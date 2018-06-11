rg+p named AJ100 New Member of the Year

rg+p, a new entrant in this year’s AJ100 at equal 89th place, has grown into one of the largest multidisciplinary design firms in the Midlands

The practice began life nearly 40 years ago as Galey and Associates before becoming Richard Galey and Partners in 1987.

With offices in Leicester and London, rg+p describes its vision as to ‘design and deliver fantastic spaces and places’. Its portfolio is diverse, ranging across residential, leisure, education, health care, mixed use and buildings of worship.

Recent Leicester completions include a new headquarters for James Coles & Sons, a century-old nurseries business, and Western Road, a £20 million, 750-bed student accommodation development, which includes the part-conversion of a disused factory.

The latter project demonstrates the practice’s multidisciplinary approach, with the involvement of its in-house planning consultants, party-wall surveyors and interior design team as well as its architects.

While much of its work is in the Midlands, the practice has projects around the country and is seeking work in western Europe. It describes itself as very optimistic for 2018 and is currently hiring, with plans to increase its architect numbers over the year.

