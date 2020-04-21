Retrofit empty homes and bring them into use, says new RetroFirst backer

The boss of turnkey development specialist Project Etopia has said hundreds of thousands of empty properties in England could help tackle the housing and climate crises, as Arup and Stanton Williams also voice support for the AJ campaign

Joseph Daniels, founder and chief executive of Project Etopia, said the government would be eager to stimulate the property market as soon as possible following lockdown.

He suggested this could be combined with tackling both the housing and climate crises by retrofitting empty homes and making them available to key workers.

Project Etopia, a tech firm specialising in low-carbon construction and backed by property investors such as the Reuben brothers, is one of several new RetroFirst signatories including Stirling Prize-winner Stanton Williams, Studio Egret West, Fletcher Priest and Arup.

Recently released figures from the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government (MHCLG) showed that the number of long-term vacant properties in England rose 4.5 per cent to 225,845 in the 12 months to October 2019, equating to £57 billion-worth of vacant stock.

Daniels told the AJ: ‘The government could approach individuals who have these homes and put a time limit on how long they can be empty.’

He added that ultimately such properties should be made available to key workers with rent set ‘by what the market can afford in terms of salaries’.

Project Etopia, which is chaired by hedge fund manager and Conservative peer Stanley Fink, has built dozens of modular low-energy homes in Corby and is seeking to expand rapidly and emulate major tech firms such as Tesla.

Daniels suggested that emerging renewables technology could slash a home’s emissions and could be paid off over the long term by being attached to mortgages.

‘If someone buys a home they should get Stamp Duty relief to allow them to retrofit it,’ he added.

‘It’s sensible not to knock down structurally sound buildings and, if the tech is there to repurpose them, why not do it?’

Arup – which has done extensive research on the circular economy and is working with British Land on the £200 million 1 Triton Square redevelopment – said it was endorsing the RetroFirst campaign as this could help spark ‘change on a dramatic scale’.

Arup Architecture director Nick Jackson said: ‘The government and the built environment industry need to collectively support the reuse of existing buildings wherever possible.

‘With industry-wide collaboration and a radically different mindset, the opportunities to re-design and re-engineer great buildings that drive down embodied carbon and embrace circular economy principles, are limitless.’

Stanton Williams – which won the 2012 RIBA Stirling Prize for its Sanisbury Laboratory at Cambridge University – said it firmly supported RetroFirst, having been a founding signatory of the Architects Declare manifesto last May.

Principal director Patrick Richard said: ‘Calling for pressing reforms in tax, policy and procurement in order to encourage the responsible reuse and reimagining of existing fabric is an important step in fostering regenerative practices and imaginative thinking in order to mitigate the climate crisis.

‘As a practice we are known for our work with existing buildings, the most sustainable way to create new spaces.

‘Reusing and rethinking space for us is the basis of a wider philosophy – it is about considering future users and scenarios, building in flexibility and adaptability – both spatial and social, and responsibly using the resources and opportunities we are presented with as architects.’

