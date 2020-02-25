Residents to vote on PRP’s plan to demolish Camden council estate

PRP’s concept designs for the major regeneration of an estate in Camden, north London, will be put to a vote as residents take part in a ballot to decide whether their homes are demolished

Residents will cast their vote this week on whether they agree with Camden Council’s plan to knock down and rebuild the 316-home West Kentish Town Estate on Grafton Road with a ‘likely minimum’ of 800 new homes.

The north London council agreed its preferred option of ’High Intervention’ – full demolition – at a meeting last summer but under the GLA’s regeneration rules must now ballot residents to see if they agree.

The regeneration would re-provide the existing council homes and include a minimum of 40 per cent affordable units. The scheme would provide homes for private sale that would cross-subsidize the affordable elements, a key mechanism used across Camden’s borough-wide Community Investment Programme.

According to the council, the estate, which was built in the 1960s using a concrete prefabricated panel system and is comprised of three and four-storey blocks, is now showing signs of structural deterioration.

Its report argued that many aspects of the estate’s design are now ‘outdated’ and the buildings have ‘endemic repair issues’, including poor drainage, as well as problems with bathrooms, kitchens and internal electrics.

PRP has been working with the council since June 2018 to draw up early masterplan ideas for how the estate could be redeveloped. Concept designs reveal a series of mid-rise blocks and mews streets.

If residents back Camden’s plans, procurement would take place again for a team to develop a full masterplan, phasing strategy and detailed business case to seek funding for the redevelopment of the estate.

Camden’s Community Investment Programme, the council’s flagship regeneration policy, dubbed the ‘North Sea Oil’ strategy, uses the borough’s high-value land value portfolio to leverage money for housing and schools projects.

Other schemes in the programme include the regeneration of Gordon Benson and Alan Forsyth’s Maiden Lane Estate in King’s Cross, also overseen by PRP, and Bacton Low Rise by Karakusevic Carson Architects in Gospel Oak.

The ballot for Kentish Town West Estate will remain open for 23 days, and will close on Tuesday 17 March.