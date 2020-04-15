RIBA brings in external trustees in major organisational shake-up

An accountant and an artificial-intelligence designer are among those named to sit on on a nine-strong panel that will oversee the running of the RIBA

The institute has named JP Morgan mergers chief Murray Orr and Google AI principal designer Matt Jones (pictured bottom) as members of its new board of trustees.

The appointment of the board follows a change in the RIBA’s constitution aimed at ’streamlining its governance structure’. According to the institute, the trustees will ‘work closely with RIBA Council’ – the members’ representative body.

Three years ago, law firm Bates Wells Braithwaite branded the design of the RIBA’s existing board structure ‘fundamentally flawed’ in a review of its constitutional documentation. In particular, it pointed to the fact that the 50-member RIBA Council retained overarching responsibility, delegating powers to the previous board.

The new board, whose formation was announced last October, will assume fiduciary details. Council will no longer deal with operational detail but will be responsible for collecting insight from the membership to guide the board’s strategic direction.

The board will be chaired by University of the Arts London vice-chancellor Nigel Carrington, and will also include former Royal Academy of Arts director of academic affairs MaryAnne Stevens.

Three senior members of the existing RIBA structure will also sit on the board, along with two other individuals yet to be announced.

RIBA chief executive Alan Vallance – who commissioned the 2017 constitutional review – hailed this month’s appointment of trustees.

‘This is a historic moment – the culmination of almost three years of detailed member consultation and development,’ he said.

‘Our new governance structure will enable us to be even more efficient, effective, and focused on better outcomes for our members. My team and I look forward to drawing on the expertise of Nigel Carrington and our new trustees, as we move into this exciting new era.’

Carrington will become chair in September although the board is due to meet this month.

The other appointments to date are:

Jo Bacon, managing partner of Allies and Morrison and chair of the RIBA Awards Group

Valeria Passetti, managing director of Conception Architects and RIBA vice-president for membership

Nicky Watson, director at JDDK Architects and RIBA vice-president for education

Carrington said: ‘The RIBA is at an important point in its development and has a great opportunity to build on its role as a global and inclusive professional membership body. I look forward to working alongside my fellow trustees, and to supporting the organisation to focus on excellence, building stronger communities and environmental sustainability.’

The RIBA this month reported a ‘serious incident’ to the Charity Commission involving its president Alan Jones who has temporarily stood down.

An inquiry launched on behalf of the institute is examining whether Jones abused his position as its president or used RIBA funds to further an alleged extramarital affair.