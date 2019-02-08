Record number of women apply for architecture-related degrees

The highest ever number of women have applied to study architecture and related subjects at university in 2019, while applications from men have fallen

Official data from admissions body UCAS showed 18,090 women had met last month’s deadline for applications to full-time architecture, building and planning undergraduate degrees starting in September 2019.

This was up 5 per cent from last year (17,170) and represents a huge 38 per cent hike since 2013.

Meanwhile the number of men applying to study the same subjects dropped marginally from 23,560 in 2018 to 23,290 this year.

This means that 44 per cent of people looking to enter the profession through this route are now women.

Harriet Harriss, reader in architectural education at the Royal College of Art, said the rise in female applications was ‘extremely encouraging’.

But she added that numbers tended to drop off drastically at each step of the career path. ’Fewer women complete Part 2 courses and fewer still opt for Part 3 professional registration,’ she said.

Meanwhile the number of people from other parts of the EU applying to study architecture and related subjects in the UK fell by 3 per cent in 2019 to 3,560.

A 6 per cent rise was noted in the number of applications from outside the EU, to 7,110.

Applications from England were up 2 per cent to 24,660. Six in 10 applicants looking to study the subjects at UK universities are now from England.

Numbers applying from Wales fell 2 per cent to 860. Those from Northern Ireland rose 2 per cent to 2,310.

Scottish interest was down 8 per cent to just 2,890 applications.

Scottish architect Alan Dunlop said: ’Students in Scotland almost stumble into studying architecture by accident. Due to cost pressures on councils, the emphasis is on rote and science-based learning and computer skills.

‘Scotland may have an architecture policy, but that is not reflected in what is being built. Procurement, poor building standards, building failures and criticism in the newspaper and broadcast media of the profession in Scotland is making it less attractive to prospective students, combined with the worry of whether they’ll earn enough when they qualify.’

Overall there was a 2 per cent hike in applications to study architecture, building and planning in 2019.