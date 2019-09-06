Revealed: The Manser Medal – AJ House of the Year shortlist

The AJ can exclusively the eight-strong shortlist of houses vying for this year’s Manser Medal
The long-standing prize, which recognises the best completed house in the UK and was named after the renowned British architect, former RIBA president and Royal Academician Michael Manser (1929-2016) – became part of the AJ Architecture Awards earlier this year.
The eclectic mix of one-off homes ranges from a concrete and brick new-build on a farm in West Sussex to a house in south London with a Gothic-inspired roof.
Among the finalists is the Cork House by Matthew Barnett Howland with Dido Milne and Oliver Wilton, which has also been shortlisted for this year’s RIBA Stirling Prize and the 2019 Stephen Lawrence Prize. There is also a place among the final eight for Peter Zumthor’s first project in the UK – the holiday home he designed with Mole Architects for Living Architecture.
The list is completed by schemes by Craftworks, Sophie Hicks Architects, Bureau de Change, Adam Richards Architects, CZWG Architects and Flower Michelin Architects.
The Manser Medal was launched in 2001 to inspire innovation in house design and began life in partnership with the AJ. The inaugural winning project was Cezary Bednarski’s 1A Merthyr Terrace in Barnes; other winners have included Mole Architects’ Black House and Skene Catling de la Peña’s Flint House in Buckinghamshire.
The Manser Medal – AJ House of the Year champions architectural excellence in a new-build or significantly extended and refurbished house. All eight finalists will be visited by an expert judging panel which includes 2015 Woman Architect of the Year Teresa Borsuk.
‘The shortlist for the Manser Medal – AJ House of the Year is a powerful list of unusual and creative schemes,’ says AJ editor Emily Booth. ‘These houses reference architectural history in a compelling way, and yet are strikingly contemporary in their use of materials. They pack a punch.’
The victor will be revealed with the other AJ Architecture Awards category winners at an exclusive gala dinner on 20 November 2019 at Exhibition London, Shepherd’s Bush.
The Manser Medal – AJ House of the Year
Chapel by Craftworks
The Manser Medal – AJ House of the Year finalist 2019: Chapel by Craftworks
Source: Edmund Sumner
Cork House by Matthew Barnett Howland with Dido Milne and Oliver Wilton
Ch aj 01
Earl’s Court House by Sophie Hicks Architects
1aecs main living area credit annabel elston
Source: Annabel Elston
Long House by Bureau de Change Architects
Longhouse gilbert mccarragher 002
Source: Gilbert McCarragher
Nithurst Farm by Adam Richards Architects
Brothertonlock109 west south
Source: Brotherton Lock
Secular Retreat by Atelier Peter Zumthor with Mole Architects
Secular Retreat by Zumthor
Shingle House by Flower Michelin Architects
2 16
The Stones by CZWG Architects
01 the stones photo credit dirk lindner
Source: Dirk Lindner
Previous winners
2001 - 1A Merthyr Terrace, Barnes, by Studio Bednarski
2002 - Brooke Coombes House, west London, by Burd Haward Architects
2003 - Anderson House, Fitzrovia, London, by Jamie Fobert Architects
2004 - Black House, Cambridge, by Mole Architects
2005 - Stealth House, Southwark, London, by Robert Dye Architects
2006 - Holly Barn, Norfolk Broads, by Knox Bhavan Architects
2007 - Salt Water, Blackwater, by Alison Brooks Architects
2008 - Oxley Woods, Milton Keynes, by Rogers Stirk Harbour + Partners
2009 - Gap House, Bayswater, London, by Pitman Tozer Architects
2010 - Hunsett Mill, Norfolk Broads National Park, by ACME
2011 - Hampstead Lane, Highgate Village, London, by Duggan Morris Architects
2012 - Maison L, Versailles, France, by Christian Pottgiesser, Architecturespossibles
2013 - Slip House, Brixton, London, by Carl Turner Architects
2014 - Stormy Castle, Gower, Wales, by Loyn & Co Architects
2015 - Flint House, Waddesdon, Buckinghamshire, by Skene Catling de la Peña
2016 - Outhouse, Forest of Dean, Gloucestershire, by Loyn & Co Architects
2017 - House in Coombe Park, Kingston, London, by Eldridge London
2018 - Red House, Southwark, London, by 31/44 Architects
-
Revealed: The Manser Medal – AJ House of the Year shortlist