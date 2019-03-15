Unsupported browser

RIBA London shortlists 83 projects for regional awards

15 March, 2019

168 Upper Street, Groupwork

168 Upper Street, Groupwork

Source: Timothy Soar

  • 168 Upper Street, Groupwork

    168 Upper Street, Groupwork

    Source: Timothy Soar

  • 1A Earl's Court Square, Sophie Hicks Architects

    1A Earl's Court Square, Sophie Hicks Architects

    Source: Annabel Elston

  • 34 Weymouth Mews, Morrow + Lorraine

    34 Weymouth Mews, Morrow + Lorraine

  • 4 Pancras Square, Eric Parry Architects

    4 Pancras Square, Eric Parry Architects

    Source: Dirk Lindner

  • 6 Broadway Market Mews, Delvendahl Martin Architects

    6 Broadway Market Mews, Delvendahl Martin Architects

    Source: Tim Crocker

  • Albion Works, Chris Dyson Architects

    Albion Works, Chris Dyson Architects

    Source: Peter Landers

  • Alexandra Palace, Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios

    Alexandra Palace, Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios

    Source: Richard Battye

  • Alleyn's School Lower School, Tim Ronalds Architects

    Alleyn's School Lower School, Tim Ronalds Architects

    Source: Paul Riddle

  • Alwyne Place, Mitzman Architects

    Alwyne Place, Mitzman Architects

    Source: Richard Chivers

  • Apartment at St Thomas Church, Allford Hall Monaghan Morris

    Apartment at St Thomas Church, Allford Hall Monaghan Morris

    Source: Timothy Soar

  • Battersea Arts Centre, Haworth Tompkins

    Battersea Arts Centre, Haworth Tompkins

    Source: Fred Howarth

  • Beak Street, Stiff + Trevillion

    Beak Street, Stiff + Trevillion

    Source: Nichols Worley

  • Bethnal Green Mission Church, Gatti Routh Rhodes Architects

    Bethnal Green Mission Church, Gatti Routh Rhodes Architects

    Source: Jack Hobhouse

  • Blue Mountain School, 6a Architects

    Blue Mountain School, 6a Architects

    Source: Lewis Ronald

  • Boiler House, Studio Egret West

    Boiler House, Studio Egret West

    Source: Jack Hobhouse

  • Boutique office in Paddington, Edward Williams Architects

    Boutique office in Paddington, Edward Williams Architects

    Source: Agnese Sanvito

  • Branch place, colvil 3156 peter landers pressimage 2

    Branch Place, Colville Estate by Karakusevic Carson Architects

    Source: Peter Landers

  • Brentford Lock West Phase 2, Mæ

    Brentford Lock West Phase 2, Mæ

    Source: Rory Gardiner

  • Buckingham Green, Fletcher Priest Architects

    Buckingham Green, Fletcher Priest Architects

    Source: Edward Hill

  • Burbridge Close, Peter Barber Architects

    Burbridge Close, Peter Barber Architects

    Source: Morley von Sternberg

  • Camden Mews, bere:architects

    Camden Mews, bere:architects

    Source: Tim Crocker

  • Channing School Arundel Centre, BuckleyGrayYeoman

    Channing School Arundel Centre, BuckleyGrayYeoman

    Source: James Jones

  • Coal Drops Yard, Heatherwick Studio

    Coal Drops Yard, Heatherwick Studio

    Source: Hufton + Crow

  • Crossfield Street House, Jonathan Pile Architect

    Crossfield Street House, Jonathan Pile Architect

    Source: Gareth Gardner

  • Dept W, BuckleyGrayYeoman

    Dept W, BuckleyGrayYeoman

    Source: Matt Chisnall

  • Drayton Green Church, Piercy&Company

    Drayton Green Church, Piercy&Company

    Source: Noel Read

  • Eleanor Palmer Science Lab, AY Architects

    Eleanor Palmer Science Lab, AY Architects

    Source: Nick Kane

  • Family Commune, Daykin Marshall Studio

    Family Commune, Daykin Marshall Studio

    Source: Nick Guttridge

  • Great Arthur House, John Robertson Architects

    Great Arthur House, John Robertson Architects

    Source: Peter Cook

  • Hackney Wick Station, Landolt and Brown

    Hackney Wick Station, Landolt and Brown

    Source: Wendy Hardie

  • Hawley Primary School, Allford Hall Monaghan Morris

    Hawley Primary School, Allford Hall Monaghan Morris

    Source: Timothy Soar

  • Here East, Hawkins\Brown

    Here East, Hawkins\Brown

    Source: Rory Gardiner

  • Highgate Bowl, HASA Architects

    Highgate Bowl, HASA Architects

    Source: Simone Bossi

  • House in a Garden, Gianni Botsford Architects

    House in a Garden, Gianni Botsford Architects

    Source: Edward Sumner

  • Hoxton Press, Colville Estate, Karakusevic Carson Architects and David Chipperfield Architects

