Revealed: Southwark Council names 110 architect teams on framework

Southwark Council has revealed an extraordinary line-up of 110 teams selected for its ground-breaking new £10.5 million architectural services framework
Teams chosen for the four-year framework range from RIBA Stirling Prize winners Haworth Tompkins, Alison Brooks, FCBS, Maccreanor Lavington, dRMM, and AHMM to new outfits such as Al-Jawad Pike, AJ 2019 Small Projects winner David-Leech Architects, and Gatti Routh Rhodes Architects, one of whose directors, Stefanie Rhodes, was shortlisted for the 2020 Moira Gemmill Prize.
It is understood to be the first public sector framework appointment for the majority of those chosen.
Daykin Marshall, Denizen Works, Tonkin Liu, Stonewood Design, Assorted Skills + Talents*, SODA, and Timothy Smith & Jonathan Taylor Architects are among the architects selected for a pioneering ‘new practices’ lot open only to emerging firms with turnover below £2 million.
The move was intended to open up public sector opportunities to ’the best architectural practices able to deliver innovative construction services’.
Firms chosen for other lots – covering housing, education, heritage, public realm, community and commercial – include Marks Barfield Architects, Turner Works, Jamie Fobert Architects, Tim Ronalds Architects, Mole Architects, Morris+Company, Peter Barber Architects, Haptic Architects, Coffey Architects, Adam Khan Architects, Sarah Wigglesworth Architects and Brisac Gonzalez Architects.
The Architect Design Services (ADS) framework – administered by framework procurement specialist LHC and accessible to any contracting authority in London – will be used to procure approximately £10.5 million-worth of design services every year from 2020 to 2025.
At least 50 new jobs – including infills, rooftop schemes and large sites suitable for new estates – could be brought forward by the council over the next two years.
The inner London local authority has pledged to deliver 11,000 new environmentally friendly council homes by 2043.
Leo Pollak, Southwark Council cabinet member for social regeneration, great estates and new homes, previously said the framework would engage a ‘new generation of designers’ in a bid to break with the ‘private gain over public good’ design culture of the past.
LHC regional manager Jennifer Castle said: ‘Through collaborative working, we designed the procurement process to attract the best architectural practices able to deliver innovative construction services to the public sector in London.
‘By combining our expertise in procurement and design retrospectively, LHC and Southwark Council aimed to remove the barriers that procurement sometimes present to the architectural community and clients wanting to appoint good-quality design teams. We had great feedback that the process was accessible and reflective of what the industry is looking for and we are thrilled at the final result.’
Castle added: ‘We saw some truly exemplary examples of architectural design from the candidates, and it was fiercely competitive; but we managed to whittle down 365 good-quality applications at SQ to awarding 141 positions to 110 unique organisations. Congratulations to those appointed.’
The borough of Southwark has about 285,000 residents and covers large areas of post-industrial and suburban inner London. It has one of the highest proportions of social housing in the country and more than 40 per cent of the borough has been earmarked as a regeneration zone, including parts of Elephant and Castle and Old Kent Road, which are expected to receive up to £4 billion-worth of investment in a range of developer-led schemes.
Meeting House Lane in Peckham by Haworth Tompkins. 29 new council homes and a community centre, currently under construction
Recent schemes completed by Southwark Council include 66 new council homes on Sumner Road in Peckham, designed by Levitt Bernstein and East. In summer 2018, the local authority announced plans to launch its own construction company to help establish a skills base and achieve greater control over its supply chain and housing delivery.
The latest ADS framework will supplement an earlier framework launched in 2018 by the council, which also covers additional technical services alongside architecture. Teams selected for the previous framework are expected to be announced later this year.
The ADS framework features an innovative lot for new designers with a £2 million maximum turnover threshold and ‘forward rather than backward evaluation’ based on current work and future commissions. The other lots cover masterplanning and feasibility; education, social care and community; housing; commercial and industrial; conservation and heritage; landscape design; and new designers.
Framework applicants were free to bid for up to three lots. The education, housing and commercial lots were divided into value bands covering schemes below £5 million, between £5 million and £20 million, and above £10 million, with bidders only allowed to apply for one value band each.
Applicants to the new practices lot were required to have an annual average turnover of less than £2 million as well as professional indemnity insurance cover of at least £2 million. Examples of ‘recent experience and evidence of design innovation’ such as competition entries could be submitted rather than public sector work completed through previous frameworks.
