RetroFirst campaign goes to government

With 250 individuals and organisations across the industry now backing RetroFirst, the AJ has written to government ministers calling for reforms in three key areas of construction: tax, policy and procurement
The AJ has formally submitted its RetroFirst campaign to government, calling for reform in three key areas to support far greater re-use of existing buildings to slash carbon emissions in construction.
In a detailed letter sent to ministers, AJ editor Emily Booth said that the widely supported campaign could form a key plank of the government’s plan to ‘build back better’ following the economic crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
The number of practices, organisations and individuals supporting RetroFirst has now risen to 250. The latest signatories include architects CZWG and Conran and Partners and engineering partnership Troup Bywaters & Anders.
Other backers include 14 winners of the RIBA Stirling Prize, leading developers such as British Land, Urban Splash and Canary Wharf Group, engineers including Arup, WSP and Max Fordham, and organisations ranging from the RIBA and the RICS to Save Britain’s Heritage and the Building Better, Building Beautiful Commission.
The letter, which received the input of signatory and key contributor the Architects’ Climate Action Network (ACAN), was sent to Chancellor Rishi Sunak – who is spearheading plans for a ‘resilient’ economic recovery – and also to communities secretary Robert Jenrick, cabinet secretary Michael Gove and business secretary Alok Sharma, who will chair next year’s COP 26 climate change summit.
‘We are asking you and your cabinet colleagues to respond please by introducing reforms in three key areas – tax, policy and procurement,’ the letter said. ‘While one of these areas is VAT, there are options available for introducing these reforms in a low-cost or even a cost-neutral way, while still significantly boosting the refurbishment and retrofit sector, thereby contributing to net zero targets and the economic recovery.’
Booth went on to explain the whole-life carbon benefits of the RetroFirst approach and give further details of the proposed reforms.
We must not return to the “business-as-usual” option of demolition and rebuild
‘We have an opportunity at this moment because of the collective pause we have taken,’ the letter said. ‘As we examine how to rebuild our economy, we must not return to the “business-as-usual” option of demolition and rebuild. Instead, our default approach must be based on conservation of the UK’s built fabric.
‘Of course, some of the country’s new homes, offices and retail spaces will need to be net zero new builds.
‘But new homes and other new spaces can also be made of old buildings. As Carl Elefante, former president of the American Institute of Architects, said: “The greenest building is the one that already exists”.’
The letter concluded: ‘Overall, we believe that adopting these RetroFirst reforms would help make the UK a true international leader on climate change and make our post-Covid economic strategy more effective and coherent.’
Other RetroFirst supporters include architect and TV presenter George Clarke, chair of the Royal Parks Loyd Grossman, the UK Green Building Council and the Town & Country Planning Association.
How should a green and resilient recovery work in practice?
Dear Chancellor,
As the UK looks to recover from the economic crisis caused by COVID 19, it was encouraging to hear the Prime Minister champion a ‘building back better’ approach. In line with that, we are putting forward the AJ RetroFirst campaign for the reuse of existing buildings. This has widespread support across the construction industry, and we are asking you and your cabinet colleagues to respond please by introducing reforms in three key areas – tax, policy and procurement as outlined below.
While one of these areas is VAT, there are options available for introducing these reforms in a low-cost or even a cost-neutral way while still significantly boosting the refurbishment and retrofit sector, thereby contributing to net zero targets and the economic recovery.
As part of our transition to a net zero economy and ahead of next year’s COP 26 summit, rapid reduction of carbon emissions is clearly key. However, a very significant opportunity for carbon reduction has so far been neglected – reducing our consumption of resources.
As the Government’s then chief scientific advisor Prof Sir Ian Boyd said last year, “emissions are a symptom of consumption and unless we reduce consumption, we’ll not reduce emissions.”
The answer then is to reuse what we have. In terms of reducing carbon emissions, this is low hanging fruit. And nowhere is the need for this more pressing than in the construction industry where the RetroFirst approach could go hand-in-hand with delivering the government’s election manifesto pledge to spend £9bn on improving the energy efficiency of homes, schools and hospitals.
