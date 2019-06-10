Retired architect faces £1.5m bill over embezzlement

Retired architect Ian Brash is expected to be sentenced next month after pleading guilty to embezzling more than £350,000 from a charity

Brash, 67, who lives at 15th-century Fa’Side castle near Edinburgh, could be made to pay more than £1.5 million under proceed of crime legislation.

He has admitted to embezzling £358,832 from medical education charity the Dr Robert Malcolm Trust while a trustee.

A report from the Office of the Scottish Charity Regulator (OSCR), which brought the case, said sentencing was expected in July.

‘OSCR opened an inquiry into this charity in 2012 following receipt of information alleging a failure in governance processes leading to the charity’s assets being put at considerable risk,’ it said.

‘Our inquiries into this complex case indicated there had been criminal conduct, so in line with our published policies we made a report to the Crown Office Procurator Fiscal Service [COPFS].

‘Since then we have worked with the COPFS and Police Scotland to support the prosecution of Ian Brash, one of the charity trustees, who pled guilty on 14 May 2018 to embezzling sums totalling £358,832 from the charity’s wholly owned trading subsidiary Robert Malcolm Investments.’

The Architects Registration Board confirmed that Ian Kennedy Brash was registered from 1978 until early 2015.

Companies House shows him as an active director of Ian Brash Associates, a firm with registered offices at Fa’Side Castle and whose latest published accounts were filed to 31 March 2017.