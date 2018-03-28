RIBA London shortlists 93 schemes for regional awards

The AJ can reveal all 93 of the schemes in the running for this year’s RIBA London regional awards
Selected from more than 200 entries, the huge list includes five projects by both Hawkins\Brown and Maccreanor Lavington and a quartet of schemes by 2015 Stirling Prize winner AHMM.
Other practices featuring heavily among the contenders include Haworth Tompkins, Carmody Groarke, Karakusevic Carson, Henley Halebrown and Levitt Bernstein, which all have three shortlisted schemes each.
Amin Taha, who was shortlisted for last year’s RIBA Stirling Prize, also has two projects on the list as does past victor Rogers Stirk Harbour + Partners, whose Cheesegrater has made the initial cut.
The list also includes one of the schemes shortlisted for this year’s AJ Small Projects: Belvue School Woodland Classrooms by Studio Weave.
All the shortlisted schemes will by visited by a jury throughout April, with the winners announced at an awards ceremony at the RIBA, 66 Portland Place, on 15 May.
Regional winners will then be put forward for the RIBA National Awards, with the successful recipients announced in July. Those collecting national awards will then be considered for the RIBA Stirling Prize.
The shortlist
- 15 Clerkenwell Close by Groupwork and Amin Taha Architects
- 25 Savile Row by Piercy & Company
- 53 Great Suffolk Street by Hawkins\Brown
- 70 Wilson by Astudio
- A Mews Collection by 6a architects
- Abell and Cleland by DSDHA
- Alex Monroe Workshop by DSDHA
- Angel Court by Fletcher Priest Architects
- Bellenden Primary School by Cottrell & Vermeulen Architecture
- Belvue School Woodland Classrooms by Studio Weave
- Bethnal Green Memorial by Arboreal Architecture
- Black Stone House by 6a architects
- Bloomberg, London by Foster + Partners
- Brentford Lock West Block E by Mæ
- Bridge Theatre by Haworth Tompkins
- Bush Theatre by Haworth Tompkins
- Camden Courtyards by Sheppard Robson
- Caroline Place by Amin Taha Architects + Groupwork
- Central Parade by Gort Scott
- Chadwick Hall by Henley Halebrown
- Charles Dickens School by Maccreanor Lavington
- Chobham Manor by Haworth Tompkins
- Dartmouth Park House by AY Architects
- De Beauvoir Block by Henley Halebrown
- Elm Grove Hall, Student residence and conference centre by MJP Architects
- Faraday House by dRMM architects
- Fitzrovia House by Carmody Groarke
- Gasholder Park by Bell Phillips Architects
- Gasholders, London by WilkinsonEyre with Jonathan Tuckey Design
- Gin Distillery by Open Practice Architecture
- Graduate Centre, Queen Mary University of London by WilkinsonEyre
- Grange Primary School by Maccreanor Lavington
- Great Eastern Buildings by Karakusevic Carson Architects
- Hackney Town Hall by Hawkins\Brown
- Hawley Primary School by Allford Hall Monaghan Morris
- Hazelhurst Court by Levitt Bernstein
- Herbal House by BuckleyGrayYeoman
- Here East by Hawkins\Brown
- Herne Hill Velodrome by Hopkins Architects
- House and Studio Lambeth by Carmody Groarke
- House in Coombe Park, Kingston by Eldridge London
- Ivydale Primary School by Hawkins\Brown
- Keyworth Primary School by Hawkins\Brown
- Kings Crescent Estate Phases 1 and 2 by Karakusevic Carson Architects and Henley Halebrown
- Kingsgate Primary Lower School by Maccreanor Lavington Architects
- Knox Bhavan Studio by Knox Bhavan Architects
- LAMDA by Níall McLaughlin Architects
- LSQ London by Make Architects
- Maiden Lane by PRP
- Marlborough Primary School by Dixon Jones
- Midland Goods Shed by Bennetts Associates
- Mildmay by Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios and Matthew Lloyd Architects
- Moray Mews by Peter Barber Architects
- No1 New Oxford Street by Orms
- Nobu Hotel by Ron Arad Architects and Ben Adams Architects
- Pinnacle N10 by pH+
- Porcelain Gallery by Simon Astridge Architecture Workshop
- R7, King’s Cross by Duggan Morris Architects
- Red House by 31/44 Architects
- Riverlight by Rogers Stirk Harbour + Partners
- Royal Academy of Music – The Susie Sainsbury Theatre and The Angela Burgess Recital Hall by Ian Ritchie Architects
- Royal Albert Wharf Phase 1 by Maccreanor Lavington
- Salters Hall by De Metz Forbes Knight Architects
- Sandringham Central at Sandringham Primary School by Walters & Cohen Architects
- Scenario House by Scenario Architecture
- Shaftesbury Theatre by Bennetts Associates
- Somers Town Bridge by Moxon Architects
- South Gardens by Maccreanor Lavington
- St Augustines Church by Roz Barr Architects
- St James Martket by Make Architects
- Streatham and Clapham High School by Cottrell and Vermeulen Architecture
- Sutherland Road by Levitt Bernstein
- The Bourne Estate by Matthew Lloyd Architects
- The Department Store by Squire and Partners
- The Forge by Emrys Architects
- The Leadenhall Building by Rogers Stirk Harbour + Partners
- The Makers House by Liddicoat & Goldhill
- The Record Hall by Karakusevic Carson Architects
- The Sekforde by Chris Dyson Architects
- The Water Tank, Keeling House by Brian Heron Architects
- The Westworks by Allies and Morrison
- Turner’s House by Butler Hegarty Architects
- University of Roehampton Library by Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios
- Upper Richmond Road by Allford Hall Monaghan Morris
- VEX by Chance de Silva & (musician) Scanner
- Victoria and Albert Museum, Exhibition Road Quarter by AL_A
- Victoria and Albert Museum Members’ Room by Carmody Groarke
- Victoria Hall King’s Cross by Stanton Williams
- Walthamstow Wetlands by Witherford Watson Mann
- Waterloo City Farm by Feilden Fowles Architects
- Weston Street by Allford Hall Monaghan Morris
- White Collar Factory by Allford Hall Monaghan Morris
- Wilkins Terrace by Levitt Bernstein