    Hoxton Press, Colville Estate, Karakusevic Carson Architects and David Chipperfield Architects

    Source: Simon Menges

  • Kenwood Lee House, Cousins & Cousins Architects

    Kenwood Lee House, Cousins & Cousins Architects

    Source: Jack Hobhouse

  • Kettner's Townhouse and Soho House Greek Street, SODA with Soho House Design

    Kettner's Townhouse and Soho House Greek Street, SODA with Soho House Design

    Source: Richard Chivers

  • Kilburn Quarter, Lifschutz Davidson Sandilands

    Kilburn Quarter, Lifschutz Davidson Sandilands

    Source: Paul Riddle

  • Lambeth Civic Centre, Cartwright Pickard

    Lambeth Civic Centre, Cartwright Pickard

    Source: Tim Crocker

  • Lambeth Town Hall, Cartwright Pickard

    Lambeth Town Hall, Cartwright Pickard

    Source: Daniel Clements

  • LAMDA, Niall McLaughlin Architects

    LAMDA, Niall McLaughlin Architects

    Source: Nick Kane

  • Lanterna, Fish Island Village, Lyndon Goode Architects

    Lanterna, Fish Island Village, Lyndon Goode Architects

    Source: Rory Gardiner

  • Light Falls, FLOW Architecture with MAGRITS

    Light Falls, FLOW Architecture with MAGRITS

    Source: Marcela Spadaro

  • Lomax Studio, CAN

    Lomax Studio, CAN

    Source: Andy Stagg

  • London Bridge Station, Grimshaw

    London Bridge Station, Grimshaw

    Source: Paul Raftery

  • London Business School, The Sammy Ofer Centre, Sheppard Robson

    London Business School, The Sammy Ofer Centre, Sheppard Robson

    Source: Fotohaus

  • London Wall Place, Make Architects

    London Wall Place, Make Architects

    Source: Martina Ferrera

  • Mapleton Crescent, Metropolitan Workshop

    Mapleton Crescent, Metropolitan Workshop

    Source: Simon Kennedy

  • Merano, Rogers Stirk Harbour + Partners

    Merano, Rogers Stirk Harbour + Partners

    Source: Joas Souza

  • Moray Mews, Peter Barber Architects

    Moray Mews, Peter Barber Architects

    Source: Morley von Sternberg

  • Music School, King's College School Wimbledon, Hopkins Architects

    Music School, King's College School Wimbledon, Hopkins Architects

    Source: Mike Taylor

  • Neuron Pod, aLL DESIGN

    Neuron Pod, aLL DESIGN

    Source: Jonathan Cole

  • Ordnance Road, Peter Barber Architects

    Ordnance Road, Peter Barber Architects

    Source: Morley von Sternberg

  • Periscope House, Groves Natcheva Architects

    Periscope House, Groves Natcheva Architects

    Source: Helenio Barbetta

  • Pitzhanger Manor and Gallery, Jestico + Whiles with Julian Harrap Architects

    Pitzhanger Manor and Gallery, Jestico + Whiles with Julian Harrap Architects

    Source: Dirk Lindner

  • Pocket House, Tikari Works

    Pocket House, Tikari Works

    Source: Edward Sumner

  • Redchurch Townhouse, 31/44 Architects

    Redchurch Townhouse, 31/44 Architects

    Source: Rory Gardiner

  • Regents park estate 3412 tim crocker pressimage 1

    Regents Park Estate Infill by Mae Architects

    Source: Tim Crocker

  • Revealing the Charterhouse, Eric Parry Architects

    Revealing the Charterhouse, Eric Parry Architects

    Source: Dirk Lindner

  • Royal College of Pathologists, Bennetts Associates

    Royal College of Pathologists, Bennetts Associates

    Source: Peter Cook

  • Royal Opera House Open Up, Stanton Williams

    Royal Opera House Open Up, Stanton Williams

    Source: Nick Hufton

  • Selfridges Duke Street, David Chipperfield Architects

    Selfridges Duke Street, David Chipperfield Architects

    Source: Simon Menges

  • Signal Townhouses, Allford Hall Monaghan Morris

    Signal Townhouses, Allford Hall Monaghan Morris

    Source: Timothy Soar

  • South London Gallery Fire Station, 6A Architects

    South London Gallery Fire Station, 6A Architects

    Source: Dan Weill

  • Southbank Centre, Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios

    Southbank Centre, Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios

    Source: Hufton + Crow

  • St Paul's Girls' School - Garden Building, John McAslan + Partners

    St Paul's Girls' School - Garden Building, John McAslan + Partners

    Source: Nick Guttridge

  • Television Centre, AHMM with Maccreanor Lavington, Morris+Co, dRMM and Mikhail Riches, Piercy+Co, Haptic, Archer Humphreys and Coffey Architects

