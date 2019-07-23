Reactions to Boris as PM: ‘Expect grandiose, undoubtedly doomed vanity projects’

The profession reacts to news that Boris Johnson is set to become the nation’s next Prime Minister
Ben Derbyshire, outgoing RIBA president and HTA chair
If Boris delivers his threatened no-deal Brexit it would be a disaster for the development industry and homebuilding especially, with massive disruption to finance, the supply chain and movement of labour.
There is very little that either Michael Gove or Zac Goldsmith, both tipped for environment secretary, could do about that. But one might hope that either of them could make something of the proposed New Homes Standard, which needs to be a new zero-carbon standard for all homes, not just new ones.
Teresa Borsuk, Pollard Thomas Edwards
Oh dear. It’ll be just more layers of confused spatter-dash and jumble on the existing piles of uncertainty, flipflopping and incompetence. The challenges are already crippling. How are we meant to see an orderly way through this mire? Let’s hope his reign is short-lived.
Jack Pringle, Perkins & Will London, and former RIBA president
With BoJo in charge, the UK is now in a high-stakes crap game. He could well get a deal out of Brussels, who probably think he is mad enough to go for a No Deal exit, as this completely throws Ireland under the bus which nobody wants.
He’ll then go for a quick election to restore a working majority, In which case the UK economy will bloom. But there are many ways the dice can land ‘snake eyes’ up. EU says no, defecting Tories leading to us stumbling past the deadline and into an ‘Auto-no- deal’. In which case we are all stuffed.
Piers Taylor, Invisible Studio
We live in an era when fact, truth and detail count for nothing, and our national politics have descended into vacuous sloganeering delivered by the self-serving and the clueless, drunk on their 15 minutes in the sun and unable to see beyond the limits of their own narcissistic ambition.
Just when we thought things couldn’t get any worse, we now have Boris Johnson for prime minister. What will a Johnson premiership hold for architecture? If we judge him by his actions, we can expect grandiose and yet undoubtedly doomed vanity projects where vast amounts of scarce public resources are diverted from where they are most needed to provide little more than self-promotional rhetoric.
We have a PM wanting little more than to out-Trump Trump
More than anything, we need ordinary things: good, straightforward housing, robust infrastructure, and schools and hospitals that offer dignity and delight to the people that use them and work within them.
However, now with a prime minister wanting little more than to out-Trump Trump with brazen and false promises of ostentatious, expensive and irrelevant baubles, providing what we actually need is too much of a distraction divergence from self-serving sloganeering. There is no short-term political capital in investing in long-term solutions, and politics now consists of supposed instant fixes, brash headlines and bluster.’
Maggie Mullan, Maggie Mullan Architects
It is vital Johnson recognises the profound nature of the housing crisis. If he is to uphold the cultural identity of ‘ambition to buy,’ he needs to be aiding the younger audience in moving away from private renting.
While Jeremy Hunt announced his unequivocal support for HS2, Johnson has been more of a chameleon. Faced with spiralling costs, the project’s future is in serious doubt. Where does this leave the development in the North and Midlands? All the contracts up for grabs on the development of stations in the regions are sure to create fantastic opportunities for contractors, but if the next PM pulls the plug, where does this leave us?
Brian Berry, chief executive of the Federation of Master Builders
Boris the builder must build columns instead of writing them if he is to fix the housing crisis and restore the hope of home ownership to a generation. We will only reach the number of good quality homes we need, and at the rate we need them, if local house builders are freed up to build as many homes as the large house builders. We want to see Boris bring down the barriers facing construction SMEs, including those who repair and maintain our homes.
Bojo must restore the housing market’s mojo
If Boris is looking to cut taxes, then we suggest slashing VAT on home improvement works, as nine in ten builders believe this is the single best tool in Boris the builder’s toolkit to prevent an economic downturn post-Brexit. Bojo must restore the housing market’s mojo to ensure that Brexit Britain is built on strong foundations.
Readers' comments (4)
Sally Spencer-Davies23 July, 2019 11:19 am
We finally get the Fourth Horseman of the Apocalypse
Simon Carne23 July, 2019 11:22 am
Piers summed it up best. Jack Pringle has not.
MacKenzie Architects23 July, 2019 12:16 pm
I think he might surprise people. I think that is more likely than him making a complete hash of it.
As someone mentioned above, truth is not reported anywhere these days. I think he is a lucky bungler, but not a fool but maybe people should have an open mind.
The point is will he be torpedoed by his own people. That is most likely of all.
-at least the previous tenant of No.10 is going. A dangerous and incompetent PM, Home Secy, everything. Nothing achieved in 3 or 8 years apart from a universal shambles.
Chris Medland23 July, 2019 12:23 pm
I really really hope that I, and many others, are wrong about him. I hope that he proves to be effective, surrounds himself with well informed intelligent people and works collegiately for the good of the nation as a whole.
