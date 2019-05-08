Unsupported browser

For a better experience please update your browser to its latest version.

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser

We'll assume we have your consent to use cookies, for example so you won't need to log in each time you visit our site.
Learn more

 Menu 

RIBA East awards 2019: record crop of 18 winners revealed

8 May, 2019 By

Abode at great kneig 3157 tim crocker pressimage 2

Abode at Great Kneighton phase 2 by Proctor and Matthews Architects with Esposito McLean Architectural Consultants

Source: Tim Crocker

1/28

Hide caption

  • Abode at great kneig 3157 tim crocker pressimage 2

    Abode at Great Kneighton phase 2 by Proctor and Matthews Architects with Esposito McLean Architectural Consultants

    Source: Tim Crocker

  • Abode at great kneig 3157 tim crocker pressimage 4

    Abode at Great Kneighton phase 2 by Proctor and Matthews Architects with Esposito McLean Architectural Consultants

    Source: Tim Crocker

  • Eaton socon preschoo 3198 maciek platek pressimage 5

    Eaton Socon Preschool by Devlin Architects

    Source: Maciek Platek

  • Eaton socon preschoo 3198 maciek platek pressimage 3

    Eaton Socon Preschool by Devlin Architects

    Source: Maciek Platek

  • Eddington, cambridge 2827 jack hobhouse pressimage 3
  • Eddington, lot 1, no 3388 jack hobhouse pressimage 2

    Eddington Lot 1 by WilkinsonEyre with Mole Architects

    Source: Jack Hobhouse

  • Eddington, lot 1, no 3388 jack hobhouse pressimage 4

    Eddington Lot 1 by WilkinsonEyre with Mole Architects

    Source: Jack Hobhouse

  • Kettle's yard 2820 hufton + crow pressimage 1

    Kettle’s Yard, Cambridge by Jamie Fobert Architects

    Source: Hufton + Crow

  • Marmalade lane cohou 2947 david butler pressimage 2

    Marmalade Lane Cohousing, Cambridge by Mole Architects

    Source: David Butler

  • Marmalade lane cohou 2947 david butler pressimage 4

    Marmalade Lane Cohousing, Cambridge by Mole Architects

    Source: David Butler

  • North west cambridge 3250 jack hobhouse pressimage 3

    North West Cambridge Utility Buildings, Eddington by Robin Lee Architecture

    Source: Jack Hobhouse

  • Pavilion extension 3072 matthew smith pressimage 4

    Pavilion extension, nr Cambridge by Ashworth Parkes Architects

    Source: Matthew Smith

  • Peter hall performin 3018 philip vile pressimage 1

    Peter Hall Performing Arts Centre The Perse School Cambridge, by Haworth Tompkins

    Source: Philip Vile

  • Peter hall performin 3018 philip vile pressimage 4

    Peter Hall Performing Arts Centre The Perse School Cambridge, by Haworth Tompkins

    Source: Philip Vile

  • Simon sainsbury cent 2857 nick hufton pressimage 1

    Simon Sainsbury Centre, Cambridge Judge Business School by Stanton Williams

    Source: Nick Hufton

  • Simon sainsbury cent 2857 nick hufton pressimage 4

    Simon Sainsbury Centre, Cambridge Judge Business School by Stanton Williams

    Source: Nick Hufton

  • Stapleford granary s 3045 jim stephenson pressimage 2

    Stapleford Granary Study Centre for Arts and Music by MCW Architects

    Source: Jim Stephenson

  • The dorothy garrod b 2864 dennis gilbert view pressimage 2

    The Dorothy Garrod Building, Newnham College by Walters & Cohen Architects

    Source: Dennis Gilbert

  • The dorothy garrod b 2864 dennis gilbert view pressimage 5

    The Dorothy Garrod Building, Newnham College by Walters & Cohen Architects

    Source: Dennis Gilbert

  • Kintyre 2924 kilian o'sullivan pressimage 2

    Kintyre, nr St Albans by Tate Harmer

    Source: Kilian O'Sullivan

  • Kintyre 2924 kilian o'sullivan pressimage 4

    Kintyre, nr St Albans by Tate Harmer

    Source: Kilian O'Sullivan

  • St albans museum and 3312 nick guttridge pressimage 2

    St Albans Museum and Art Gallery by John McAslan + Partners

    Source: Nick Guttridge

  • Goldsmith street 2863 matthew pattenden pressimage 5

    Goldsmith Street social housing, Norwich by Mikhail Riches with Cathy Hawley

    Source: Matthew Pattenden

  • Goldsmith street 2863 tim crocker pressimage 4

    Goldsmith Street social housing, Norwich by Mikhail Riches with Cathy Hawley

    Source: Matthew Pattenden

  • The lookout, holkham 3354 holkham estate holkham estate pressimage 4

    The Lookout, Holkham by Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios with Lucas + Western

