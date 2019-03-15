RIBA London shortlists 83 projects for regional awards

The AJ can reveal all 83 of the schemes in the running for 2019’s RIBA London regional awards

This year’s list, which has 10 fewer projects than last year, features a crop of high-profile retrofit and heritage projects which have been completing and opening over the 12 months around the capital.

Among them are key cultural schemes such as Battersea Arts Centre by Haworth Tompkins, Southbank Centre by Feilden Clegg Bradley, Royal Opera House by Stanton Williams and South London Gallery by 6a – although the Goldsmiths gallery project by Assemble is notable by its absence.

Other major renewal and reuse projects include Here East by Hawkins\Brown and Television Centre by AHMM, as well as on-a-budget retrofit schemes such as Gort Scott’s The Magistrates in Walthamstow.

The huge list also contains five projects by AHMM, followed by as well as three projects each for Cartwright Pickard and Peter Barber Architects.

The latter demonstrates the increased recognition for housing commissioned by councils, also reflected by the inclusion of KCA’s scheme at the Colville Estate, Branch Place and its work in collaboration with David Chipperfield Architects at Hoxton Press.

Other practices with a couple of projects each include BuckleyGrayYeoman, Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios, Stanton Williams and 6a.

The shortlisted schemes, which were chosen from 200 entries, will be visited by a jury throughout March and April with the winners announced at an awards ceremony at the RIBA, 66 Portland Place, on Tuesday 15 May.

Regional winners will then be put forward for the RIBA National Awards, with the successful recipients announced in July. Those collecting national awards will then be considered for the RIBA Stirling Prize shortlist.

The shortlist

> 168 Upper Street by Groupwork

> 1A Earl’s Court Square by Sophie Hicks Architects

> 34 Weymouth Mews by Morrow + Lorraine

> 4 Pancras Square by Eric Parry Architects

> 6 Broadway Market Mews by Delvendahl Martin Architects

> Albion Works by Chris Dyson Architects

> Alexandra Palace by Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios

> Alleyn’s School Lower School by Tim Ronalds Architects

> Alwyne Place by Mitzman Architects

> Apartment at St Thomas Church by Allford Hall Monaghan Morris

> Battersea Arts Centre by Haworth Tompkins

> Beak Street by Stiff + Trevillion

> Bethnal Green Mission by Church Gatti Routh Rhodes Architects

> Blue Mountain School by 6a architects

> Boiler House by Studio Egret West

> Boutique office in Paddington by Edward Williams Architects

> Branch Place, Colville Estate by Karakusevic Carson Architects

> Brentford Lock West Phase 2 by Mæ

> Buckingham Green by Fletcher Priest Architects

> Burbridge Close by Peter Barber Architects

> Camden Mews by bere:architects

> Channing School Arundel Centre by BuckleyGrayYeoman

> Coal Drops Yard by Heatherwick Studio

> Crossfield Street House by Jonathan Pile Architect

> Dept W by BuckleyGrayYeoman

> Drayton Green Church by Piercy&Company

> Eleanor Palmer Science Lab by AY Architects

> Family Commune by Daykin Marshall Studio

> Great Arthur House by John Robertson Architects

> Hackney Wick Station by Landot and Brown

> Hawley Primary School by Allford Hall Monaghan Morris

> Here East by Hawkins\Brown

> Highgate Bowl by HASA Architects

> House in a Garden by Gianni Botsford Architects

> Hoxton Press, Colville Estate by Karakusevic Carson Architects and David Chipperfield Architects

> Kenwood Lee House by Cousins & Cousins Architects

> Kettner’s Townhouse and Soho House Greek Street by SODA with Soho House Design

> Kilburn Quarter by Lifschutz Davidson Sandilands

> Lambeth Civic Centre by Cartwright Pickard

> Lambeth Town Hall by Cartwright Pickard

> LAMDA by Níall McLaughlin Architects

> Lanterna, Fish Island Village by Lyndon Goode Architects

> Light Falls by FLOW Architecture with MAGRITS

> Lomax Studio by CAN

> London Bridge Station by Grimshaw

> London Business School, The Sammy Ofer Centre by Sheppard Robson

> London Wall Place by Make Architects

> Mapleton Crescent by Metropolitan Workshop

> Merano by Rogers Stirk Harbour + Partners and EPR (executive architect)

> Moray Mews by Peter Barber Architects

> Music School, King’s College School Wimbledon by Hopkins Architects

> Neuron Pod by aLL DESIGN

> Ordnance Road by Peter Barber Architects

> Periscope House by Groves Natcheva Architects

> Pitzhanger Manor and Gallery by Jestico + Whiles with Julian Harrap Architects

> Pocket House by Tikari Works

> Redchurch Townhouse by 31/44 Architects

> Regents Park Estate Infill by Mae Architects

> Revealing The Charterhouse by Eric Parry Architects

> Royal College of Pathologists by Bennetts Associates

> Royal Opera House Open Up by Stanton Williams

> Selfridges Duke Street by David Chipperfield Architects

> Signal Townhouses by Allford Hall Monaghan Morris

> South London Gallery Fire Station by 6a architects

> Southbank Centre by Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios

> St Paul’s Girls’ School - Garden Building by John McAslan + Partners

> Television Centre by Allford Hall Monaghan Morris with MacCreanor Lavington, Morris+Co, dRMM and Mikhails Riches, Piercy+Co, Haptic, Archer Humphreys and Coffey Architects.

> The Belham Primary School by Haverstock

> The Bower by Allford Hall Monaghan Morris

> The Coal Office by David Morley Aarchitects

> The Colville Estate by Karakusevic Carson Architects

> The Magistrates by Gort Scott Architects

> The Ned, City of London by EPR Architects, Soho House & Co and Sydell Group

> The Painted Hall by Hugh Broughton Architects

> The Queens Diamond Jubilee Galleries by MUMA

> The Reed by Cartwright Pickard

> Tintagel House by Stanton Williams

> Tiverton House by Takero Shimazaki Architects

> Torriano Primary School STEM Lab by Hayhurst and Co.

> Vauxhall Urbanest by Glenn Howells Architects

> Westminster Abbey Triforium Project by Ptolemy Dean Architects Ltd

> Whitehall Museum by Curl la Tourelle + Head Limited

> Woodside Square by Pollard Thomas Edwards