Unsupported browser

For a better experience please update your browser to its latest version.

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser

We'll assume we have your consent to use cookies, for example so you won't need to log in each time you visit our site.
Learn more

 Menu 

RIBA launches Neave Brown award for best new housing

31 January, 2019 By

Neave brown by gareth gardner

1/7

Hide caption

  • Neave brown by gareth gardner
  • Neave brown laura mark
  • Alexandra Estate

    Alexandra Road Estate, by Neave Brown

    Source:Rob Schofield

  • Alexandra road estate, camden, london
  • Alexandra road estate, camden, london the pedestrian street between blocks a and b looking north east
  • Neave Browne's Winscomb Street drawing

    Neave Browne's Winscomb Street drawing

  • Neave Brown's 22-32 Winscombe Street

    Neave Brown's 22-32 Winscombe Street

    Source:Martin Charles/RIBA Library Photographs Collection

  • Comment

The RIBA has launched an award named after social housing pioneer Neave Brown aimed at championing the best of British housing

All 2019 RIBA Regional Award-winning housing projects containing 10 or more homes and completed after October 2016 will be eligible for the new Neave Brown Award for Housing.

Schemes must also include at least one-third affordable housing and should ’demonstrate evidence of meeting the challenge of housing affordability’.

The prize has been named in honour of the late Neave Brown, who died last year and designed some of Britain’s most imaginative post-war public housing including Alexandra Road in Camden.

In 2018, the socially motivated, Modernist architect was awarded the UK’s highest honour for architecture, the Royal Gold Medal for Architecture.

Launching the new prize, RIBA president Ben Derbyshire said: ‘It is an honour to announce a new, very special RIBA award dedicated to the late Neave Brown.

‘Neave’s contribution to housing will not be forgotten. He was a passionate pioneer who sought radical housing solutions to improve the lives of the local communities he served, and much can be learnt from his work.’

Derbyshire added: ‘According to RIBA research, in some parts of the country, just one in five people would choose to live in a newly built home. Architects, developers and local authorities must design and build homes that people want and this country desperately needs.

‘I have high hopes that this new award will play a role in raising the bar and recognising good-quality, sustainable housing that will meet the needs of current and future generations.’

The six-strong shortlist for the inaugural Neave Brown Award for Housing will be announced on Thursday 25 July 2019 and the winner revealed at the RIBA Stirling Prize ceremony in October 2019.

This year’s RIBA Awards are open for entries until Thursday 21 February. 

Neave Brown Award for Housing – judging criteria

Housing projects will be considered for the Neave Brown Award for Housing if they meet the following criteria:

• They are a winner of a 2019 RIBA Regional Award

• They contain 10 or more homes completed and occupied between 1 November 2016 and 1 February 2019.

• At least one-third of the housing is affordable 

• They demonstrate evidence of meeting the challenge of housing affordability

Tags

Comment
  • Comment

You might also like...

Have your say

You must sign in to make a comment

Sign InRegister

Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions.

Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.

Most Popular

Most Commented

Related Jobs