The framework
Masterplanning & Feasibility
- Stitch Studio
- Maccreanor Lavington
- Weston Williamson + Partners
- Farrells (London)
- Allies and Morrison
- Studio Egret West
- 5th Studio
- Patel Taylor Architects
- dRMM
- Panter Hudspith Architects
- Cullinan Studio
- Proctor and Matthews Architects
Education, social care and community projects (under £5m)
- chadwickdryerclarke
- Inter Urban Studios
- Innes Associates Architecture and Urban Design
- Black Architecture
- Sarah Wigglesworth Architects
- Gatti Routh Rhodes
- Fraser Brown Mackenna
- Landolt and Brown
Education, social care and community projects (£5m-£20m)
- Levitt Bernstein
- Marks Barfield Architects
- van Heyningen and Haward Architects
- Haverstock
- Alison Brooks Architects
- Cottrell & Vermeulen Architecture
- Cullinan Studio
- Turner Works
- Morris+Company
- Twelve Architects
- HLM Architects
- David Morley Architects
Education, social care and community projects (£10m+)
- Penoyre & Prasad
- Allford Hall Monaghan Morris
- Scott Brownrigg
- Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios
- Tim Ronalds Architects
- Nicholas Hare Architects
- Hawkins Brown Design
- Architecture Initiative
- Jestico + Whiles + Associates
- Jamie Fobert Architects
New homes
- Metaphorm
- Archio
- Mowat and Company
- Cottrell & Vermeulen Architecture
- Stolon Studio
- Architecture Initiative
- daab design
- Mole Architects
New Homes (under £5m and £5m-£20m)
- Penoyre & Prasad
- Haptic Architects
- Coffey Architects
- Child Graddon Lewis
- Brisac Gonzalez Architects
- Adam Khan Architects
- Alison Brooks Architects
- Peter Barber Architects
- Stephen Taylor Architects
New Homes (£10m+)
- Levitt Bernstein
- Geraghty Taylor
- Bell Phillips Architects
- Maccreanor Lavington
- Allies and Morrison
- Cullinan Studio
- Karakusevic Carson Architects
- Morris+Company
- dRMM
- Conran and Partners
- de Metz Forbes Knight Architects
- Haworth Tompkins
Commercial and industrial (under £5m)
- Rock Townsend Architects
- Al-Jawad Pike
- WAM design
- Innes Associates Architecture and Urban Design
- Moll Architects
- Boon Brown
- Projects Office
- Wren Architecture & Design
- Robinson Kenning & Gallagher
Commercial and industrial (£5m-£20m)
- Phil Coffey Architects
- ColladoCollins Architects
- GRADONARCHITECTURE
- gpad london
- Turner Works
- Gort Scott
- Architecture 00
- MCM Architecture
- Hale Architecture
Commercial and industrial (£10m+)
- Marks Barfield Architects
- Nicholas Hare Architects
- dMFK
- Karakusevic Carson Architects
- Panter Hudspith Architects
- ACME Space
- WilkinsonEyre
- Morris+Company
- TateHindle
- Jestico + Whiles + Associates
Conservation and heritage
- Purcell Architecture
- MICA Architects
- Studio of Design & Architecture
- dRMM
- Avanti Architects
- Cartwright Pickard Architects
- Tim Ronalds Architects
- LTS Architects
- Studio Egret West
- dMFK
- Chris Dyson Architects
- Witherford Watson Mann Architects
- Adam Richards Architects
Public realm and landscape
- Fereday Pollard Architects
- Tonkin Liu
- Graeme Massie Architects
- Patel Taylor Architects
- BBUK Studio
- Project Centre
- Emergent Vernacular Architecture
- NEIHEISER ARGYROS
- LTStudio
New Design (open to practices with turnover less than £2 million)
- David-Leech Architects
- Gatti Routh Rhodes Architects
- SODA
- Al-Jawad Pike
- Daykin Marshall
- 31/44
- Assorted Skills + Talents*
- Mikhail Riches
- TDO
- Chadwickdryerclarke
- DRDH
- Hall McKnight
- Gibson Thornley
- Walker Hay Architects
- Patalab Architects
- Denizen Works
- Mailen Design
- Timothy Smith & Jonathan Taylor Architects
- Tonkin Liu
- Stonewood Design
