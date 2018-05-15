RIBA names 61 London regional award winners with two ‘best buildings’

The AJ can reveal all 61 of the schemes to have won this year’s RIBA London regional awards including the two projects handed the region’s best building title

Unusually the capital’s top accolade in 2018 was shared – by Ian Ritchie’s Susie Sainsbury Theatre and Angela Burgess Recital Hall for the Royal Academy of Music and AL_A’s Victoria and Albert Museum Exhibition Road Quarter.

Selected from a longlist of 93 schemes, the winners include five projects by Maccreanor Lavington and three each by Hawkins\Brown, Henley Halebrown and 2015 RIBA Stirling Prize winner AHMM.

Amin Taha, who was shortlisted for last year’s Stirling Prize, has two projects on the list, as does past winner Rogers Stirk Harbour + Partners, recognised for its Cheesegrater office tower and its 806-home Riverlight scheme near Battersea Power Station.

But there was no regional recognition for Here East – the revamp of the media centre on the Olympic Park by Hawkins\Brown, nor for Níall McLaughlin’s LAMDA Drama School in Baron’s Court, Haworth Tompkins’ Bush Theatre or Peter Barber Architects’ Moray Mews housing scheme.

London’s best small project award went to 31/44 Architects’ Red House in East Dulwich; the region’s conservation award went to the refurbishment of Turner’s House by Butler Hegarty Architects; and Harry Paticas at Arboreal Architects was named the RIBA London project architect of the year for his work on the Bethnal Green Memorial.

The Sekforde by Chris Dyson Architects scooped the RIBA London Sustainability Award while Belvue School, which commissioned Studio Weave to design its new woodlands classrooms, was named the capital’s client of the year.

RIBA London director Dian Small commented: ‘London has perhaps the highest concentration of design talent found anywhere in the world. It is that concentration of diverse talent, skills, and exchange of ideas that makes London such an exciting and challenging place to work in the field of architecture.

‘It’s testament to the drive and passion of our members that again, we have seen the largest ever number of schemes shortlisted for the RIBA London Awards. Our members are building more – and better – buildings than ever before; constantly enhancing the landscape and skyline of our region.’

The regional winners go forward for the RIBA National Awards, with the successful recipients announced in July. Those collecting national awards will then be considered for the RIBA Stirling Prize.

The regional winners in full

15 Clerkenwell Close by Groupwork and Amin Taha Architects

25 Savile Row by Piercy & Company

53 Great Suffolk Street by Hawkins\Brown

70 Wilson by Astudio

Abell and Cleland by DSDHA

Alex Monroe Workshop by DSDHA

Belvue School Woodland Classrooms by Studio Weave

Bethnal Green Memorial by Arboreal Architecture

Black Stone House by 6a architects

Bloomberg, London by Foster + Partners

Brentford Lock West Block E by Mæ

Bridge Theatre by Haworth Tompkins

Caroline Place by Amin Taha Architects + Groupwork

Central Parade by Gort Scott

Chadwick Hall by Henley Halebrown

Charles Dickens School by Maccreanor Lavington

Dartmouth Park House by AY Architects

De Beauvoir Block by Henley Halebrown

Faraday House by dRMM architects

Fitzrovia House by Carmody Groarke

Gasholder Park by Bell Phillips Architects

Gasholders, London by WilkinsonEyre with Jonathan Tuckey Design

Gin Distillery by Open Practice Architecture

Grange Primary School by Maccreanor Lavington

Hackney Town Hall by Hawkins\Brown

Hazelhurst Court by Levitt Bernstein

Ivydale Primary School by Hawkins\Brown

Kings Crescent Estate Phases 1 and 2 by Karakusevic Carson Architects and Henley Halebrown

Kingsgate Primary Lower School by Maccreanor Lavington Architects

Knox Bhavan Studio by Knox Bhavan Architects

Marlborough Primary School by Dixon Jones

No1 New Oxford Street by Orms

R7, King’s Cross by Duggan Morris Architects

Red House by 31/44 Architects

Riverlight by Rogers Stirk Harbour + Partners

Royal Academy of Music – The Susie Sainsbury Theatre and The Angela Burgess Recital Hall by Ian Ritchie Architects

Royal Albert Wharf Phase 1 by Maccreanor Lavington

Salters Hall by De Metz Forbes Knight Architects

Sandringham Central at Sandringham Primary School by Walters & Cohen Architects

Shaftesbury Theatre by Bennetts Associates

South Gardens by Maccreanor Lavington

St Augustines Church by Roz Barr Architects

St James Martket by Make Architects

Streatham and Clapham High School by Cottrell and Vermeulen Architecture

Sutherland Road by Levitt Bernstein

The Bourne Estate by Matthew Lloyd Architects

The Department Store by Squire and Partners

The Leadenhall Building by Rogers Stirk Harbour + Partners

The Makers House by Liddicoat & Goldhill

The Sekforde by Chris Dyson Architects

Turner’s House by Butler Hegarty Architects

University of Roehampton Library by Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios

Upper Richmond Road by Allford Hall Monaghan Morris

VEX by Chance de Silva & (musician) Scanner

Victoria and Albert Museum, Exhibition Road Quarter by AL_A

Victoria and Albert Museum Members’ Room by Carmody Groarke

Victoria Hall King’s Cross by Stanton Williams

Walthamstow Wetlands by Witherford Watson Mann

Waterloo Community Farm by Feilden Fowles Architects

Weston Street by Allford Hall Monaghan Morris

White Collar Factory by Allford Hall Monaghan Morris

RIBA London regional award winner: White Collar Factory by AHMM

Special award winners

Royal Academy of Music, Susie Sainsbury Theatre and Angela Burgess Recital Hall by Ian Ritchie Architects and Victoria & Albert Museum Exhibition Road Quarter by AL_A - RIBA London Building of the Year Award, sponsored by Marley Eternit/Artifice Press

The Sekforde by Chris Dyson Architects - RIBA London Sustainability Award, sponsored by Geberit

Turner’s House by Butler Hegarty Architects - RIBA London Conservation Award

Red House by 31/44 Architects - RIBA London Small Project Award

Belvue School for Belvue School Woodland Classrooms by Studio Weave - RIBA London Client of the Year Award sponsored by Tobermore

Harry Paticas at Arboreal Architects for Bethnal Green Memorial - RIBA London Project Architect of the Year Award, sponsored by Taylor Maxwell



