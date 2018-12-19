Residents to vote on Studio Egret West’s £1bn Tottenham scheme

Residents on a council estate in north London are to vote on whether Studio Egret West’s £1 billion regeneration of the area next to Tottenham Hotspur’s new stadium should go ahead

The London-based practice has drawn up plans for Lendlease’s major regeneration project High Road West which includes 2,500 homes, more than 18,580m² of commercial, retail and leisure space as well as a new public square.

But under new rules on estate regeneration brought in by Sadiq Khan earlier this year, the scheme can not receive GLA funding without a positive vote from residents on the Love Lane Estate, which would be demolished under the plans.

As landlord of the 297-home estate, Haringey Council is appointing an independent body to undertake the ballot which is scheduled to take place in the spring.

Many of the estate’s residents have already moved out, with 170 properties now allocated to residents in temporary accommodation. They are unable to vote in the ballot unless they have been on the local authority housing register for at least one year.

The council, which is putting together a ’Landlord Offer’ for residents, has indicated its support for the Studio Egret West-designed scheme, stating it believes the regeneration will ‘have far-reaching benefits for residents, businesses and community groups throughout Haringey’.

Studio Egret West’s proposals include tall residential buildings and will deliver 30 per cent affordable homes across the site, with the council saying it expects the scheme to deliver a minimum of 191 replacement council homes and at least 750 affordable.

Early concept designs reveal plans for a public square, surrounded by shops and restaurants, which will link to the new White Hart Lane stadium.

The space, to be called Moselle Square, features a curved multi-tiered library as its centrepiece, with a residential high-rise above.

Earlier this year, Haringey Council and Lendlease became locked in a legal dispute after the borough scrapped the developer’s controversial Haringey Development Vehicle (HDV), a separate regeneration scheme.

Lendlease had filed a claim against the council over its decision to drop the scheme, but has since reached a settlement with the local authority which it said has enabled them to ‘to move forward and work together on the High Road West scheme’.

High Road West is being delivered through a different model to the HDV, with Lendlease acquiring the land itself rather than transferring it into a jointly owned enterprise.

A council spokesperson said: ‘Haringey Council have asked for funding from the GLA to help deliver genuinely affordable housing on the High Road West Regeneration Scheme.

‘To deliver new homes, jobs, business and community space we will need to demolish and rebuild homes on the Love Lane Estate. These will include new council homes at council rents.’

Khan introduced the ballot policy for estate regeneration schemes where demolition of more than 150 homes is planned after 88 per cent of respondents to a City Hall consultation backed the move.

The first resident ballot took place in Barnet last month (November) and saw residents of Westhorpe Gardens and Mills Grove Estate vote in favour of plans to demolish and rebuild their homes.

Lendlease and Studio Egret West have been approached for comment.