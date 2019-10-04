RIBA announces Client of the Year finalists

The Yorkshire Sculpture Park has been named among the contenders for the RIBA Client of the Year 2019 award

The independent charitable trust based on the Bretton Hall estate outside Wakefield has worked with a clutch of leading architects over the last four decades, and was nominated this year for its new RIBA Stirling Prize-nominated visitor centre by Feilden Fowles Architects.

Since setting up in 1977, the sculpture park has commissioned projects by Bauman Lyons, DLA Architects, Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios and Tony Fretton.

The organisation is one of four clients in the running for Client of the Year, three of which relate to buildings nominated for this year’s Stirling Prize. These include Norwich City Council, which appointed Mikhail Riches and Cathy Hawley to design the Goldsmith Street social housing scheme in Norwich – currently the bookies favourite to win this year’s Stirling.

Also in contention is Network Rail, which was put forward for a trio of schemes: Hackney Wick Station, London, by Landolt + Brown; Ordsall Chord, Manchester, by BDP; and London Bridge Station by Grimshaw – another 2019 Stirling Prize finalist.

The shortlist is completed by the University of Cambridge, mainly for its ongoing work at Eddington, the huge new neighbourhood in North West Cambridge.

In 2018 the client of the year award went to Argent, the developer behind the regeneration of King’s Cross.

The winner of the 2019 accolade will be announced next Tuesday, 8 October, as part of the RIBA Stirling Prize event at The Roundhouse in London.