    Television Centre, AHMM with Maccreanor Lavington, Morris+Co, dRMM and Mikhail Riches, Piercy+Co, Haptic, Archer Humphreys and Coffey Architects

    Source: Timothy Soar

  • The Belham Primary School, Haverstock

    The Belham Primary School, Haverstock

    Source: Nick Hufton

  • The Bower, Allford Hall Monaghan Morris

    The Bower, Allford Hall Monaghan Morris

    Source: Timothy Soar

  • The Coal Office, david morley architects

    The Coal Office, david morley architects

    Source: John Sturrock

  • The Colville Estate, Karakusevic Carson Architects

    The Colville Estate, Karakusevic Carson Architects

    Source: Peter Landers

  • The Magistrates, Gort Scott Architects

    The Magistrates, Gort Scott Architects

    Source: Dirk Lindner

  • The Ned, EPR Architects, Soho House & Co and Sydell Group

    The Ned, EPR Architects, Soho House & Co and Sydell Group

    Source: Simon Brown

  • The Painted Hall, Hugh Broughton Architects

    The Painted Hall, Hugh Broughton Architects

    Source: James Brittain

  • The Queen’s Diamond Jubilee Galleries, MUMA

    The Queen’s Diamond Jubilee Galleries, MUMA

    Source: Alan Williams

  • The Reed, Cartwright Pickard

    The Reed, Cartwright Pickard

    Source: Diane Auckland

  • Tintagel House, Stanton Williams

    Tintagel House, Stanton Williams

    Source: Charles Hosea

  • Tiverton House, Takero Shimazaki Architects

    Tiverton House, Takero Shimazaki Architects

    Source: Anton Gorlenko

  • Torriano primary sch 3304 kilian o'sullivan pressimage 1

    Torriano Primary School STEM Lab by Hayhurst and Co.

    Source: Kilian O’Sullivan

  • Vauxhall Urbanest, Glenn Howells Architects

    Vauxhall Urbanest, Glenn Howells Architects

    Source: Rob Parrish

  • Westminster Abbey Triforium Project, Ptolemy Dean Architects

    Westminster Abbey Triforium Project, Ptolemy Dean Architects

    Source: Simon Kennedy

  • Whitehall Museum, Curl la Tourelle + Head

    Whitehall Museum, Curl la Tourelle + Head

    Source: Kilian O’Sullivan

  • Woodside Square, Pollard Thomas Edwards

    Woodside Square, Pollard Thomas Edwards

    Source: Morley von Sternberg

  Comment

The AJ can reveal all 83 of the schemes in the running for 2019’s RIBA London regional awards

This year’s list, which has 10 fewer projects than last year, features a crop of high-profile retrofit and heritage projects which have been completing and opening over the 12 months around the capital.

Among them are key cultural schemes such as Battersea Arts Centre by Haworth Tompkins, Southbank Centre by Feilden Clegg Bradley, Royal Opera House by Stanton Williams and South London Gallery by 6a – although the Goldsmiths gallery project by Assemble is notable by its absence.

Other major renewal and reuse projects include Here East by Hawkins\Brown and Television Centre by AHMM, as well as on-a-budget retrofit schemes such as Gort Scott’s The Magistrates in Walthamstow. 

The huge list also contains five projects by AHMM, followed by as well as three projects each for Cartwright Pickard and Peter Barber Architects.

The latter demonstrates the increased recognition for housing commissioned by councils, also reflected by the inclusion of KCA’s scheme at the Colville Estate, Branch Place and its work in collaboration with David Chipperfield Architects at Hoxton Press.

Other practices with a couple of projects each include BuckleyGrayYeoman, Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios, Stanton Williams and 6a.

The shortlisted schemes, which were chosen from 200 entries, will be visited by a jury throughout March and April with the winners announced at an awards ceremony at the RIBA, 66 Portland Place, on Tuesday 15 May.

Regional winners will then be put forward for the RIBA National Awards, with the successful recipients announced in July. Those collecting national awards will then be considered for the RIBA Stirling Prize shortlist.