    Source: Holkham Estate

  • Black barn 2979 lenny codd pressimage 3

    Black Barn, near Woodbridge by Studio Bark

    Source: Lenny Codd

  • Courtyard house 2956 timothy soar pressimage 1

    Courtyard House, Bury St Edmunds by Williams Griffiths Architects

    Source: Timothy Soar

  • Courtyard house 2956 timothy soar pressimage 3

    Courtyard House, Bury St Edmunds by Williams Griffiths Architects

    Source: Timothy Soar

  • Comment

Walters & Cohen Architects’ student accommodation for Cambridge University’s Newnham College has won Building of the Year in the RIBA’s East region

The Dorothy Garrod Building was among a record 18 buildings which took home RIBA Regional Awards at a ceremony in Cambridge yesterday evening (Thursday).

The Cambridgeshire region alone saw a bumper crop of 12 winning projects, including Haworth Tompkins’ performing arts centre, Mole Architects’ Marmalade Lane co-housing and Jamie Fobert Architects’ Kettle’s Yard.

Other winners from the 23-strong shortlist included Black Barn in Suffolk by Studio Bark and a Norfolk low carbon social housing scheme by Mikhail Riches with Cathy Hawley. Both projects were recently featured in the AJ.

There were also regional gongs for Hertfordshire with John McAslan + Partners’s museum and gallery and Tate Harmer’s Kintyre, both in St Albans.

Jury chair Jon Greenfield, of Hamson Barron Smith said: ’The number of projects being undertaken across the East of England continues to grow, reflecting the economic stability of the region.

’We saw some incredibly clever and thought-provoking schemes, which we hope will act as exemplars for future new build and refurbishment projects across the country. Now, more than ever, we should be recognising the importance of zero and low-carbon design, and it is heartening to see an increasing number of clients putting this at the forefront of their design briefs.’

Regional winners will go onto be considered for the RIBA National Awards, with the successful recipients announced in July. Those collecting national awards will then be considered for the RIBA Stirling Prize shortlist.

East regional award winners

Abode at Great Kneighton phase 2 by Proctor & Matthews Architects with Esposito McLean Architectural Consultants

Abode at great kneig 3157 tim crocker pressimage 4

Abode at great kneig 3157 tim crocker pressimage 4

Source: Tim Crocker

Abode at Great Kneighton phase 2 by Proctor and Matthews Architects with Esposito McLean Architectural Consultants

