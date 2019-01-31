RIBA launches Neave Brown award for best new housing

The RIBA has launched an award named after social housing pioneer Neave Brown aimed at championing the best of British housing

All 2019 RIBA Regional Award-winning housing projects containing 10 or more homes and completed after October 2016 will be eligible for the new Neave Brown Award for Housing.

Schemes must also include at least one-third affordable housing and should ’demonstrate evidence of meeting the challenge of housing affordability’.

The prize has been named in honour of the late Neave Brown, who died last year and designed some of Britain’s most imaginative post-war public housing including Alexandra Road in Camden.

In 2018, the socially motivated, Modernist architect was awarded the UK’s highest honour for architecture, the Royal Gold Medal for Architecture.

Launching the new prize, RIBA president Ben Derbyshire said: ‘It is an honour to announce a new, very special RIBA award dedicated to the late Neave Brown.

‘Neave’s contribution to housing will not be forgotten. He was a passionate pioneer who sought radical housing solutions to improve the lives of the local communities he served, and much can be learnt from his work.’

Derbyshire added: ‘According to RIBA research, in some parts of the country, just one in five people would choose to live in a newly built home. Architects, developers and local authorities must design and build homes that people want and this country desperately needs.

‘I have high hopes that this new award will play a role in raising the bar and recognising good-quality, sustainable housing that will meet the needs of current and future generations.’

The six-strong shortlist for the inaugural Neave Brown Award for Housing will be announced on Thursday 25 July 2019 and the winner revealed at the RIBA Stirling Prize ceremony in October 2019.

This year’s RIBA Awards are open for entries until Thursday 21 February.