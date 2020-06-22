RetroFirst campaign goes to government

With 250 individuals and organisations across the industry now backing RetroFirst, the AJ has written to government ministers calling for reforms in three key areas of construction: tax, policy and procurement

RetroFirst Logos 2019 3

The AJ has formally submitted its RetroFirst campaign to government, calling for reform in three key areas to support far greater re-use of existing buildings to slash carbon emissions in construction.

In a detailed letter sent to ministers, AJ editor Emily Booth said that the widely supported campaign could form a key plank of the government’s plan to ‘build back better’ following the economic crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The number of practices, organisations and individuals supporting RetroFirst has now risen to 250. The latest signatories include architects CZWG and Conran and Partners and engineering partnership Troup Bywaters & Anders.

Other backers include 14 winners of the RIBA Stirling Prize, leading developers such as British Land, Urban Splash and Canary Wharf Group, engineers including Arup, WSP and Max Fordham, and organisations ranging from the RIBA and the RICS to Save Britain’s Heritage and the Building Better, Building Beautiful Commission.

The letter, which received the input of signatory and key contributor the Architects’ Climate Action Network (ACAN), was sent to Chancellor Rishi Sunak – who is spearheading plans for a ‘resilient’ economic recovery – and also to communities secretary Robert Jenrick, cabinet secretary Michael Gove and business secretary Alok Sharma, who will chair next year’s COP 26 climate change summit.

‘We are asking you and your cabinet colleagues to respond please by introducing reforms in three key areas – tax, policy and procurement,’ the letter said. ‘While one of these areas is VAT, there are options available for introducing these reforms in a low-cost or even a cost-neutral way, while still significantly boosting the refurbishment and retrofit sector, thereby contributing to net zero targets and the economic recovery.’

Booth went on to explain the whole-life carbon benefits of the RetroFirst approach and give further details of the proposed reforms.

We must not return to the “business-as-usual” option of demolition and rebuild

‘We have an opportunity at this moment because of the collective pause we have taken,’ the letter said. ‘As we examine how to rebuild our economy, we must not return to the “business-as-usual” option of demolition and rebuild. Instead, our default approach must be based on conservation of the UK’s built fabric.

‘Of course, some of the country’s new homes, offices and retail spaces will need to be net zero new builds.

‘But new homes and other new spaces can also be made of old buildings. As Carl Elefante, former president of the American Institute of Architects, said: “The greenest building is the one that already exists”.’

The letter concluded: ‘Overall, we believe that adopting these RetroFirst reforms would help make the UK a true international leader on climate change and make our post-Covid economic strategy more effective and coherent.’

Other RetroFirst supporters include architect and TV presenter George Clarke, chair of the Royal Parks Loyd Grossman, the UK Green Building Council and the Town & Country Planning Association.