Eaton Socon Preschool by Devlin Architects

Eaton socon preschoo 3198 maciek platek pressimage 5

Eaton socon preschoo 3198 maciek platek pressimage 5

Source: Maciek Platek

Eaton Socon Preschool by Devlin Architects

Eddington masterplan by AECOM

Eddington, cambridge 2827 jack hobhouse pressimage 3

Eddington, cambridge 2827 jack hobhouse pressimage 3

Eddington Lot 1 by WilkinsonEyre with Mole Architects

Eddington, lot 1, no 3388 jack hobhouse pressimage 2

Eddington, lot 1, no 3388 jack hobhouse pressimage 2

Source: Jack Hobhouse

Eddington Lot 1 by WilkinsonEyre with Mole Architects

Kettle’s Yard, Cambridge by Jamie Fobert Architects

Kettle's yard 2820 hufton + crow pressimage 1

Kettle’s yard 2820 hufton + crow pressimage 1

Source: Hufton + Crow

Kettle’s Yard, Cambridge by Jamie Fobert Architects

 Marmalade Lane Cohousing, Cambridge by Mole Architects

Marmalade lane cohou 2947 david butler pressimage 2

Marmalade lane cohou 2947 david butler pressimage 2

Source: David Butler

Marmalade Lane Cohousing, Cambridge by Mole Architects

North West Cambridge Utility Buildings, Eddington by Robin Lee Architecture

North west cambridge 3250 jack hobhouse pressimage 2

North west cambridge 3250 jack hobhouse pressimage 2

Source: Jack Hobhouse

North West Cambridge Utility Buildings, Eddington by Robin Lee Architecture

 Pavilion extension near Cambridge by Ashworth Parkes Architects

Pavilion extension 3072 matthew smith pressimage 4

Pavilion extension 3072 matthew smith pressimage 4

Source: Matthew Smith

Pavilion extension, nr Cambridge by Ashworth Parkes Architects

Peter Hall Performing Arts Centre The Perse School Cambridge by Haworth Tompkins

Peter hall performin 3018 philip vile pressimage 1

Peter hall performin 3018 philip vile pressimage 1

Source: Philip Vile

Peter Hall Performing Arts Centre The Perse School Cambridge, by Haworth Tompkins

Simon Sainsbury Centre, Cambridge Judge Business School by Stanton Williams

Simon sainsbury cent 2857 nick hufton pressimage 1

Simon sainsbury cent 2857 nick hufton pressimage 1

Source: Nick Hufton

Simon Sainsbury Centre, Cambridge Judge Business School by Stanton Williams

Stapleford Granary Study Centre for Arts and Music by MCW Architects

Stapleford granary s 3045 jim stephenson pressimage 2

Stapleford granary s 3045 jim stephenson pressimage 2

Source: Jim Stephenson

Stapleford Granary Study Centre for Arts and Music by MCW Architects

 The Dorothy Garrod Building, Newnham College by Walters & Cohen Architects

The dorothy garrod b 2864 dennis gilbert view pressimage 2

The dorothy garrod b 2864 dennis gilbert view pressimage 2

Source: Dennis Gilbert

The Dorothy Garrod Building, Newnham College by Walters & Cohen Architects

 Kintyre, near St Albans by Tate Harmer

Kintyre 2924 kilian o'sullivan pressimage 2

Kintyre 2924 kilian o’sullivan pressimage 2

Source: Kilian O’Sullivan

Kintyre, nr St Albans by Tate Harmer

 St Albans Museum and Art Gallery by John McAslan + Partners

St albans museum and 3312 nick guttridge pressimage 2

St albans museum and 3312 nick guttridge pressimage 2

Source: Nick Guttridge

St Albans Museum and Art Gallery by John McAslan + Partners

Goldsmith Street social housing, Norwich by Mikhail Riches with Cathy Hawley

Goldsmith street 2863 matthew pattenden pressimage 5

Goldsmith street 2863 matthew pattenden pressimage 5

Source: Matthew Pattenden

Goldsmith Street social housing, Norwich by Mikhail Riches with Cathy Hawley

The Lookout, Holkham by Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios with Lucas + Western

The lookout, holkham 3354 holkham estate holkham estate pressimage 4

The lookout, holkham 3354 holkham estate holkham estate pressimage 4

Source: Holkham Estate

The Lookout, Holkham by Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios with Lucas + Western

Black Barn, near Woodbridge by Studio Bark

Black barn 2979 lenny codd pressimage 3

Black barn 2979 lenny codd pressimage 3

Source: Lenny Codd

Black Barn, near Woodbridge by Studio Bark

Courtyard House, Bury St Edmunds by Williams Griffiths Architects

Courtyard house 2956 timothy soar pressimage 1

Courtyard house 2956 timothy soar pressimage 1

Source: Timothy Soar

Courtyard House, Bury St Edmunds by Williams Griffiths Architects

Special awards

  • Courtyard House RIBA East Small Project of the Year 2019
  • Goldsmith Street and Kintyre RIBA East Sustainability Award 2019 (sponsored by Michelmersh)
  • Norwich City Council (Goldsmith Street) RIBA East Client of the Year Award 2019
  • Simon Devlin (Eaton Socon Pre-School) RIBA East Project Architect of the Year Award 2019 (sponsored by Taylor Maxwell) 
  • St Albans Museum + Gallery RIBA East Conservation Award 2019
  • The Dorothy Garrod Building RIBA East Building of the Year 2019 

Tags

Comment
  • Comment

You might also like...

Have your say

You must sign in to make a comment

Sign InRegister

Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions.

Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.

Most Popular

Most Commented

Related Jobs

ARCHITECTURE JOBS BY EMAIL

Do you want the latest jobs emailed to you?
Sign up for job alerts.

AJ Jobs