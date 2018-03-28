RIBA London shortlists 93 schemes for regional awards

The AJ can reveal all 93 of the schemes in the running for this year’s RIBA London regional awards

Selected from more than 200 entries, the huge list includes five projects by both Hawkins\Brown and Maccreanor Lavington and a quartet of schemes by 2015 Stirling Prize winner AHMM.

Other practices featuring heavily among the contenders include Haworth Tompkins, Carmody Groarke, Karakusevic Carson, Henley Halebrown and Levitt Bernstein, which all have three shortlisted schemes each.

Amin Taha, who was shortlisted for last year’s RIBA Stirling Prize, also has two projects on the list as does past victor Rogers Stirk Harbour + Partners, whose Cheesegrater has made the initial cut.

The list also includes one of the schemes shortlisted for this year’s AJ Small Projects: Belvue School Woodland Classrooms by Studio Weave.

All the shortlisted schemes will by visited by a jury throughout April, with the winners announced at an awards ceremony at the RIBA, 66 Portland Place, on 15 May.

Regional winners will then be put forward for the RIBA National Awards, with the successful recipients announced in July. Those collecting national awards will then be considered for the RIBA Stirling Prize.

The shortlist