre with Jonathan Tuckey Design
  • Gin Distillery by Open Practice Architecture
  • Grange Primary School by Maccreanor Lavington
  • Hackney Town Hall by Hawkins\Brown
  • Hazelhurst Court by Levitt Bernstein
  • Ivydale Primary School by Hawkins\Brown
  • Kings Crescent Estate Phases 1 and 2 by Karakusevic Carson Architects and Henley Halebrown
  • Kingsgate Primary Lower School by Maccreanor Lavington Architects
  • Knox Bhavan Studio by Knox Bhavan Architects
  • Marlborough Primary School by Dixon Jones
  • No1 New Oxford Street by Orms
  • R7, King’s Cross by Duggan Morris Architects
  • Red House by 31/44 Architects
  • Riverlight by Rogers Stirk Harbour + Partners
  • Royal Academy of Music – The Susie Sainsbury Theatre and The Angela Burgess Recital Hall by Ian Ritchie Architects
  • Royal Albert Wharf Phase 1 by Maccreanor Lavington
  • Salters Hall by De Metz Forbes Knight Architects
  • Sandringham Central at Sandringham Primary School by Walters & Cohen Architects
  • Shaftesbury Theatre by Bennetts Associates
  •  South Gardens by Maccreanor Lavington
  • St Augustines Church by Roz Barr Architects
  • St James Martket by Make Architects
  • Streatham and Clapham High School by Cottrell and Vermeulen Architecture
  • Sutherland Road by Levitt Bernstein
  • The Bourne Estate by Matthew Lloyd Architects
  • The Department Store by Squire and Partners
  • The Leadenhall Building by Rogers Stirk Harbour + Partners
  • The Makers House by Liddicoat & Goldhill
  • The Sekforde by Chris Dyson Architects
  • Turner’s House by Butler Hegarty Architects
  • University of Roehampton Library by Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios
  • Upper Richmond Road by Allford Hall Monaghan Morris
  • VEX by Chance de Silva & (musician) Scanner
  • Victoria and Albert Museum, Exhibition Road Quarter by AL_A
  • Victoria and Albert Museum Members’ Room by Carmody Groarke
  • Victoria Hall King’s Cross by Stanton Williams
  • Walthamstow Wetlands by Witherford Watson Mann
  • Waterloo Community Farm by Feilden Fowles Architects
  • Weston Street by Allford Hall Monaghan Morris
  • White Collar Factory by Allford Hall Monaghan Morris

RIBA London regional award winner: White Collar Factory by AHMM

Special award winners

Royal Academy of Music, Susie Sainsbury Theatre and Angela Burgess Recital Hall by Ian Ritchie Architects and Victoria & Albert Museum Exhibition Road Quarter by AL_A - RIBA London Building of the Year Award, sponsored by Marley Eternit/Artifice Press

The Sekforde by Chris Dyson Architects - RIBA London Sustainability Award, sponsored by Geberit

Turner’s House by Butler Hegarty Architects - RIBA London Conservation Award

Red House by 31/44 Architects - RIBA London Small Project Award

Belvue School for Belvue School Woodland Classrooms by Studio Weave - RIBA London Client of the Year Award sponsored by Tobermore

Harry Paticas at Arboreal Architects for Bethnal Green Memorial - RIBA London Project Architect of the Year Award, sponsored by Taylor Maxwell 