The shortlist

> 168 Upper Street by Groupwork

> 1A Earl’s Court Square by Sophie Hicks Architects

> 34 Weymouth Mews by Morrow + Lorraine

> 4 Pancras Square by Eric Parry Architects

> 6 Broadway Market Mews by Delvendahl Martin Architects

> Albion Works by Chris Dyson Architects

> Alexandra Palace by Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios

> Alleyn’s School Lower School by Tim Ronalds Architects

> Alwyne Place by Mitzman Architects

> Apartment at St Thomas Church by Allford Hall Monaghan Morris

> Battersea Arts Centre by Haworth Tompkins

> Beak Street by Stiff + Trevillion

> Bethnal Green Mission by Church Gatti Routh Rhodes Architects

> Blue Mountain School by 6a architects

> Boiler House by Studio Egret West

> Boutique office in Paddington by Edward Williams Architects

> Branch Place, Colville Estate by Karakusevic Carson Architects

> Brentford Lock West Phase 2 by Mæ

> Buckingham Green by Fletcher Priest Architects

> Burbridge Close by Peter Barber Architects

> Camden Mews by bere:architects

> Channing School Arundel Centre by BuckleyGrayYeoman

> Coal Drops Yard by Heatherwick Studio

> Crossfield Street House by Jonathan Pile Architect

> Dept W by BuckleyGrayYeoman

> Drayton Green Church by Piercy&Company

> Eleanor Palmer Science Lab by AY Architects

> Family Commune by Daykin Marshall Studio

> Great Arthur House by John Robertson Architects

> Hackney Wick Station by Landot and Brown

> Hawley Primary School by Allford Hall Monaghan Morris

> Here East by Hawkins\Brown

> Highgate Bowl by HASA Architects

> House in a Garden by Gianni Botsford Architects

> Hoxton Press, Colville Estate by Karakusevic Carson Architects and David Chipperfield Architects

> Kenwood Lee House by Cousins & Cousins Architects

> Kettner’s Townhouse and Soho House Greek Street by SODA with Soho House Design

> Kilburn Quarter by Lifschutz Davidson Sandilands

> Lambeth Civic Centre by Cartwright Pickard

> Lambeth Town Hall by Cartwright Pickard

> LAMDA by Níall McLaughlin Architects

> Lanterna, Fish Island Village by Lyndon Goode Architects

> Light Falls by FLOW Architecture with MAGRITS

> Lomax Studio by CAN

> London Bridge Station by Grimshaw

> London Business School, The Sammy Ofer Centre by Sheppard Robson

> London Wall Place by Make Architects

> Mapleton Crescent by Metropolitan Workshop

> Merano by Rogers Stirk Harbour + Partners and EPR (executive architect)

> Moray Mews by Peter Barber Architects

> Music School, King’s College School Wimbledon by Hopkins Architects

> Neuron Pod by aLL DESIGN

> Ordnance Road by Peter Barber Architects

> Periscope House by Groves Natcheva Architects

> Pitzhanger Manor and Gallery by Jestico + Whiles with Julian Harrap Architects

> Pocket House by Tikari Works

> Redchurch Townhouse by 31/44 Architects

> Regents Park Estate Infill by Mae Architects

> Revealing The Charterhouse by Eric Parry Architects

> Royal College of Pathologists by Bennetts Associates

> Royal Opera House Open Up by Stanton Williams

> Selfridges Duke Street by David Chipperfield Architects

> Signal Townhouses by Allford Hall Monaghan Morris

> South London Gallery Fire Station by 6a architects

> Southbank Centre by Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios

> St Paul’s Girls’ School - Garden Building by John McAslan + Partners

> Television Centre by Allford Hall Monaghan Morris with MacCreanor Lavington, Morris+Co, dRMM and Mikhails Riches, Piercy+Co, Haptic, Archer Humphreys and Coffey Architects.

> The Belham Primary School by Haverstock

> The Bower by Allford Hall Monaghan Morris

> The Coal Office by David Morley Aarchitects

> The Colville Estate by Karakusevic Carson Architects

> The Magistrates by Gort Scott Architects

> The Ned, City of London by EPR Architects, Soho House & Co and Sydell Group

> The Painted Hall by Hugh Broughton Architects

> The Queens Diamond Jubilee Galleries by MUMA

> The Reed by Cartwright Pickard

> Tintagel House by Stanton Williams

> Tiverton House by Takero Shimazaki Architects

> Torriano Primary School STEM Lab by Hayhurst and Co.

> Vauxhall Urbanest by Glenn Howells Architects

> Westminster Abbey Triforium Project by Ptolemy Dean Architects Ltd

> Whitehall Museum by Curl la Tourelle + Head Limited

> Woodside Square by Pollard Thomas Edwards

Comment
