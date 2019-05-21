Unsupported browser

RIBA London awards: Grimshaw’s London Bridge station takes top prize

21 May, 2019

Grimshaw’s overhaul of London Bridge station has been crowned Building of the Year in the RIBA London regional awards

The major upgrade of the transport hub took the top accolade in the capital, where this year 46 other projects were recognised, ranging from council homes to high-profile arts projects.

Among the housing winners are two schemes by Peter Barber Architects, both in north London, Karakusevic Carson’s overhaul of the Colville Estate in Hackney and Metropolitan Workshop’s Mapleton Crescent in Wandsworth.

Education projects also feature among the winners, with prizes for Níall McLaughlin Architects’ new home for the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art (LAMDA) and AY Architects’ science lab for Eleanor Palmer Primary School in Camden.

Another Camden school, Torriano, was recognised for its new STEM lab, designed by Hayhurst and Co, which took home the Small Project of the Year award.

Gongs also went to Battersea Arts Centre by Haworth Tompkins, Southbank Centre by Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios, Stanton Williams’ Royal Opera House makeover and South London Gallery by 6a architects.

Here East by Hawkins\Brown and Television Centre by AHMM have also won awards. 

RIBA London director Dian Small said: ’The 2019 winning projects range from a one-bedroom private house which spans the length of two private garages to one of the busiest train stations in the country. They also include several significant public sector housing projects, beautifully-designed school extensions, state-of-the-art office buildings and exquisite conservation projects, which breathe new life into some of London’s greatest treasures.

’Once again, all winning buildings demonstrate the extremely high standard of design quality in London and the breadth of its architectural output.’

Regional winners will be put forward for the RIBA National Awards, with the successful recipients announced in July. Those collecting national awards will then be considered for the RIBA Stirling Prize shortlist.

Moray Mews, Peter Barber Architects

Moray Mews, Peter Barber Architects

Source: Morley von Sternberg

Moray Mews, Peter Barber Architects

London region winners

> 168 Upper Street by Groupwork

> 1a Earl’s Court Square by Sophie Hicks Architects

> 4 Pancras Square by Eric Parry Architects

> Alexandra Palace by Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios

> Alleyn’s School Lower School by Tim Ronalds Architects

> Alwyne Place by Mitzman Architects

> Battersea Arts Centre by Haworth Tompkins

> Bethnal Green Mission by Church Gatti Routh Rhodes Architects

> Blue Mountain School by 6a architects

> Boutique office in Paddington by Edward Williams Architects

> Brentford Lock West Phase 2 by Mæ

> Buckingham Green by Fletcher Priest Architects

> Coal Drops Yard by Heatherwick Studio

> Crossfield Street House by Jonathan Pile Architect

> Eleanor Palmer Science Lab by AY Architects

> Great Arthur House by John Robertson Architects

> Hackney Wick Station by Landot and Brown

> Here East by Hawkins\Brown

> Highgate Bowl by HASA Architects

> House in a Garden by Gianni Botsford Architects

> Kenwood Lee House by Cousins & Cousins Architects

> Lambeth Civic Centre and Town Hall by Cartwright Pickard

> LAMDA by Níall McLaughlin Architects

> Lomax Studio by CAN

> London Bridge Station by Grimshaw

> London Wall Place by Make Architects

> Mapleton Crescent by Metropolitan Workshop

> Max Fordham House, Camden by bere:architects

> Merano by Rogers Stirk Harbour + Partners and EPR (executive architect)

> Moray Mews by Peter Barber Architects

> Music School, King’s College School Wimbledon by Hopkins Architects

> Ordnance Road by Peter Barber Architects

> Pitzhanger Manor and Gallery by Jestico + Whiles with Julian Harrap Architects

> Pocket House by Tikari Works

> Royal Opera House Open Up by Stanton Williams

> Selfridges Duke Street by David Chipperfield Architects

> Signal Townhouses by Allford Hall Monaghan Morris

> South London Gallery Fire Station by 6a architects

> Southbank Centre by Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios

> Television Centre by Allford Hall Monaghan Morris with MacCreanor Lavington, Morris+Co, dRMM and Mikhails Riches, Piercy+Co, Haptic, Archer Humphreys and Coffey Architects

> The Bower by Allford Hall Monaghan Morris

> The Colville Estate by Karakusevic Carson Architects

> The Ned, City of London by EPR Architects, Soho House & Co and Sydell Group

> The Painted Hall by Hugh Broughton Architects

> The Queen’s Diamond Jubilee Galleries by MUMA

> Torriano Primary School STEM Lab by Hayhurst and Co

> Westminster Abbey Triforium Project by Ptolemy Dean Architects

Special award winners

RIBA London Building of the Year Award, London Bridge Station by Grimshaw 

RIBA London Sustainability Award, sponsored by Michelmersh Max Fordham House, Camden Mews by bere:architects 

RIBA London Conservation Award Alexandra Palace by Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios and The Painted Hall by Hugh Broughton Architects (below)

RIBA London Small Project Award Torriano Primary School STEM Lab by Hayhurst and Co

RIBA London Client of the Year Award Battersea Arts Centre for Battersea Arts Centre by Haworth Tompkins 

RIBA London Project Architect of the Year Award, sponsored by Taylor Maxwell Richard Tubb of EPR Architects for The Ned 

The Painted Hall, Hugh Broughton Architects

The Painted Hall, Hugh Broughton Architects

Source: James Brittain

The Painted Hall, Hugh Broughton Architects

