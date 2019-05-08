RIBA East awards 2019: record crop of 18 winners revealed

Walters & Cohen Architects’ student accommodation for Cambridge University’s Newnham College has won Building of the Year in the RIBA’s East region

The Dorothy Garrod Building was among a record 18 buildings which took home RIBA Regional Awards at a ceremony in Cambridge yesterday evening (Thursday).

The Cambridgeshire region alone saw a bumper crop of 12 winning projects, including Haworth Tompkins’ performing arts centre, Mole Architects’ Marmalade Lane co-housing and Jamie Fobert Architects’ Kettle’s Yard.

Other winners from the 23-strong shortlist included Black Barn in Suffolk by Studio Bark and a Norfolk low carbon social housing scheme by Mikhail Riches with Cathy Hawley. Both projects were recently featured in the AJ.

There were also regional gongs for Hertfordshire with John McAslan + Partners’s museum and gallery and Tate Harmer’s Kintyre, both in St Albans.

Jury chair Jon Greenfield, of Hamson Barron Smith said: ’The number of projects being undertaken across the East of England continues to grow, reflecting the economic stability of the region.

’We saw some incredibly clever and thought-provoking schemes, which we hope will act as exemplars for future new build and refurbishment projects across the country. Now, more than ever, we should be recognising the importance of zero and low-carbon design, and it is heartening to see an increasing number of clients putting this at the forefront of their design briefs.’

Regional winners will go onto be considered for the RIBA National Awards, with the successful recipients announced in July. Those collecting national awards will then be considered for the RIBA Stirling Prize shortlist.

East regional award winners

Abode at Great Kneighton phase 2 by Proctor & Matthews Architects with Esposito McLean Architectural Consultants

Abode at great kneig 3157 tim crocker pressimage 4 Source: Tim Crocker Abode at Great Kneighton phase 2 by Proctor and Matthews Architects with Esposito McLean Architectural Consultants

Eaton Socon Preschool by Devlin Architects

Eaton socon preschoo 3198 maciek platek pressimage 5 Source: Maciek Platek Eaton Socon Preschool by Devlin Architects

Eddington masterplan by AECOM

Eddington, cambridge 2827 jack hobhouse pressimage 3

Eddington Lot 1 by WilkinsonEyre with Mole Architects

Eddington, lot 1, no 3388 jack hobhouse pressimage 2 Source: Jack Hobhouse Eddington Lot 1 by WilkinsonEyre with Mole Architects

Kettle’s Yard, Cambridge by Jamie Fobert Architects

Kettle’s yard 2820 hufton + crow pressimage 1 Source: Hufton + Crow Kettle’s Yard, Cambridge by Jamie Fobert Architects

Marmalade Lane Cohousing, Cambridge by Mole Architects

Marmalade lane cohou 2947 david butler pressimage 2 Source: David Butler Marmalade Lane Cohousing, Cambridge by Mole Architects

North West Cambridge Utility Buildings, Eddington by Robin Lee Architecture

North west cambridge 3250 jack hobhouse pressimage 2 Source: Jack Hobhouse North West Cambridge Utility Buildings, Eddington by Robin Lee Architecture

Pavilion extension near Cambridge by Ashworth Parkes Architects

Pavilion extension 3072 matthew smith pressimage 4 Source: Matthew Smith Pavilion extension, nr Cambridge by Ashworth Parkes Architects

Peter Hall Performing Arts Centre The Perse School Cambridge by Haworth Tompkins

Peter hall performin 3018 philip vile pressimage 1 Source: Philip Vile Peter Hall Performing Arts Centre The Perse School Cambridge, by Haworth Tompkins

Simon Sainsbury Centre, Cambridge Judge Business School by Stanton Williams

Simon sainsbury cent 2857 nick hufton pressimage 1 Source: Nick Hufton Simon Sainsbury Centre, Cambridge Judge Business School by Stanton Williams

Stapleford Granary Study Centre for Arts and Music by MCW Architects

Stapleford granary s 3045 jim stephenson pressimage 2 Source: Jim Stephenson Stapleford Granary Study Centre for Arts and Music by MCW Architects

The Dorothy Garrod Building, Newnham College by Walters & Cohen Architects

The dorothy garrod b 2864 dennis gilbert view pressimage 2 Source: Dennis Gilbert The Dorothy Garrod Building, Newnham College by Walters & Cohen Architects

Kintyre, near St Albans by Tate Harmer

Kintyre 2924 kilian o’sullivan pressimage 2 Source: Kilian O’Sullivan Kintyre, nr St Albans by Tate Harmer

St Albans Museum and Art Gallery by John McAslan + Partners

St albans museum and 3312 nick guttridge pressimage 2 Source: Nick Guttridge St Albans Museum and Art Gallery by John McAslan + Partners

Goldsmith Street social housing, Norwich by Mikhail Riches with Cathy Hawley

Goldsmith street 2863 matthew pattenden pressimage 5 Source: Matthew Pattenden Goldsmith Street social housing, Norwich by Mikhail Riches with Cathy Hawley

The Lookout, Holkham by Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios with Lucas + Western

The lookout, holkham 3354 holkham estate holkham estate pressimage 4 Source: Holkham Estate The Lookout, Holkham by Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios with Lucas + Western

Black Barn, near Woodbridge by Studio Bark

Black barn 2979 lenny codd pressimage 3 Source: Lenny Codd Black Barn, near Woodbridge by Studio Bark

Courtyard House, Bury St Edmunds by Williams Griffiths Architects

Courtyard house 2956 timothy soar pressimage 1 Source: Timothy Soar Courtyard House, Bury St Edmunds by Williams Griffiths Architects

Special awards