Reaction to Scruton sacking: ‘It was foreseeable this ludicrous appointment would end badly’

The profession has been quick to react to news that outspoken traditionalist Roger Scruton has been fired as chair of the government’s Building Better Building Beautiful Commission

Tamsie Thomson, director of the London Festival of Architecture

’Time-wasting and division seems to be the Government’s stock in trade, and it was entirely foreseeable that the ludicrous appointment of Roger Scruton would end badly. Our housing crisis is very real and very pressing, and the Building Better Building Beautiful agenda was flawed from the outset thanks to its narrow focus on subjective notions of beauty.

’As the Mayor of London’s design advocates demonstrate, there’s no shortage of outstanding people with great ideas who can help find ways to resolve the housing crisis, and it’s time central Government turned away from its trite approach and embraced clear and progressive thinking.’

Ben Derbyshire, RIBA President

’Roger Scruton’s comments were completely unacceptable and it was right for the government to dismiss him as chairman of the Building Better Building Beautiful Commission. At RIBA we also argue for better building quality but our doubts about the impartiality of this commission were clearly justified. Time and effort has been wasted and we should now move on from stylistic obsessions to the issues that lie at the heart of solving the housing crisis.

’The government must focus on the real priority here: ensuring that all communities benefit from high quality homes and well-designed neighbourhoods.

Chris Brown, founder and executive chair of Igloo

‘The task is more important than the personalities. The Commission needs a strong, transparently appointed, chair and I suspect that there will be many more candidates this time around.’

Angela Brady, former RIBA President and co-founder of Brady Mallalieu Architects

’May Scruton’s replacement be a knowledgeable competent architect with housing expertise, who champions new ways of providing a rich and diverse choice of housing options and who encourages innovation and creativity in great design and place making. There are plenty of creative design champions who can really make a difference and who listen and understand to what the real need in housing is and how it can be promoted and met, Time for change. Time to get someone who can really make a difference.’

Maggie Mullan, principal of Maggie Mullan Architects

’It’s the Trump effect . Whatever he is reading (and believing) is horrifying and incendiary. He doesn’t warrant the oxygen of publicity in any case.’

Tim Abrahams, architecture writer and critic

’This has been a totally unedifying spectacle on both sides. While Scruton had little to add to the debate on urbanism - seemingly determined to repeat the arguments of 40 years ago and riff on other favourite subject outside architecture - those who have relentlessly attacked him aren’t much interested in the truth either, but getting soundbites on George Soros.

’In the end, he failed to provide the intellectual credibility that Brokenshire’s gambit to up housing figures in the south east required.

Alan Dempsey, of Nex Architecture

’I am delighted to hear this news. Roger Scruton’s views on cultural diversity are as antiquated and redundant as his views on architecture’.

Biba Dow, director of Dow Jones Architects

’It is hard to see how a commission into something as abstract as beauty could really operate on any other level other than personal taste and prejudice, and Sir Roger Scruton has exposed his weaknesses here.

The ambition to make wonderful places is a great one, but I hope the commission will shift its emphasis towards raising standards that explore the depth and resilience of our cities, like quality, texture and diversity.’

Peter Barber, of Peter Barber Architects

’Well I’m Scruton intolerant…. it’s Scruton free for me.’



Piers Taylor, of Invisible Studio

’Other than Jacob Rees Mogg, it is hard to think of anyone more out of tune with their times than Roger Scruton. Pale, male and stale to the point of almost decomposition, Scruton was appointed by the government to a role for which he had absolutely no qualification. While he might have written a book on the abstract philosophy of aesthetics, he had absolutely nothing to contribute to public office and the debate around better housing and building delivery.

This government’s intrinsic and self-identified fear of experts and seeming desire to go backwards, fast, does not instil one with any confidence that anyone with anything tangible to offer might be appointed to replace Scruton. Goodbye, Roger - you won’t be missed.’

