Reiach and Hall submits plans to revamp Edinburgh’s Fruitmarket Gallery

Reiach and Hall Architects has submitted plans for its overhaul of Edinburgh’s Fruitmarket Gallery

The local practice handed in documents to the city council following its victory in an RIAS-organised competition last year.

The upgrade comes 25 years after local practice Richard Murphy Architects completed a comprehensive remodelling of the historic Market Street structure, originally built as a fruit and vegetable market in the late 1930s.

The latest plans include refreshing existing galleries at 45 Market Street as well as converting a warehouse building next door into a double-height space that offers opportunities for artist-led installations, performances and multi-artform collaborations.

The renovation of the current Fruitmarket building would prioritise accessibility and fabric upgrading to ensure the building remains fit for purpose. It would also deliver space for engagement, back of house, workshop and storage facilities.

Almost 200,000 people visited the Fruitmarket Gallery last year. It will close for refurbishment next month and open again in 2020.

Fruitmarket Gallery director Fiona Bradley said: ‘This project has opportunities for artists and audiences at its heart. It delivers an inspirational new space for creative, collaborative working and renovates the Fruitmarket’s existing spaces, ensuring that we can continue to operate at the forefront of contemporary culture for decades to come’.

Neil Gillespie, director at Reiach and Hall Architects, added: ‘The new warehouse spaces are designed to enter into a critical and dynamic dialogue with the original galleries. As an ensemble, they offer artists, curators and audiences remarkable, contrasting and complementary spaces.’

Reiach and Hall Architects was shortlisted for the Stirling Prize three years in a row from 2015 and won last year’s Doolan Prize for Scotland’s best new building.