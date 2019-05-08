RIBA East awards 2019: record crop of 18 winners revealed

Walters & Cohen Architects’ student accommodation for Cambridge University’s Newnham College has won Building of the Year in the RIBA’s East region
The Dorothy Garrod Building was among a record 18 buildings which took home RIBA Regional Awards at a ceremony in Cambridge yesterday evening (Thursday).
The Cambridgeshire region alone saw a bumper crop of 12 winning projects, including Haworth Tompkins’ performing arts centre, Mole Architects’ Marmalade Lane co-housing and Jamie Fobert Architects’ Kettle’s Yard.
Other winners from the 23-strong shortlist included Black Barn in Suffolk by Studio Bark and a Norfolk low carbon social housing scheme by Mikhail Riches with Cathy Hawley. Both projects were recently featured in the AJ.
There were also regional gongs for Hertfordshire with John McAslan + Partners’s museum and gallery and Tate Harmer’s Kintyre, both in St Albans.
Jury chair Jon Greenfield, of Hamson Barron Smith said: ’The number of projects being undertaken across the East of England continues to grow, reflecting the economic stability of the region.
’We saw some incredibly clever and thought-provoking schemes, which we hope will act as exemplars for future new build and refurbishment projects across the country. Now, more than ever, we should be recognising the importance of zero and low-carbon design, and it is heartening to see an increasing number of clients putting this at the forefront of their design briefs.’
Regional winners will go onto be considered for the RIBA National Awards, with the successful recipients announced in July. Those collecting national awards will then be considered for the RIBA Stirling Prize shortlist.
East regional award winners
Abode at Great Kneighton phase 2 by Proctor & Matthews Architects with Esposito McLean Architectural Consultants
Abode at great kneig 3157 tim crocker pressimage 4
Source: Tim Crocker
Eaton Socon Preschool by Devlin Architects
Eaton socon preschoo 3198 maciek platek pressimage 5
Source: Maciek Platek
Eddington masterplan by AECOM
Eddington, cambridge 2827 jack hobhouse pressimage 3
Eddington Lot 1 by WilkinsonEyre with Mole Architects
Eddington, lot 1, no 3388 jack hobhouse pressimage 2
Source: Jack Hobhouse
Kettle’s Yard, Cambridge by Jamie Fobert Architects
Kettle’s yard 2820 hufton + crow pressimage 1
Source: Hufton + Crow
Marmalade Lane Cohousing, Cambridge by Mole Architects
Marmalade lane cohou 2947 david butler pressimage 2
Source: David Butler
North West Cambridge Utility Buildings, Eddington by Robin Lee Architecture
North west cambridge 3250 jack hobhouse pressimage 2
Source: Jack Hobhouse
Pavilion extension near Cambridge by Ashworth Parkes Architects
Pavilion extension 3072 matthew smith pressimage 4
Source: Matthew Smith
Peter Hall Performing Arts Centre The Perse School Cambridge by Haworth Tompkins
Peter hall performin 3018 philip vile pressimage 1
Source: Philip Vile
Simon Sainsbury Centre, Cambridge Judge Business School by Stanton Williams
Simon sainsbury cent 2857 nick hufton pressimage 1
Source: Nick Hufton
Stapleford Granary Study Centre for Arts and Music by MCW Architects
Stapleford granary s 3045 jim stephenson pressimage 2
Source: Jim Stephenson
The Dorothy Garrod Building, Newnham College by Walters & Cohen Architects
The dorothy garrod b 2864 dennis gilbert view pressimage 2
Source: Dennis Gilbert
Kintyre, near St Albans by Tate Harmer
Kintyre 2924 kilian o’sullivan pressimage 2
Source: Kilian O’Sullivan
St Albans Museum and Art Gallery by John McAslan + Partners
St albans museum and 3312 nick guttridge pressimage 2
Source: Nick Guttridge
Goldsmith Street social housing, Norwich by Mikhail Riches with Cathy Hawley
Goldsmith street 2863 matthew pattenden pressimage 5
Source: Matthew Pattenden
The Lookout, Holkham by Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios with Lucas + Western
The lookout, holkham 3354 holkham estate holkham estate pressimage 4
Source: Holkham Estate
Black Barn, near Woodbridge by Studio Bark
Black barn 2979 lenny codd pressimage 3
Source: Lenny Codd
Courtyard House, Bury St Edmunds by Williams Griffiths Architects
Courtyard house 2956 timothy soar pressimage 1
Source: Timothy Soar
Special awards
- Courtyard House RIBA East Small Project of the Year 2019
- Goldsmith Street and Kintyre RIBA East Sustainability Award 2019 (sponsored by Michelmersh)
- Norwich City Council (Goldsmith Street) RIBA East Client of the Year Award 2019
- Simon Devlin (Eaton Socon Pre-School) RIBA East Project Architect of the Year Award 2019 (sponsored by Taylor Maxwell)
- St Albans Museum + Gallery RIBA East Conservation Award 2019
- The Dorothy Garrod Building RIBA East Building of the Year 2019
