Unsupported browser

For a better experience please update your browser to its latest version.

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser

We'll assume we have your consent to use cookies, for example so you won't need to log in each time you visit our site.
Learn more

 Menu 

RIBA London shortlists 93 schemes for regional awards

28 March, 2018 By

15 clerkenwell close 2718 tim soar pressimage 1

15 Clerkenwell Close by Groupwork + Amin Taha Architects

Source:Tim Soar

1/93

Hide caption

  • 15 clerkenwell close 2718 tim soar pressimage 1

    15 Clerkenwell Close by Groupwork + Amin Taha Architects

    Source:Tim Soar

  • 25 savile row 2496 nick hufton (hufton + crow) pressimage 5

    25 Savile Row by Piercy & Company

    Source:Hufton + Crow

  • 53 great suffolk str 2517 jim stephenson pressimage 3

    53 Great Suffolk Street by Hawkins\Brown

    Source:Jim Stephenson

  • 70 wilson 2324 will pryce pressimage 3

    70 Wilson by Astudio

    Source:will Pryce

  • A mews collection 2776 johan dehlin pressimage 2

    A Mews Collection by 6a architects

    Source:Johan Dehlin

  • Abell and cleland 2370 luca miserocchi pressimage 3

    Abell and Cleland by DSDHA

    Source:Luca Miserocchi

  • Alex monroe workshop 2537 luca miserocchi pressimage 2

    Alex Monroe Workshop by DSDHA

    Source:Luca Miserocchi

  • Angel court 2230 edmund sumner pressimage 1

    Angel Court by Fletcher Priest Architects

    Source:Edmund Sumner

  • Bellenden primary sc 2219 anthony coleman pressimage 5

    Bellenden Primary School by Cottrell and Vermeulen Architecture

    Source:Anthony Coleman

  • Belvue school woodla 2300 studio weave pressimage 1

    Belvue School Woodland Classrooms by Studio Weave

    Source:Studio Weave

  • Bethnal green memori 2616 marcela spadaro pressimage 4

    Bethnal Green Memorial by Arboreal Architecture

    Source:Marcela Spadaro

  • Black stone house 2755 johan dehlin pressimage 1

    Black Stone House by 6a architects

    Source:Johan Dehlin

  • Bloomberg, london 2292 aaron hargreaves pressimage 1

    Bloomberg, London by Foster + Partners

    Source:Aaron Hargreaves

  • Brentford lock west 2378 rory gardiner pressimage 2

    Brentford Lock West Block E by Mæ

    Source:Rory Gardiner

  • Bridge theatre 2492 philip vile pressimage 2

    Bridge Theatre by Haworth Tompkins

    Source:Philip Vile

  • Bush theatre 2490 philip vile pressimage 3
  • Camden courtyards 2481 simon kennedy pressimage 2

