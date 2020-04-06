Unsupported browser

For a better experience please update your browser to its latest version.

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser

We use cookies to personalise your experience; learn more in our Privacy and Cookie Policy. You can opt out of some cookies by adjusting your browser settings; see the cookie policy for details. By using this site, you agree to our use of cookies.
 Menu 

RIBA investigating president over possible misuse of funds

6 April, 2020 By

Full screen
Dsc8282
  • Comment

An inquiry launched on behalf of the RIBA will examine whether Alan Jones abused his position as its president or used RIBA funds to further an alleged extramarital affair

According to a story published in The Times on Saturday, Jones – who is married with two children and lives in Randalstown, County Antrim – feared a woman would reveal embarrassing details of their affair and agreed with the RIBA’s ruling council to stand down temporarily.

The AJ understands the institute has appointed external law firm Browne Jacobson to examine the matter.

As revealed last week, the RIBA, which is a charity, also informed the charities regulator about a ‘serious incident’ involving the president in line with the regulator’s guidance.

Jones had emailed members of RIBA Council last Tuesday (31 March) to say ‘a matter had arisen’ in his personal life that meant he could not carry on with his presidential duties at this time.

While the RIBA gave no details of what it described as a ‘confidential matter’, staff were told that Jones, who has only held his post for seven months, would not be contactable for the next ‘four to six weeks’. In the meantime, honorary secretary Kerr Robertson would oversee presidential duties.

The Charity Commission’s guidance says a serious incident constitutes an adverse event – whether actual or alleged – that results in or risks significant:

  • harm to a charity’s beneficiaries, staff, volunteers or others who come into contact with the charity through its work; 
  • loss of a charity’s money or assets;
  • damage to a charity’s property; or
  • harm to a charity’s work or reputation

In his email to council, Jones wrote: ‘I’m grateful for the strong support I have from my wife and family. I need to take some time out from my duties as president and would be grateful if everyone could respect our privacy.

‘I appreciate this comes at a time when there are extraordinary demands on everyone and I can only ask that you reinforce your support to our staff and senior officers during this period.’

The RIBA and Alan Jones have been contacted for comment.

Click here to read the AJ’s interview from 25.09.19 - Alan Jones: the RIBA’s promo president 

Tags

Comment
  • Comment

You might also like...

Have your say

You must sign in to make a comment

Sign InRegister

Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions.

Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.

Most Popular

Most Commented

Related Jobs

Discover architecture career opportunities. Search and apply online for your dream job.
Find out more