A major retrofitting programme to achieve this pledge, underpinned by the reforms we propose, could rapidly ‘level up’ employment opportunities nationwide, creating 150,000 skilled and semi-skilled jobs to 2030 and boost consumer spending by delivering household savings of £7.5bn per year via energy bills. [i]
This is especially important since 80% of the buildings we will have in 2050 have already been built [ii] and because Britain currently has the oldest and coldest housing stock within the EU. [iii] Additionally, we may need to adapt or convert large numbers of commercial premises on the High Street left empty post-lockdown.
The AJ RetroFirst campaign and who’s backing it
We at the Architects’ Journal launched the campaign last September and its name refers to the notion of putting retrofitting and refurbishment first, avoiding the damaging and wasteful cycle of demolition and rebuild wherever possible.
We now have substantial backing from 185 architect practices including 14 winners of the RIBA Stirling Prize. The campaign is also being assisted by key contributor the Architects Climate Action Network (ACAN).
With widespread support across the industry, other RetroFirst supporters include:
- · Property developers and engineers including British Land, Canary Wharf Group and Arup
- · Professional organisations such as the RIBA, the RICS, the TCPA and the government-established Building Better, Building Beautiful Commission led by the late academic Sir Roger Scruton and Create Streets founder Nicholas Boys Smith
- · Individuals including architect and TV presenter George Clarke
Why is a different approach to construction necessary?
UK construction has much to be proud of. But it remains an exceptionally wasteful and carbon-intensive industry, responsible for around 45% of UK carbon emissions. [iv]
While much of this is generated by operational carbon (the day-to-day energy use of buildings), we have collectively paid little attention to the other side of the equation up until now – embodied carbon. This is the carbon expended in producing a building including the extraction and processing of raw materials and their transportation, assembly, ongoing maintenance and disposal.
According to the RICS, by practical completion stage, more than a third of the lifetime carbon emissions of a typical office development will already have been emitted, while the figure for residential is staggeringly, over half. [v]
How does COVID 19 come into this?
We have an opportunity at this moment because of the collective pause we have taken. As we examine how to rebuild our economy, we must not return to the ‘business-as-usual’ option of demolition and rebuild. Instead, our default approach must be based on conservation of the UK’s built fabric.
Of course, some of the country’s new homes, offices and retail spaces will need to be net zero new builds. But new homes and other new spaces can also be made of old buildings. As Carl Elefante, former president of the American Institute of Architects, said: ‘The greenest building is the one that already exists’.
This brings us to the RetroFirst campaign’s three requests to government to help industry achieve this transformation:
1. TAX: Cut VAT rate on refurbishment, repair and maintenance from 20 per cent to 5 per cent
It is perverse that the tax system incentivises brand-new construction (which often involves wasteful demolition) while punishing re-use and renewal despite their many social, economic and environmental benefits. Up until now the need to comply with EU regulations has often been offered as an excuse not to change this. Post Brexit, we will have the freedom to rebalance the system. [vi]
Our primary proposal could be achieved by rebalancing the tax burden which falls upon retrofit as opposed to new build following a calculation of the two sectors’ respective revenue contributions. However, there are other options available to the Treasury which would also help incentivise retrofit and refurbishment. [vii]
2. POLICY: Promote the reuse of existing building stock and reclaimed construction material by introducing new clauses into planning guidance and the building regs
This could be done by adding clauses to the National Planning Policy Framework (NPPF) [viii] and reforming the Building Regulations. [ix]
3. PROCUREMENT: Insist all publicly funded projects look to retrofit solutions first, thereby stimulating the circular economy and supporting a whole-life carbon approach in construction
We propose the government should lead from the front on building reuse which would also help stimulate the market in retrofit products and skills. Since the public sector owns more than 260,000 properties and spends more than £20 billion a year on running costs [x] such a retrofitting drive could also achieve substantial cost savings.
If not now, then when?
Overall, we believe that adopting these RetroFirst reforms would help make the UK a true international leader on climate change and make our post-COVID economic strategy more effective and coherent.
Since we launched the campaign, we have published extensively on this subject including many case studies and in-depth features. These can be found at www.architectsjournal.co.uk/news/retrofirst
We would be more than happy to share further material with you and/or meet with you or your officials should that be helpful in order to take this important agenda forward.
We are copying this letter to several of your fellow cabinet ministers.
Yours sincerely,
Emily Booth, Editor, The Architects’ Journal