    Camden Courtyards by Sheppard Robson

    Source:Simon Kennedy

  • Caroline place 2699 tim soar pressimage 5

    Caroline Place by Amin Taha Architects + Groupwork

    Source:Tim Soar

  • Central parade 2626 dirk lindner pressimage 2

    Central Parade by Gort Scott

    Source:Dirk Lindner

  • Chadwick hall 2730 david grandorge pressimage 4

    Chadwick Hall by Henley Halebrown

    Source:David Grandorge

  • Charles dickens scho 2729 tim crocker pressimage 1

    Charles Dickens School by Maccreanor Lavington

    Source:Tim Crocker

  • Chobham manor 2491 jack hobhouse pressimage 1

    Chobham Manor by Haworth Tompkins

    Source:Jack Hobhouse

  • Dartmouth park house 2563 anthony boulanger pressimage 1

    Dartmouth Park House by AY Architects

    Source:Anthony Boulanger

  • De beauvoir block 2781 nick kane pressimage 4

    De Beauvoir Block by Henley Halebrown

    Source:Nick Kane

  • Elm grove hall, stud 2377 simon kennedy pressimage 2

    Elm Grove Hall, Student residence and conference centre by MJP Architects

    Source:Simon Kennedy

  • Faraday house 2282 andy stagg pressimage 5

    Faraday House by dRMM architects

    Source:Andy Stagg

  • Fitzrovia house 2770 johan dehlin pressimage 1

    Fitzrovia House by Carmody Groarke

    Source:John Dehlin

  • Gasholder park 2316 john sturrock pressimage 1

    Gasholder Park by Bell Phillips Architects

    Source:John Sturrock

  • Gasholders london 2452 peter landers pressimage 3

    Gasholders, London by WilkinsonEyre with Jonathan Tuckey Design

    Source:Peter Landers

  • Gin distillery 2661 leon chew pressimage 2

    Gin Distillery by Open Practice Architecture

    Source:Leon Chew

  • Graduate centre, que 2161 james brittain pressimage 1

    Graduate Centre, Queen Mary University of London by Wilkinson Eyre

    Source:James Brittain

  • Grange primary schoo 2742 tim crocker pressimage 4

    Grange Primary School by Maccreanor Lavington

    Source:Tim Crocker

  • Great eastern buildi 2580 mark hadden pressimage 1

    Great Eastern Buildings by Karakusevic Carson Architects

    Source:Mark Hadden

  • Hackney town hall 2556 siobhan doran pressimage 1

    Hackney Town Hall by Hawkins\Brown

    Source:Siobhan Doran

  • Hawley primary schoo 2245 timothy soar pressimage 2

    Hawley Primary School by Allford Hall Monaghan Morris

    Source:Timothy Soar

  • Hazelhurst court 2618 tim crocker pressimage 1

    Hazelhurst Court by Levitt Bernstein

    Source:Tim Crocker

  • Herbal house 2358 peter landers pressimage 1

    Herbal House by BuckleyGrayYeoman

    Source:Peter Landers

  • Here east 2153 rory gardiner pressimage 3

    Here East by Hawkins\Brown

    Source:Rory Gardiner

  • Herne hill velodrome 2216 simon kennedy pressimage 3

    Herne Hill Velodrome by Hopkins Architects

    Source:Simon Kennedy

  • House and studio lam 2373 gilbert mccarragher pressimage 2

    House and Studio Lambeth by Carmody Groarke

    Source:Gilbert McCarragher

  • House in coombe park 2239 nick guttridge pressimage 1

    House in Coombe Park, Kingston by Eldridge London

    Source:Nick Guttridge

  • Ivydale primary scho 2765 jack hobhouse pressimage 1

    Ivydale Primary School by Hawkins\Brown

    Source:Jack Hobhouse

  • Keyworth primary sch 2740 jack hobhouse pressimage 1

    Keyworth Primary School by Hawkins\Brown

    Source:Jack Hobhouse

  • Kings crescent estat 2578 peter landers pressimage 3

    Kings Crescent Estate Phases 1 and 2 by Karakusevic Carson Architects and Henley Halebrown

    Source:Peter Landers

  • Kingsgate primary lo 2756 tim crocker pressimage 5

    Kingsgate Primary Lower School by Maccreanor Lavington Architects

    Source:Tim Crocker

  • Knox bhavan studio 2266 dennis gilbert pressimage 3

    Knox Bhavan Studio by Knox Bhavan Architects

    Source:Dennis Gilbert

  • Lamda 2459 nick kane pressimage 3

    LAMDA by Niall McLaughlin Architects

    Source:Nick Kane

  • Lsq london 2238 robin gautier pressimage 2

    LSQ London by Make Architects

    Source:Robin Gautier

  • Maiden lane 2694 richard chivers pressimage 3

    Maiden Lane by PRP

    Source:Richard Chivers

  • Marlborough primary 2255 paul riddle pressimage 1

    Marlborough Primary School by Dixon Jones

    Source:Paul Riddle

  • Midland goods shed 2505 oliver pohlmann pressimage 2

    Midland Goods Shed by Bennetts Associates

    Source:Oliver Pohlmann

  • Mildmay 2185 will pryce pressimage 5

    Mildmay by Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios & Matthew Lloyd Architects

    Source:Will Pryce

  • Moray mews 2166 morley von sternberg pressimage 3

    Moray Mews by Peter Barber Architects

    Source:Morley von Sternberg

  • No1 new oxford stree 2210 timothy soar pressimage 1

    No1 New Oxford Street by Orms

    Source:Timothy Soar

  • Nobu hotel 2192 nicholas worley pressimage 2

    Nobu Hotel by Ron Arad Architects + Ben Adams Architects

    Source:Nicholas Worley

  • Pinnacle n10 2414 tim soar pressimage 2

    Pinnacle N10 by pH+

    Source:Tim Soar

  • Porcelain gallery 2446 nicholas worley pressimage 4

    Porcelain Gallery by Simon Astridge Architecture Workshop

    Source:Nicholas Worley

  • R7, kings cross 2283 jack hobhouse pressimage 2

    R7, Kings Cross by Duggan Morris Architects

    Source:Jack Hobhouse

  • Red house 2197 rory gardiner pressimage 1

    Red House by 31/44 Architects

    Source:Rory Gardiner

  • Riverlight 2251 anthony coleman pressimage 3

    Riverlight by Rogers Stirk Harbour + Partners

    Source:Anthony Coleman

  • Royal academy of mus 2689 adam scott pressimage 5

    Royal Academy of Music – The Susie Sainsbury Theatre & The Angela Burgess Recital Hall by Ian Ritchie Architects

    Source:Adam Scott

  • Royal albert wharf p 2779 tim crocker pressimage 4

    Royal Albert Wharf Phase 1 by Maccreanor Lavington

    Source:Tim Crocker

  • Salters hall 2630 jack hobhouse pressimage 1

    Salters Hall by De Metz Forbes Knight Architects

    Source:Jack Hobhouse

  • View pressimage 1

    Sandringham Central at Sandringham Primary School by Walters & Cohen Architects

    Source:View

  • Scenario house 2482 matt clayton pressimage 1

    Scenario House by Scenario Architecture

    Source:Matt Clayton

  • Shaftesbury theatre 2507 peter cook pressimage 1

    Shaftesbury Theatre by Bennetts Associates

    Source:Peter Cook

  • Somers town bridge 2233 simon kennedy pressimage 5

    Somers Town Bridge by Moxon Architects

    Source:Simon Kennedy

  • South gardens 2728 tim crocker pressimage 2

    South Gardens by Maccreanor Lavington

    Source:Tim Crocker

  • St augustines church 2679 john maclean pressimage 2

    St Augustines Church by Roz Barr Architects

    Source:John Maclean

  • St james martket 2337 martina ferrara (make architects in house) pressimage 3

    St James Martket by Make Architects

    Source:Martina Ferrara (Make Architects in house)

  • Streatham and clapha 2783 anthony coleman pressimage 2

    Streatham and Clapham High School by Cottrell and Vermeulen Architecture

    Source:Anthony Coleman

  • Sutherland road 2619 tim crocker pressimage 1

    Sutherland Road by Levitt Bernstein

    Source:Tim Crocker

  • The bourne estate 2330 benedict luxmoore pressimage 1

    The Bourne Estate by Matthew Lloyd Architects

    Source:Benedict Luxmoore

  • The department store 2194 james jones pressimage 2

    The Department Store by Squire and Partners

    Source:James Jones

  • The forge 2432 alan williams pressimage 2

    The Forge by Emrys Architects

    Source:Alan Williams

  • The leadenhall build 2252 richard byrant pressimage 1

    The Leadenhall Building by Rogers Stirk Harbour + Partners

    Source:Richard Byrant

  • The makers house 2334 simon watson for house & garden pressimage 5

    The Makers House by Liddicoat & Goldhill

    Source:Simon Watson

  • The record hall 2262 mark hadden pressimage 4

    The Record Hall by Karakusevic Carson Architects

    Source:Mark Hadden

  • The sekforde 2639 peter landers pressimage 2

    The Sekforde by Chris Dyson Architects

    Source:Peter Landers

  • The water tank, keel 2460 ayesha tariq pressimage 1

    The Water Tank, Keeling House by Brian Heron Architects

    Source:Ayesha Tariq

  • The westworks 2453 nick guttridge pressimage 4

    The Westworks by Allies and Morrison

    Source:Nick Guttridge

  • Turner's house 2574 anne purkiss pressimage 1

    Turner’s House by Butler Hegarty Architects

    Source:Anne Purkiss

  • University of roeham 2759 hufton & crow hufton & crow pressimage 5

    University of Roehampton Library by Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios

    Source:Hufton + Crow

  • Upper richmond road 2156 timoty soar pressimage 5

    Upper Richmond Road by Allford Hall Monaghan Morris

    Source:Timothy Soar

  • Vex 2227 hélène binet pressimage 1

    VEX by Chance de Silva & (musician) Scanner

    Source:Hélène Binet

  • Victoria and albert 2139 hufton+ crow pressimage 1

    Victoria and Albert Museum, Exhibition Road Quarter by AL_A

    Source:Hufton + Crow

  • Victoria and albert 2599 rory gardiner pressimage 5

    Victoria and Albert Museum Members’ Room by Carmody Groarke

    Source:Rory Gardiner

  • Victoria hall king's 2550 john sturrock pressimage 1

    Victoria Hall King’s Cross by Stanton Williams

    Source:John Sturrock

  • Walthamstow wetlands 2603 jason orton pressimage 2

    Walthamstow Wetlands by Witherford Watson Mann

    Source:Jason Orton

  • Waterloo city farm 2650 feilden fowles architects pressimage 3

    Waterloo City Farm by Feilden Fowles Architects

    Source:Feilden Fowles Architects

  • Weston street 2463 timothy soar pressimage 1

    Weston Street by Allford Hall Monaghan Morris

    Source:Timothy Soar

  • White collar factory 2236 timothy soar pressimage 3

    White Collar Factory by Allford Hall Monaghan Morris

    Source:Timothy Soar

  • Wilkins terrace 2571 ben blossom pressimage 2

    Wilkins Terrace by Levitt Bernstein

    Source:Ben Blossom

The AJ can reveal all 93 of the schemes in the running for this year’s RIBA London regional awards

Selected from more than 200 entries, the huge list includes five projects by both Hawkins\Brown and Maccreanor Lavington and a quartet of schemes by 2015 Stirling Prize winner AHMM. 

Other practices featuring heavily among the contenders include Haworth Tompkins, Carmody Groarke, Karakusevic Carson, Henley Halebrown and Levitt Bernstein, which all have three shortlisted schemes each.

Amin Taha, who was shortlisted for last year’s RIBA Stirling Prize, also has two projects on the list as does past victor Rogers Stirk Harbour + Partners, whose Cheesegrater has made the initial cut.

The list also includes one of the schemes shortlisted for this year’s AJ Small Projects: Belvue School Woodland Classrooms by Studio Weave.

All the shortlisted schemes will by visited by a jury throughout April, with the winners announced at an awards ceremony at the RIBA, 66 Portland Place, on 15 May. 

Regional winners will then be put forward for the RIBA National Awards, with the successful recipients announced in July. Those collecting national awards will then be considered for the RIBA Stirling Prize.

The shortlist

  • 15 Clerkenwell Close by Groupwork and Amin Taha Architects
  • 25 Savile Row by Piercy & Company
  • 53 Great Suffolk Street by Hawkins\Brown
  • 70 Wilson by Astudio
  • A Mews Collection by 6a architects
  • Abell and Cleland by DSDHA
  • Alex Monroe Workshop by DSDHA
  • Angel Court by Fletcher Priest Architects
  • Bellenden Primary School by Cottrell & Vermeulen Architecture
  • Belvue School Woodland Classrooms by Studio Weave
  • Bethnal Green Memorial by Arboreal Architecture
  • Black Stone House by 6a architects
  • Bloomberg, London by Foster + Partners
  • Brentford Lock West Block E by Mæ
  • Bridge Theatre by Haworth Tompkins
  • Bush Theatre by Haworth Tompkins
  • Camden Courtyards by Sheppard Robson
  • Caroline Place by Amin Taha Architects + Groupwork
  • Central Parade by Gort Scott
  • Chadwick Hall by Henley Halebrown
  • Charles Dickens School by Maccreanor Lavington
  • Chobham Manor by Haworth Tompkins
  • Dartmouth Park House by AY Architects
  • De Beauvoir Block by Henley Halebrown
  • Elm Grove Hall, Student residence and conference centre by MJP Architects
  • Faraday House by dRMM architects
  • Fitzrovia House by Carmody Groarke
  • Gasholder Park by Bell Phillips Architects
  • Gasholders, London by WilkinsonEyre with Jonathan Tuckey Design
  • Gin Distillery by Open Practice Architecture
  • Graduate Centre, Queen Mary University of London by WilkinsonEyre
  • Grange Primary School by Maccreanor Lavington
  • Great Eastern Buildings by Karakusevic Carson Architects
  • Hackney Town Hall by Hawkins\Brown
  • Hawley Primary School by Allford Hall Monaghan Morris
  • Hazelhurst Court by Levitt Bernstein
  • Herbal House by BuckleyGrayYeoman
  • Here East by Hawkins\Brown
  • Herne Hill Velodrome by Hopkins Architects
  • House and Studio Lambeth by Carmody Groarke
  • House in Coombe Park, Kingston by Eldridge London
  • Ivydale Primary School by Hawkins\Brown
  • Keyworth Primary School by Hawkins\Brown
  • Kings Crescent Estate Phases 1 and 2 by Karakusevic Carson Architects and Henley Halebrown
  • Kingsgate Primary Lower School by Maccreanor Lavington Architects
  • Knox Bhavan Studio by Knox Bhavan Architects
  • LAMDA by Níall McLaughlin Architects
  • LSQ London by Make Architects
  • Maiden Lane by PRP
  • Marlborough Primary School by Dixon Jones
  • Midland Goods Shed by Bennetts Associates
  • Mildmay by Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios and Matthew Lloyd Architects
  • Moray Mews by Peter Barber Architects
  • No1 New Oxford Street by Orms
  • Nobu Hotel by Ron Arad Architects and Ben Adams Architects
  • Pinnacle N10 by pH+
  • Porcelain Gallery by Simon Astridge Architecture Workshop
  • R7, King’s Cross by Duggan Morris Architects
  • Red House by 31/44 Architects
  • Riverlight by Rogers Stirk Harbour + Partners
  • Royal Academy of Music – The Susie Sainsbury Theatre and The Angela Burgess Recital Hall by Ian Ritchie Architects
  • Royal Albert Wharf Phase 1 by Maccreanor Lavington
  • Salters Hall by De Metz Forbes Knight Architects
  • Sandringham Central at Sandringham Primary School by Walters & Cohen Architects
  • Scenario House by Scenario Architecture
  • Shaftesbury Theatre by Bennetts Associates
  • Somers Town Bridge by Moxon Architects
  • South Gardens by Maccreanor Lavington
  • St Augustines Church by Roz Barr Architects
  • St James Martket by Make Architects
  • Streatham and Clapham High School by Cottrell and Vermeulen Architecture
  • Sutherland Road by Levitt Bernstein
  • The Bourne Estate by Matthew Lloyd Architects
  • The Department Store by Squire and Partners
  • The Forge by Emrys Architects
  • The Leadenhall Building by Rogers Stirk Harbour + Partners
  • The Makers House by Liddicoat & Goldhill
  • The Record Hall by Karakusevic Carson Architects
  • The Sekforde by Chris Dyson Architects
  • The Water Tank, Keeling House by Brian Heron Architects
  • The Westworks by Allies and Morrison
  • Turner’s House by Butler Hegarty Architects
  • University of Roehampton Library by Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios
  • Upper Richmond Road by Allford Hall Monaghan Morris
  • VEX by Chance de Silva & (musician) Scanner
  • Victoria and Albert Museum, Exhibition Road Quarter by AL_A
  • Victoria and Albert Museum Members’ Room by Carmody Groarke
  • Victoria Hall King’s Cross by Stanton Williams
  • Walthamstow Wetlands by Witherford Watson Mann
  • Waterloo City Farm by Feilden Fowles Architects
  • Weston Street by Allford Hall Monaghan Morris
  • White Collar Factory by Allford Hall Monaghan Morris
  • Wilkins Terrace by Levitt Bernstein

Tags

Comment

You might also like...

Have your say

You must sign in to make a comment

Sign InRegister

Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions.

Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.

Most Popular

Most Commented

Related Jobs